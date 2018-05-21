Collegium antropologicum, Vol.41 No.2

|
|
Datum izdavanja: Srpanj 2017.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 21.05.2018.
The Assessment of the Female Student Physique in Accordance with Heath-Carter Method
(str.97-107)
engleskipdf 475 KB
|
Jerzy Eksterowicz, Marek Napierała, Walery Zukow
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Changes in Total Number of Births and
Birth Size during the 1995-2013: The Reflection
of Socio-Economic Fluctuations in Lithuania?
(str.97-107)
engleskipdf 633 KB
|
Egle Marija Jakimaviciene, Janina Tutkuviene, Jelena Isakova, Ruta Morkuniene, Nijole Drazdiene, Vytautas Basys
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Percentile Growth Curve of Live-Born Infants During 1997 and 2007 from the Tuzla Canton (BiH)
(str.109-123)
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Amela Begić, Lejla Mešalić, Jasminka H. Halilović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A CT-study of the Cranial Suture Morphology and its Reorganization during the Obliteration
(str.125-131)
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Silviya Nikolova, Diana Toneva, Ivan Georgiev, Stanislav Harizanov, Dora Zlatareva, Vassil Hadjidekov, Nikolai Lazarov
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Concentration High-Density Lipoprotein in the Menopausal Transition
(str.133-137)
engleskipdf 433 KB
|
Lejla Mešalić, Amela Begić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Isolation by Distance Between Spouses and its Effect on Boys’ Maturational Timing
(str.139-142)
engleskipdf 542 KB
|
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Dynamics of Distribution of the Body Mass Index
of Schoolchildren in the Republic of Belarus
(str.151-155)
engleskipdf 393 KB
|
Volha Marfina, Inessa Salivon
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Automatic Plant Watering System via Soil
Moisture Sensing by means of Suitable
Electronics and its Applications for
Anthropological and Medical Purposes
(str.169-172)
engleskipdf 817 KB
|
Nermin Đuzić, Dalibor Đumić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Earth Resistance Tomography for Detecting
Previous Excavation Trenches in Cave and Rock
Shelter Sites in the Lim Channel, Croatia
(str.173-179)
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Rory Becker, Ivor Janković, Darko Komšo, James C. M. Ahern, Katarina Gerometta, Jacobo Weinstock
Stručni rad
Apples and their products effect on
neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s disease
(str.181-187)
engleskipdf 515 KB
|
Dora Babić, Tomislav Babić, Saša Missoni
Recenzija, Prikaz
