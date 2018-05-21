hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Collegium antropologicum, Vol.41 No.2

Datum izdavanja: Srpanj 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 21.05.2018.
The Assessment of the Female Student Physique in Accordance with Heath-Carter Method (str.97-107) engleskipdf 475 KB
Jerzy Eksterowicz, Marek Napierała, Walery Zukow
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Changes in Total Number of Births and Birth Size during the 1995-2013: The Reflection of Socio-Economic Fluctuations in Lithuania? (str.97-107) engleskipdf 633 KB
Egle Marija Jakimaviciene, Janina Tutkuviene, Jelena Isakova, Ruta Morkuniene, Nijole Drazdiene, Vytautas Basys
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Percentile Growth Curve of Live-Born Infants During 1997 and 2007 from the Tuzla Canton (BiH) (str.109-123) engleskipdf 1 MB
Amela Begić, Lejla Mešalić, Jasminka H. Halilović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A CT-study of the Cranial Suture Morphology and its Reorganization during the Obliteration (str.125-131) engleskipdf 2 MB
Silviya Nikolova, Diana Toneva, Ivan Georgiev, Stanislav Harizanov, Dora Zlatareva, Vassil Hadjidekov, Nikolai Lazarov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Concentration High-Density Lipoprotein in the Menopausal Transition (str.133-137) engleskipdf 433 KB
Lejla Mešalić, Amela Begić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Isolation by Distance Between Spouses and its Effect on Boys’ Maturational Timing (str.139-142) engleskipdf 542 KB
Izvorni znanstveni članak  
Dynamics of Distribution of the Body Mass Index of Schoolchildren in the Republic of Belarus (str.151-155) engleskipdf 393 KB
Volha Marfina, Inessa Salivon
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Automatic Plant Watering System via Soil Moisture Sensing by means of Suitable Electronics and its Applications for Anthropological and Medical Purposes (str.169-172) engleskipdf 817 KB
Nermin Đuzić, Dalibor Đumić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Earth Resistance Tomography for Detecting Previous Excavation Trenches in Cave and Rock Shelter Sites in the Lim Channel, Croatia (str.173-179) engleskipdf 2 MB
Rory Becker, Ivor Janković, Darko Komšo, James C. M. Ahern, Katarina Gerometta, Jacobo Weinstock
Stručni rad 		 
Apples and their products effect on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s disease (str.181-187) engleskipdf 515 KB
Dora Babić, Tomislav Babić, Saša Missoni
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
