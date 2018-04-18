Medicinski vjesnik, Vol.18 No.(1)

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Površine ljudskih savijenih sjemenskih kanalića u sindromu „samo Sertolijevih stanica"
(str.1-4)
|
hrvatskipdf 2 MB
|
The surfaces of the human convoluted seminiferous tubules in „Seritoli cells only" syndrome
(str.1-4)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Ljerka Banek, Jasminka Posinovec
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Neki hematološki pokazatelji u stanovnika iz područja balkanske endemske nefropatije
(str.5-10)
|
hrvatskipdf 3 MB
|
Some haematological parameters in inhabitants from the area of Balkan endemic nephropathy
(str.5-10)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Stjepko Pleština
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Principi i mogućnosti kirurške terapije nagluhosti
(str.11-15)
|
hrvatskipdf 3 MB
|
Principles and opportunities in surgical treatment of auditory impairment
(str.11-15)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Radovan Subotić, Ante Prlić
Pregledni rad
|
|
Nozoareali krpeljnog meningoencefalitisa na području općine Našice, Donji Miholjac i Slavonska Orahovica
(str.17-22)
|
hrvatskipdf 2 MB
|
Nosoareals of the tick-borne encephalitis in the regions of Našice, Donji Miholjac and Slavonska Orahovica
(str.17-22)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Božidar Raos
Stručni rad
|
|
Akutni non-A non-B hepatitis na slavonskobrodskom području
(str.23-26)
|
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
Acute non-a non-b hepatitis in the district of slavonski brod
(str.23-26)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Josipa Forent-Šapčevski, Ljerka Kovačević, Branka Križanović, Nenad Pandak
Stručni rad
|
|
Osvrt na bolesnike s virusnim hepatitisom
(str.27-28)
|
hrvatskipdf 879 KB
|
A survey of patients with a viral hepatitis
(str.27-28)
|
engleskipdf 879 KB
|
Mijo Zambeli
Stručni rad
|
|
Električna stimulacija srca bolesnikajsa sindromom bolesnog sinusnog čvora komparirana s bolesnicima s atrioventrikularmm blokom
(str.29-32)
|
hrvatskipdf 2 MB
|
Facing in the sick sinus syndrome as compared with patients with heart block
(str.29-32)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Katija Čatipović-Veselica, Vojko Sinčić, Vladimir Ilin, Marijan Jakić
Stručni rad
|
|
Stiloidni sindrom
(str.33-36)
|
hrvatskipdf 2 MB
|
Styloid syndrome
(str.33-36)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Vladimir Cvetnić
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Testovi stimulacije u dijagnostici medularnog karcinoma štitnjače
(str.37-39)
|
hrvatskipdf 989 KB
|
Stimulation tests in diagnostics of medular carcinoma of the thyroid gland
(str.37-39)
|
engleskipdf 989 KB
|
Vesna Marijanović,r, Zrinka Dokonal, Magdolna Fosić, Vera Ugrai
Ostalo
|
|
Proslava četrdesete obljetnice upisa studenata na Medicinski fakultet u Zagrebu (1945-1985)
(str.41-45)
|
hrvatskipdf 3 MB
|
Celebration of the 40th anniversary of the admission of students to the Medical faculty in Zagreb (1945-1985)
(str.41-45)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Stojan Knežević
Ostalo
|
|
In memoriam : Dr. Boško Radaković (1935—1985.)
(str.47-47)
|
hrvatskipdf 288 KB
|
V. Jokanović
In memoriam, Nekrolog
|