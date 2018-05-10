Promet - Traffic&Transportation, Vol.30 No.2

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Turning Delay Stochastic User Equilibrium Model based on the Weibull Distribution
(str.131-140)
|
engleskiPDF 1 MB
|
Jing Chen, Wenqiang Xu, Weimin Peng, Baixi Xing
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Acceleration (Deceleration) Model Supporting Time Delays to Refresh Data
(str.141-149)
|
engleskiPDF 1 MB
|
José Gerardo Carrillo González, Jesús Arámburo Lizárraga, Liliana Ibeth Barbosa Santillán
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Experimental Study of Oblique Pedestrian Streams
(str.151-161)
|
engleskiPDF 3 MB
|
Lishan Sun, Qingsheng Gong, Siyuan Hao, Chao Wang, Yanyan Chen
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Modelling Truck Weigh Stations’ Locations based on Truck Traffic Flow and Overweight Violation: A Case Study in Bosnia and Herzegovina
(str.163-171)
|
engleskiPDF 920 KB
|
Mirsad Kulović, Zoran Injac, Slavko Davidović, Ivo Posavac
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Real Time Short-term Forecasting Method of Remaining Parking Space in Urban Parking Guidance Systems
(str.173-185)
|
engleskiPDF 2 MB
|
Xiaobo Zhu, Jianhua Guo, Wei Huang, Fengquan Yu, Byungkyu Brian Park
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Global Economy Crisis and its Impact on Operational Container Carrier’s Strategy
(str.187-194)
|
engleskiPDF 2 MB
|
Vladimir Jerebić, Stanislav Pavlin
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
A Coordinating Strategy for Biofuel Supply Chain under Disturbance Using Revenue Sharing Contract Approach
(str.195-204)
|
engleskiPDF 1 MB
|
Nana Geng, Yong Zhang, Yixiang Sun
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Neural Network Based Vehicular Location Prediction Model for Cooperative Active Safety Systems
(str.205-215)
|
engleskiPDF 2 MB
|
Murat Dörterler, Ömer Faruk Bay
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Upgrading Traffic Circles to Modern Roundabouts to Improve Safety and Efficiency – Case Studies from Italy
(str.217-229)
|
engleskiPDF 4 MB
|
Antonio Pratelli, Paolo Sechi, Reginald Roy Souleyrette
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Design Consistency Index for Two-lane Roads based on Continuous Speed Profiles
(str.231-239)
|
engleskiPDF 2 MB
|
Raul Almeida, Luís Vasconcelos, Ana Bastos Silva
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Effects of the Expanded Panama Canal on Vessel Size and Seaborne Transport
(str.241-251)
|
engleskiPDF 2 MB
|
Luis Carral, Javier Tarrio-Saavedra, Laura Castro-Santos, Isabel Lamas-Galdo, Rodolfo Sabonge
Pregledni rad
|
|
PROM-PRO Annual Conference at the Faculty of Transport and Traffic Sciences
(str.255-255)
|
engleskiUntitled 98 KB
|
Doris Novak
Ostalo
|
|
Round Table "Smart City"
(str.256-256)
|
engleskiUntitled 221 KB
|
Mario Ćosić
Ostalo
|