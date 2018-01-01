Croatian Journal of Philosophy, Vol. 18 No. 1 (52), 2018.

|Sadržaj
On Thought Experiments: Introduction
(str.1-1)
Nenad Miščević
Uvodnik
The Hidden Links between Real, Thought and Numerical Experiments
(str.3-22)
Margherita Arcangeli
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Mathematics-Natural Sciences Analogy and the Underlying Logic. The Road through Thought Experiments and Related Methods
(str.23-36)
Majda Trobok
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The function and limit of Galileo’s falling bodies thought experiment: Absolute weight, Specific weight and the Medium’s resistance
(str.37-58)
Rawad El Skaf
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Is the Antipathetic Fallacy Responsible for the Intuition that Consciousness is Distinct from the Physical?
(str.59-73)
François Kammerer
Izvorni znanstveni članak
On Understanding a Theory on Conscious Experiences
(str.75-86)
Erhan Demircioğlu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
‘Mais la fantaisie est-elle un privilège des seuls poètes?’ Schlick on a ‘Sinnkriterium’ for Thought Experiments
(str.87-100)
Daniel Dohrn
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Thought Experiments in the Theory of Law: The Imaginary Scenarios in Hart’s The Concept of Law
(str.101-116)
Miomir Matulović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Intuiting Intuition: The Seeming Account of Moral Intuition
(str.117-132)
Hossein Dabbagh
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Moral Thought-Experiments, Intuitions, and Heuristics
(str.133-160)
Friderik Klampfer
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Simulation and Thought Experiments. The Example of Contractualism
(str.161-190)
Nenad Miščević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The ‘Arguments Instead of Intuitions’ Account of Thought Experiments: Discussion of The Myth of the Intuitive by Max Deutsch
(str.191-204)
Ana Butković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
“The Brain in Vat” at the Intersection
(str.205-218)
Danilo Šuster
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Michael Stuart, Yiftach Fehige and James Robert Brown (eds.), The Routledge Companion to Thought Experiments
(str.219-229)
Mia Biturajac
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Harris Wiseman, The Myth of the Moral Brain. The Limits of Moral Enhancement
(str.230-236)
Tomislav Miletić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Amy Kind and Peter Kung (eds.), Knowledge Through Imagination
(str.237-241)
Nenad Miščević
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Bojan Borstner and Smiljana Gartner (eds.), Thought Experiments between Nature and Society: A Festschrift for Nenad Miščević
(str.241-244)
Davor Pećnjak
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Boran Berčić (ed.), Perspectives on the Self
(str.244-248)
Marko Delić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
