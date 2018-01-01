hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatian Journal of Philosophy, Vol. 18 No. 1 (52), 2018.

Croatian Journal of Philosophy,Vol. 18 No. 1 (52)
Datum izdavanja: svibnja 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 14. 3. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
TOC engleskipdf 89 KB
Kazalo  
On Thought Experiments: Introduction (str.1-1) engleskipdf 84 KB
Nenad Miščević
Uvodnik 		 
The Hidden Links between Real, Thought and Numerical Experiments (str.3-22) engleskipdf 88 KB
Margherita Arcangeli
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Mathematics-Natural Sciences Analogy and the Underlying Logic. The Road through Thought Experiments and Related Methods (str.23-36) engleskipdf 287 KB
Majda Trobok
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The function and limit of Galileo’s falling bodies thought experiment: Absolute weight, Specific weight and the Medium’s resistance (str.37-58) engleskipdf 179 KB
Rawad El Skaf
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Is the Antipathetic Fallacy Responsible for the Intuition that Consciousness is Distinct from the Physical? (str.59-73) hrvatskipdf 122 KB
François Kammerer
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On Understanding a Theory on Conscious Experiences (str.75-86) hrvatskipdf 125 KB
Erhan Demircioğlu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
‘Mais la fantaisie est-elle un privilège des seuls poètes?’ Schlick on a ‘Sinnkriterium’ for Thought Experiments (str.87-100) engleskipdf 130 KB
Daniel Dohrn
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Thought Experiments in the Theory of Law: The Imaginary Scenarios in Hart’s The Concept of Law (str.101-116) engleskipdf 169 KB
Miomir Matulović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Intuiting Intuition: The Seeming Account of Moral Intuition (str.117-132) engleskipdf 148 KB
Hossein Dabbagh
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Moral Thought-Experiments, Intuitions, and Heuristics (str.133-160) engleskipdf 182 KB
Friderik Klampfer
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Simulation and Thought Experiments. The Example of Contractualism (str.161-190) engleskipdf 237 KB
Nenad Miščević
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The ‘Arguments Instead of Intuitions’ Account of Thought Experiments: Discussion of The Myth of the Intuitive by Max Deutsch (str.191-204) engleskipdf 126 KB
Ana Butković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
“The Brain in Vat” at the Intersection (str.205-218) engleskipdf 129 KB
Danilo Šuster
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Michael Stuart, Yiftach Fehige and James Robert Brown (eds.), The Routledge Companion to Thought Experiments (str.219-229) engleskipdf 103 KB
Mia Biturajac
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
Harris Wiseman, The Myth of the Moral Brain. The Limits of Moral Enhancement (str.230-236) engleskipdf 94 KB
Tomislav Miletić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
Amy Kind and Peter Kung (eds.), Knowledge Through Imagination (str.237-241) engleskipdf 108 KB
Nenad Miščević
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
Bojan Borstner and Smiljana Gartner (eds.), Thought Experiments between Nature and Society: A Festschrift for Nenad Miščević (str.241-244) engleskipdf 93 KB
Davor Pećnjak
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
Boran Berčić (ed.), Perspectives on the Self (str.244-248) engleskipdf 88 KB
Marko Delić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
Posjeta: 0 *