Croatica Chemica Acta,Vol.43 No.1
Datum izdavanja: Travanj 1971.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 31.03.2018.
The Configuration Interaction Method in the Second Quantization Representation (str.1-13) engleskipdf 12 MB
V. A . Kuprievich, Yu. A. Kruglyak, E. V. Mozdor
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Study of the Electronic Structure of Radicals by the CI Method I. Matrix Elements of the Physical Value Operators (str.15-22) engleskipdf 6 MB
Yu. A. Kruglyak, E. V. Mozdor, V. A. Kuprievich
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Absorption Spectra of Diphenyl (str.23-27) engleskipdf 4 MB
L. Klasinc, J. V. Knop
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Modele de »gaz oriente« applique a l'etude du spectre Raman externe du cristal d'anthracene (str.29-37) francuskipdf 7 MB
L. Colombo, K. Furić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Free Radical Fprmation in Amino Acids Exposed to Hydrogen Atoms (str.39-47) engleskipdf 8 MB
V. Nothig-Laslo, J. N. Herak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Method for Studying Mixed Hydroxo Complexes within the pH Range where the Ligand is not Protonated (str.49-58) engleskipdf 8 MB
H. Bilinski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
X-Ray Studies in the System ZrNi 5_x Alx (str.59-63) engleskipdf 3 MB
Ž. Blažina, Z. Ban
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Partial Specific Volume of P-Lactoglobulin A in Aqueous Urea Solutions (str.65-72) engleskipdf 8 MB
S. Lapanje, J. Škerjanc, V. Doleček
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Thiadiazoles. III*. Some 5-Substituted Derivatives of 2-Amino-1,3,4-Thiadiazoles and Some Mesoionic 1,3,4-Thiadiazoles (str.73-78) engleskipdf 4 MB
J. Kuftinec, D. Kolbah
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Rates of Oxidation of Some Bicyclic Alcohols with Silver Carbonate on Celite (str.79-81) engleskipdf 2 MB
M. Eckert-Maksić, Lj. Tušek, D. E. Sunko
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Spectrographic Trace Analysis of Tin in the Presence of Large Amounts of Iron (str.83-85) engleskipdf 3 MB
Š. Cerjan-Stefanović, S. Turina, V. Marjanović
Kratko priopćenje 		 
The Critical Temperature of Xenon Difluoride (str.87-92) engleskipdf 4 MB
T. Ogrin, J. Slivnik, B. Žemva
Kratko priopćenje 		 
