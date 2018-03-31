Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.43 No.1

|Sadržaj
The Configuration Interaction Method in the Second Quantization Representation
(str.1-13)
engleskipdf 12 MB
V. A . Kuprievich, Yu. A. Kruglyak, E. V. Mozdor
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Study of the Electronic Structure of Radicals by the CI Method I. Matrix Elements of the Physical Value Operators
(str.15-22)
engleskipdf 6 MB
Yu. A. Kruglyak, E. V. Mozdor, V. A. Kuprievich
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Absorption Spectra of Diphenyl
(str.23-27)
engleskipdf 4 MB
L. Klasinc, J. V. Knop
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Modele de »gaz oriente« applique a l'etude du spectre Raman externe du cristal d'anthracene
(str.29-37)
francuskipdf 7 MB
L. Colombo, K. Furić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Free Radical Fprmation in Amino Acids Exposed to Hydrogen Atoms
(str.39-47)
engleskipdf 8 MB
V. Nothig-Laslo, J. N. Herak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Method for Studying Mixed Hydroxo Complexes within the pH Range where the Ligand is not Protonated
(str.49-58)
engleskipdf 8 MB
H. Bilinski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
X-Ray Studies in the System ZrNi 5_x Alx
(str.59-63)
engleskipdf 3 MB
Ž. Blažina, Z. Ban
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Partial Specific Volume of P-Lactoglobulin A in Aqueous Urea Solutions
(str.65-72)
engleskipdf 8 MB
S. Lapanje, J. Škerjanc, V. Doleček
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Thiadiazoles. III*. Some 5-Substituted Derivatives of 2-Amino-1,3,4-Thiadiazoles and Some Mesoionic 1,3,4-Thiadiazoles
(str.73-78)
engleskipdf 4 MB
J. Kuftinec, D. Kolbah
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Rates of Oxidation of Some Bicyclic Alcohols with Silver Carbonate on Celite
(str.79-81)
engleskipdf 2 MB
M. Eckert-Maksić, Lj. Tušek, D. E. Sunko
Kratko priopćenje
Spectrographic Trace Analysis of Tin in the Presence of Large Amounts of Iron
(str.83-85)
engleskipdf 3 MB
Š. Cerjan-Stefanović, S. Turina, V. Marjanović
Kratko priopćenje
The Critical Temperature of Xenon Difluoride
(str.87-92)
engleskipdf 4 MB
T. Ogrin, J. Slivnik, B. Žemva
Kratko priopćenje
Book Reviews
(str.A1-A4)
engleskipdf 5 MB
Recenzija, Prikaz
Instructions to Authors
(str.C1-C12)
engleskipdf 10 MB
Ostalo
Announcements
(str.C13-C13)
engleskipdf 613 KB
Ostalo
Table of Contents
engleskipdf 1 MB
Kazalo
Impressum
engleskipdf 1 MB
Ostalo
Conclusion
engleskipdf 157 KB
Ostalo
Ad
engleskipdf 2 MB
Ostalo
Cover Page
engleskipdf 496 KB
Ostalo
