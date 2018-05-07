Croatian International Relations Review, Vol.24 No.81

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Naslovnica
(str.1-1)
|
hrvatskipdf 865 KB
|
Cover
(str.1-1)
|
engleskipdf 865 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Impresum i kazalo
(str.2-4)
|
hrvatskipdf 844 KB
|
Impressum and Contents
(str.2-4)
|
engleskipdf 844 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Contemporary Geopolitics and Digital Representations of Space
(str.7-22)
|
hrvatskipdf 1002 KB
|
Contemporary Geopolitics and Digital Representations of Space
(str.7-22)
|
engleskipdf 1002 KB
|
Sead Turčalo, Ado Kulović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Effects of Post-conflict Constitutional Designs: the “Ohrid Framework Agreement” and the Macedonian Constitution
(str.23-50)
|
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
The Effects of Post-conflict Constitutional Designs: the “Ohrid Framework Agreement” and the Macedonian Constitution
(str.23-50)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Stefan Andonovski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The EU Stabilisation and Association Agreement for the Western Balkans: Between Challenges and Opportunities
(str.51-68)
|
hrvatskipdf 1017 KB
|
The EU Stabilisation and Association Agreement for the Western Balkans: Between Challenges and Opportunities
(str.51-68)
|
engleskipdf 1017 KB
|
Gazmend Qorraj, Gezim Jusufi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Right of Access to Supreme Courts in Light of the Guarantees under Article 6 § 1 of the Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (civil aspect)
(str.69-90)
|
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
Right of Access to Supreme Courts in Light of the Guarantees under Article 6 § 1 of the Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (civil aspect)
(str.69-90)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Nikolina Katić, Matea Bašić, Morana Briški
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Legal Technology for Law Firms: Determining Roadmaps for Innovation
(str.91-112)
|
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
Legal Technology for Law Firms: Determining Roadmaps for Innovation
(str.91-112)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Tanel Kerikmäe, Thomas Hoffmann, Archil Chochia
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
An Analysis of Public Debt Servicing in Zambia: Trends, Reforms and Challenges
(str.113-136)
|
hrvatskipdf 1 MB
|
An Analysis of Public Debt Servicing in Zambia: Trends, Reforms and Challenges
(str.113-136)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Talknice Saungweme, Nicholas M. Odhiambo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Resilience in the Western Balkans
(str.138-142)
|
hrvatskipdf 801 KB
|
Resilience in the Western Balkans
(str.138-142)
|
engleskipdf 801 KB
|
Nani Klepo
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
General Theory of International Law, Volume 1, American Classics in International Law
(str.143-145)
|
hrvatskipdf 800 KB
|
General Theory of International Law, Volume 1, American Classics in International Law
(str.143-145)
|
engleskipdf 800 KB
|
Qerim Qerimi
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Isolate or Engage: Adversarial States, U.S. Foreign Policy, and Public Diplomacy
(str.146-149)
|
hrvatskipdf 829 KB
|
Isolate or Engage: Adversarial States, U.S. Foreign Policy, and Public Diplomacy
(str.146-149)
|
engleskipdf 829 KB
|
Kadir Ayhan
Recenzija, Prikaz
|