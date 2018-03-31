hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.44 No.2

Croatica Chemica Acta,Vol.44 No.2
Datum izdavanja: Srpanj 1972.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 31.03.2018.
Huckel Molecular Orbital Calculations of Aromatic Stabilization of Annulenes (str.207-213) engleskipdf 6 MB
I. Gutman, M. Milun, N. Trinajstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Some Properties of AgI Suspensions Formed by the Dilution Method (str.215-220) engleskipdf 5 MB
R. Despotović, V. Karaivanova
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Mass Spectra of Bicyclo[2.2.1 ]-2-heptanols (str.221-228) engleskipdf 7 MB
K. Humski, J. M. Jerkunica, L. Klasinc, J. Marsel
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Glucuronic Esters. VI. Syntheses of Fully Protected 1-0-Acylaminoacyl-D-Glucuronic Acids by the Imidazole Promoted Active Ester and Drydohexylcarbodi-imide Methods (str.229-242) engleskipdf 18 MB
G. Roglić, D. Keglević
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis of Isomeric 3-Aminopyridopyrimidin-4(3H)ones (str.243-248) engleskipdf 6 MB
B. Stanovnik, M. Tišler
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of Light on a Tin Cathode in Stannous Acid Solution (str.249-256) engleskipdf 5 MB
A. Jeanne, D. Laforgue-Kantzer
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
The Kinetics of the Adiabatic and Nonadiabatic Reactions at the Metal and Semiconductor Electrodes (str.257-273) engleskipdf 17 MB
R. R. Dogonadze, A. M. Kuznetsov, M. A. Vorotyntsev
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
The Mechanism of Electro-Reduction of Chromate in Molten LiCl-KCl (str.275-281) engleskipdf 9 MB
H. A. Laitinen, L. R. Lieto
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Localized Orbitals in Hydrogen-Bonded Systems (str.283-287) engleskipdf 3 MB
J . Koller, A. Ažman
Kratko priopćenje 		 
A Calculation of the ESR Parameters of the Hydrogen Bonded Complex Radical (H2NO ... HF) (str.289-292) engleskipdf 3 MB
M. Žaucer, E. Zakrajšek, J. Koller, A. Ažman
Kratko priopćenje 		 
About a Relation Between Slater and Gaussian Functions (str.293-294) engleskipdf 1 MB
L. Jakab
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Darstellung em1ger Naphthyl- und Tolyl-Hydroxybenzoesaurethioamiden (str.295-298) njemačkipdf 3 MB
M. Jančevska, V. Prisaganec
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Thiazabicycloheptenones. Synthesis of Bicyclic Thiazoline Azetidinone Derivatives (str.299-301) engleskipdf 2 MB
S. Kukolja, S. R. Lammert
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The Synthesis of B-Hydroxytryptamines (str.303-304) engleskipdf 1 MB
V. Plavšić, S. Kveder, S. Iskrić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
