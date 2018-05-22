hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Signa vitae : journal for intesive care and emergency medicine, Vol.Volume 14 No.1

Signa vitae : journal for intesive care and emergency medicine,Vol.Volume 14 No.1
Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 22.05.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Te application of ex utero intrapartum treatment (EXIT) procedure for cardiothoracic disorders (str.14-16) engleskipdf 127 KB
SHI-MIN YUAN
Pregledni rad 		 
Can partial splenectomy preserve humoral immunity in pediatric patients? Risks and benefts of partial splenectomy (str.17-19) engleskipdf 114 KB
ANTONIO RUGGIERO, MARTINA CATALANO, DANIELA RIZZO, PAOLA COCCIA, PALMA MAURIZ, LORENZO NANNI
Pregledni rad 		 
Haemodynamic stability during anaesthesia induction with propofol – impact of phenylephrine. A double-blind, randomised clinical trial. (str.20-26) engleskipdf 741 KB
MIRT KAMENIK, DARJAN KOS, Andreja MÖLLER PETRUN, DAVID W GREEN, NUŠKA ZORKO, DUŠAN MEKIŠ
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
One lung ventilation: double-lumen tube with vs. without carinal hook (str.27-29) engleskipdf 124 KB
IZTOK POTOČNIK, LEA ANDJELKOVIC, JASMINA MARKOVIČ-BOŽIČ
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Microbial colonization of the lower airways after insertion of a cuffed endotracheal tube in pediatric patients (str.30-37) engleskipdf 496 KB
TOMAS KONDRATAS, VAIDOTAS GURSKIS, RIMANTAS KEVALAS, ASTRA VITKAUSKIENE, DOVILE EVALDA GRINKEVICIUTE, LAIMUTE VAIDELIENE
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Assessment of basic life support skills among medical doctors and technicians in Belgrade emergency medical services (str.38-42) engleskipdf 248 KB
SLAĐANA ANĐELIĆ, GORAN ČOLAKOVIĆ, IVANA STEFANOVIĆ, SNEŽANA BOGUNOVIĆ, NADA EMIŠ-VANDLIK, SRĐAN STOJANOVIĆ
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Medical emergencies in dental offices in Slovenia and readiness of dentists to handle them (str.43-48) engleskipdf 250 KB
MAJA ŠOŠTARIČ, NEJC UMEK
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Focus on children murdered by parents in Italy: A sad reality (str.49-52) engleskipdf 135 KB
PIETRO FERRARA, MASSIMO PETTOELLO-MANTOVAN, FRANCESCO CAVALERI, ROBERTA AUTUORI, ANNAMARIA SBORDONE, MARIA AMATO, IDA GIARDINO, FRANCESCA IANNIELLO, VALERIA SANNICANDRO, ANTONIO CHIARETTI, ANTONIO RUGGIERO, ALBERTO VERROTTI
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Do we need an individual approach to atrial fIbrillation and adrenergic overload in the critically ill? (str.53-58) engleskipdf 163 KB
MATEJ PODBREGAR, JURIJ MATIJA KALIŠNIK
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Neuromuscular blockade in clinical practice in paediatric anaesthesia: retrospective cohort trial in a tertiary paediatric anaesthesia centre (str.59-62) engleskipdf 126 KB
PETR ŠTOURAČ, JOZEF KLUČKA, MICHAELA ŤOUKALKOVÁ, IVO KŘIKAVA, ROMAN ŠTOUDEK, EVA KLABUSAYOVÁ, MÁRIA MORAVSKÁ
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Te signifcance of sTREM-1 as a diagnostic biomarker of sepsis in the context of Sepsis-3 definition (str.65-70) engleskipdf 170 KB
DUNJA MIHAJLOVIC, VEDRANA PETRIC, SNEZANA BRKIC, DAJANA LENDAK, ALEKSANDRA NOVAKOV MIKIC, SLOBODANKA LEMAJIC KOMAZEC
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Murdered women’s children: A social emergency and gloomy reality (str.71-74) engleskipdf 133 KB
PIETRO FERRARA, FRANCESCA IANNIELLO, LORENZO SEMERARO, GIULIA FRANCESCHINI, LUCIA LO SCALZO, IDA GIARDINO, GIOVANNI CORSELLO
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The impact of early percutaneous tracheotomy on reduction of the incidence of ventilator associated pneumonia and the course and outcome of ICU patients (str.75-80) engleskipdf 166 KB
MATEO PERIĆ
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Early instrumental predictors of long term neurodevelopmental impairment in newborns with perinatal asphyxia treated with therapeutic hypothermia (str.81-85) engleskipdf 135 KB
ALICE MONZANI, GIANLUCA COSI, GIULIA GENONI, MARIA LAVRANO, CINZIA PERUZZI, ROBERTA POMELLA, FEDERICA FERRERO
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Abdominal stab wound with damage to the abdominal aorta and the left lobe of the liver - case report (str.86-87) engleskipdf 190 KB
MICHAŁ KASPERCZAK, JAN GNUS, STANISŁAW FERENC
Stručni rad 		 
Treatment of non-oliguric hyperkalaemia with inhaled salbutamol in premature infants with severe respiratory distress syndrome (str.88-91) engleskipdf 168 KB
MAJA PAVCNIK, EDA VIDMAR
Stručni rad 		 
Unrecognized B line mimicked pneumothorax on M mode ultrasound (str.92-92) engleskipdf 226 KB
ALAN ŠUSTIĆ, MARKO ŠUSTIĆ
Pismo uredniku 		 
Major diferences between conventional and compression-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (str.93-93) engleskipdf 91 KB
JE HYEOK OH
Pismo uredniku 		 
Posjeta: 0 *