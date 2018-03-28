Agriculturae Conspectus Scientificus, Vol.83 No.1

|Sadržaj
Special Issue
3rd International Scientific Conference - Sustainability Challenges in Agroecosystems
June 19 – 21, 2017. Osijek, Croatia
Danijel Jug, Irena Jug, Boris Đurđević
Uvodnik
Soil Tillage Responses to the Climate Threats – Revaluation of the Classic Theories
(str.1-9)
Márta Birkás, Danijel Jug, Zoltán Kende, Ivica Kisic, András Szemők
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Current Arable Farming Systems in the Czech Republic – Agronomic Measures Adapted to Soil Protection and Climate Change
(str.11-16)
Vladimír Smutný, Lubomír Neudert, Tamara Dryšlová, Vojtěch Lukas, Martina Handlířová, Petr Vrtílek, Milan Vach
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Tillage and Soil Amendments Effect on Soil Physical Properties and Yield of Oats (Avena sativa L.) in Organic Farm in Mediterranean Croatia
(str.17-23)
Igor Bogunovic, Vesna Vukadinovic, Ivica Kisic, Sandi Chiavalon, Helena Vucic, Boris Durdevic
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Carbon Dynamic after Conversion of Permanent Grassland into Arable Soil
(str.25-30)
Lubica Pospíšilová, Magdalena Hábová, Vítězslav Vlček, Jiří Jandák, Ladislav Menšík, Gabriela Barančíková
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effects of Biochar and Sugar Factory Lime Application on Soil Reaction in Acidic Soils
(str.31-37)
Boris Đurđević, Irena Jug, Vesna Vukadinović, Bojana Brozović, Bojan Stipešević, Igor Bogunović, Srđan Šeremešić, Danijel Jug
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Yield and Yield Components of Maize (Zea Mays L.) Hybrids as Affected by Irrigation Scheduling and Meteorological Conditions
(str.39-44)
Monika Marković, Jasna Šoštarić, Marko Josipović, Željko Barač, Andrija Brkić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Human Health Risk Assessment of Heavy Metals from the Agricultural Soil in South Herzegovina
(str.45-50)
Aida Šukalić, Nihada Ahmetović, Sejad Mačkić, Alma Leto, Ahmed Džubur, Boris Antunović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Strategies of Growing Several Sorghum Cultivars as a Post-Harvest Crop in North-Eastern Croatia Condition
(str.51-55)
Bojan Stipešević, Bojana Brozović, Danijel Jug, Irena Jug, Boris Đurđević, Vesna Vukadinović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Role of Post-Harvest Residue Treatment on the Spring Crops Productivity in Haplic Chernozems
(str.57-62)
Iliya Iliev, Margarita Nankova, Gencho Milev
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effect of the Main Soil Tillage Types on the Agronomic Response of Wheat in the Region of Souht Dobrudzha
(str.63-69)
Margarita Nankova, Genoveva Bankova-Atanasova
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Estimation of Soil Properties Based on Soil Colour Index
(str.71-76)
Jaroslav Novák, Vojtěch Lukas, Jan Křen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Influence of Winter Cover Crops Incorporation on Weed Infestation in Popcorn Maize (Zea mays everta Sturt.) Organic Production
(str.77-81)
Bojana Brozović, Danijel Jug, Boris Đurđević, Vesna Vukadinović, Vjekoslav Tadić, Bojan Stipešević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Produced Levels of Mehanical Vibration on Cabin of Agricultural Tractor by Different Agrotechnical Surfaces
(str.83-86)
Željko Barač, Ivan Plaščak, Mladen Jurišić, Ivan Vidaković, Monika Marković, Domagoj Zimmer
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Effect of Agronomic Factors on the Yield of Winter Wheat in Crop Rotation with Livestock Production
(str.87-91)
Petr Vrtílek, Vladimír Smutný, Lubomír Neudert, Tamara Dryšlová
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Estimation of Soil Physico-chemical Properties by On-the-go Measurement of Soil Electrical Conductivity
(str.93-98)
Vojtech Lukas, Lubomir Neudert, Jaroslav Novak, Jan Kren
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Impact of Various Soil Tillage Methods on Soil Physical Properties in Grain Maize Stands
(str.99-104)
Lubomír Neudert, Vladimir Smutný
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Effect of Water Deficit on Yield and Yield Component Variation in Winter Wheat
(str.105-111)
Pavlína Smutná, Petr Elzner, Tomáš Středa
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Assessment of the Main Agro-ecological Parameters Effects on the Cultivation of Miscanthus x giganteus Grown on Marginal Soils in the Republic of Serbia
(str.113-117)
Jelena Maksimović, Željko Dželetović, Zoran Dinić, Aleksandra Stanojković-Sebić, Olga Cvetković, Radmila Pivić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Effect of Different Soil Tillage on Grain Yield of Spring Barley (Hordeum vulgare)
(str.119-122)
Blanka Procházková, Alena Pernicová, Martin Houšť, Martina Handlířová
Izvorni znanstveni članak
