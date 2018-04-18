hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Medicinski vjesnik, Vol.18 No.(1)

Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 1986.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 18.04.2018.
Sadržaj
Površine ljudskih savijenih sjemenskih kanalića u sindromu „samo Sertolijevih stanica" (str.1-4) hrvatskipdf 2 MB
The surfaces of the human convoluted seminiferous tubules in „Seritoli cells only" syndrome (str.1-4) engleskipdf 2 MB
Ljerka Banek, Jasminka Posinovec
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Neki hematološki pokazatelji u stanovnika iz područja balkanske endemske nefropatije (str.5-10) hrvatskipdf 3 MB
Some haematological parameters in inhabitants from the area of Balkan endemic nephropathy (str.5-10) engleskipdf 3 MB
Stjepko Pleština
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Principi i mogućnosti kirurške terapije nagluhosti (str.11-15) hrvatskipdf 3 MB
Principles and opportunities in surgical treatment of auditory impairment (str.11-15) engleskipdf 3 MB
Radovan Subotić, Ante Prlić
Pregledni rad 		 
Nozoareali krpeljnog meningoencefalitisa na području općine Našice, Donji Miholjac i Slavonska Orahovica (str.17-22) hrvatskipdf 2 MB
Nosoareals of the tick-borne encephalitis in the regions of Našice, Donji Miholjac and Slavonska Orahovica (str.17-22) engleskipdf 2 MB
Božidar Raos
Stručni rad 		 
Akutni non-A non-B hepatitis na slavonskobrodskom području (str.23-26) hrvatskipdf 1 MB
Acute non-a non-b hepatitis in the district of slavonski brod (str.23-26) engleskipdf 1 MB
Josipa Forent-Šapčevski, Ljerka Kovačević, Branka Križanović, Nenad Pandak
Stručni rad 		 
Osvrt na bolesnike s virusnim hepatitisom (str.27-28) hrvatskipdf 879 KB
A survey of patients with a viral hepatitis (str.27-28) engleskipdf 879 KB
Mijo Zambeli
Stručni rad 		 
Električna stimulacija srca bolesnikajsa sindromom bolesnog sinusnog čvora komparirana s bolesnicima s atrioventrikularmm blokom (str.29-32) hrvatskipdf 2 MB
Facing in the sick sinus syndrome as compared with patients with heart block (str.29-32) engleskipdf 2 MB
Katija Čatipović-Veselica, Vojko Sinčić, Vladimir Ilin, Marijan Jakić
Stručni rad 		 
Stiloidni sindrom (str.33-36) hrvatskipdf 2 MB
Styloid syndrome (str.33-36) engleskipdf 2 MB
Vladimir Cvetnić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Testovi stimulacije u dijagnostici medularnog karcinoma štitnjače (str.37-39) hrvatskipdf 989 KB
Stimulation tests in diagnostics of medular carcinoma of the thyroid gland (str.37-39) engleskipdf 989 KB
Vesna Marijanović,r, Zrinka Dokonal, Magdolna Fosić, Vera Ugrai
Ostalo 		 
Proslava četrdesete obljetnice upisa studenata na Medicinski fakultet u Zagrebu (1945-1985) (str.41-45) hrvatskipdf 3 MB
Celebration of the 40th anniversary of the admission of students to the Medical faculty in Zagreb (1945-1985) (str.41-45) engleskipdf 3 MB
Stojan Knežević
Ostalo 		 
In memoriam : Dr. Boško Radaković (1935—1985.) (str.47-47) hrvatskipdf 288 KB
V. Jokanović
In memoriam, Nekrolog 		 
