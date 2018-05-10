hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Promet - Traffic&Transportation, Vol.30 No.2

Datum izdavanja: Travanj 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 10.05.2018.
Sadržaj
Turning Delay Stochastic User Equilibrium Model based on the Weibull Distribution (str.131-140) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Jing Chen, Wenqiang Xu, Weimin Peng, Baixi Xing
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Acceleration (Deceleration) Model Supporting Time Delays to Refresh Data (str.141-149) engleskiPDF 1 MB
José Gerardo Carrillo González, Jesús Arámburo Lizárraga, Liliana Ibeth Barbosa Santillán
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Experimental Study of Oblique Pedestrian Streams (str.151-161) engleskiPDF 3 MB
Lishan Sun, Qingsheng Gong, Siyuan Hao, Chao Wang, Yanyan Chen
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Modelling Truck Weigh Stations’ Locations based on Truck Traffic Flow and Overweight Violation: A Case Study in Bosnia and Herzegovina (str.163-171) engleskiPDF 920 KB
Mirsad Kulović, Zoran Injac, Slavko Davidović, Ivo Posavac
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Real Time Short-term Forecasting Method of Remaining Parking Space in Urban Parking Guidance Systems (str.173-185) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Xiaobo Zhu, Jianhua Guo, Wei Huang, Fengquan Yu, Byungkyu Brian Park
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Global Economy Crisis and its Impact on Operational Container Carrier’s Strategy (str.187-194) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Vladimir Jerebić, Stanislav Pavlin
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
A Coordinating Strategy for Biofuel Supply Chain under Disturbance Using Revenue Sharing Contract Approach (str.195-204) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Nana Geng, Yong Zhang, Yixiang Sun
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Neural Network Based Vehicular Location Prediction Model for Cooperative Active Safety Systems (str.205-215) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Murat Dörterler, Ömer Faruk Bay
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Upgrading Traffic Circles to Modern Roundabouts to Improve Safety and Efficiency – Case Studies from Italy (str.217-229) engleskiPDF 4 MB
Antonio Pratelli, Paolo Sechi, Reginald Roy Souleyrette
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Design Consistency Index for Two-lane Roads based on Continuous Speed Profiles (str.231-239) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Raul Almeida, Luís Vasconcelos, Ana Bastos Silva
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Effects of the Expanded Panama Canal on Vessel Size and Seaborne Transport (str.241-251) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Luis Carral, Javier Tarrio-Saavedra, Laura Castro-Santos, Isabel Lamas-Galdo, Rodolfo Sabonge
Pregledni rad 		 
PROM-PRO Annual Conference at the Faculty of Transport and Traffic Sciences (str.255-255) engleskiUntitled 98 KB
Doris Novak
Ostalo 		 
Round Table "Smart City" (str.256-256) engleskiUntitled 221 KB
Mario Ćosić
Ostalo 		 
