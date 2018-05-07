hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatian International Relations Review, Vol.24 No.81

Croatian International Relations Review,Vol.24 No.81
Datum izdavanja: Svibanj 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 07.05.2018.
Naslovnica
Cover (str.1-1) engleskipdf 865 KB
Impresum i kazalo
Impressum and Contents (str.2-4) engleskipdf 844 KB
Contemporary Geopolitics and Digital Representations of Space (str.7-22)
Contemporary Geopolitics and Digital Representations of Space (str.7-22) engleskipdf 1002 KB
Sead Turčalo, Ado Kulović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Effects of Post-conflict Constitutional Designs: the "Ohrid Framework Agreement" and the Macedonian Constitution (str.23-50)
The Effects of Post-conflict Constitutional Designs: the “Ohrid Framework Agreement” and the Macedonian Constitution (str.23-50) engleskipdf 1 MB
Stefan Andonovski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The EU Stabilisation and Association Agreement for the Western Balkans: Between Challenges and Opportunities (str.51-68)
The EU Stabilisation and Association Agreement for the Western Balkans: Between Challenges and Opportunities (str.51-68) engleskipdf 1017 KB
Gazmend Qorraj, Gezim Jusufi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Right of Access to Supreme Courts in Light of the Guarantees under Article 6 § 1 of the Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (civil aspect) (str.69-90)
Right of Access to Supreme Courts in Light of the Guarantees under Article 6 § 1 of the Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (civil aspect) (str.69-90) engleskipdf 1 MB
Nikolina Katić, Matea Bašić, Morana Briški
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Legal Technology for Law Firms: Determining Roadmaps for Innovation (str.91-112)
Legal Technology for Law Firms: Determining Roadmaps for Innovation (str.91-112) engleskipdf 1 MB
Tanel Kerikmäe, Thomas Hoffmann, Archil Chochia
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An Analysis of Public Debt Servicing in Zambia: Trends, Reforms and Challenges (str.113-136)
An Analysis of Public Debt Servicing in Zambia: Trends, Reforms and Challenges (str.113-136) engleskipdf 1 MB
Talknice Saungweme, Nicholas M. Odhiambo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Resilience in the Western Balkans (str.138-142)
Resilience in the Western Balkans (str.138-142) engleskipdf 801 KB
Nani Klepo
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
General Theory of International Law, Volume 1, American Classics in International Law (str.143-145)
General Theory of International Law, Volume 1, American Classics in International Law (str.143-145) engleskipdf 800 KB
Qerim Qerimi
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Isolate or Engage: Adversarial States, U.S. Foreign Policy, and Public Diplomacy (str.146-149)
Isolate or Engage: Adversarial States, U.S. Foreign Policy, and Public Diplomacy (str.146-149) engleskipdf 829 KB
Kadir Ayhan
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
