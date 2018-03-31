Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.44 No.2

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Huckel Molecular Orbital Calculations of Aromatic Stabilization of Annulenes
(str.207-213)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
I. Gutman, M. Milun, N. Trinajstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Some Properties of AgI Suspensions Formed by the Dilution Method
(str.215-220)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
R. Despotović, V. Karaivanova
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Mass Spectra of Bicyclo[2.2.1 ]-2-heptanols
(str.221-228)
|
engleskipdf 7 MB
|
K. Humski, J. M. Jerkunica, L. Klasinc, J. Marsel
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Glucuronic Esters. VI. Syntheses of Fully Protected 1-0-Acylaminoacyl-D-Glucuronic Acids by the Imidazole Promoted Active Ester and Drydohexylcarbodi-imide Methods
(str.229-242)
|
engleskipdf 18 MB
|
G. Roglić, D. Keglević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Synthesis of Isomeric 3-Aminopyridopyrimidin-4(3H)ones
(str.243-248)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
B. Stanovnik, M. Tišler
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of Light on a Tin Cathode in Stannous Acid Solution
(str.249-256)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
A. Jeanne, D. Laforgue-Kantzer
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
The Kinetics of the Adiabatic and Nonadiabatic Reactions at the Metal and Semiconductor Electrodes
(str.257-273)
|
engleskipdf 17 MB
|
R. R. Dogonadze, A. M. Kuznetsov, M. A. Vorotyntsev
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
The Mechanism of Electro-Reduction of Chromate in Molten LiCl-KCl
(str.275-281)
|
engleskipdf 9 MB
|
H. A. Laitinen, L. R. Lieto
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Localized Orbitals in Hydrogen-Bonded Systems
(str.283-287)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
J . Koller, A. Ažman
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
A Calculation of the ESR Parameters of the Hydrogen Bonded Complex Radical (H2NO ... HF)
(str.289-292)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
M. Žaucer, E. Zakrajšek, J. Koller, A. Ažman
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
About a Relation Between Slater and Gaussian Functions
(str.293-294)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
L. Jakab
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Darstellung em1ger Naphthyl- und Tolyl-Hydroxybenzoesaurethioamiden
(str.295-298)
|
njemačkipdf 3 MB
|
M. Jančevska, V. Prisaganec
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Thiazabicycloheptenones. Synthesis of Bicyclic Thiazoline Azetidinone Derivatives
(str.299-301)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
S. Kukolja, S. R. Lammert
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The Synthesis of B-Hydroxytryptamines
(str.303-304)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
V. Plavšić, S. Kveder, S. Iskrić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Book Reviews
(str.A1-A5)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Information
(str.A7-A7)
|
engleskipdf 821 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Instructions to Authors
(str.C3-C14)
|
engleskipdf 8 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Impressum
|
engleskipdf 1018 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Table of Contents
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Kazalo
|
|
Conclusion
|
engleskipdf 112 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Cover Page
|
engleskipdf 288 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Ad
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Ostalo
|