Signa vitae : journal for intesive care and emergency medicine, Vol.Volume 14 No.1

Te application of ex utero intrapartum treatment
(EXIT) procedure for cardiothoracic disorders
(str.14-16)
engleskipdf 127 KB
SHI-MIN YUAN
Pregledni rad
Can partial splenectomy preserve humoral immunity
in pediatric patients? Risks and benefts of partial
splenectomy
(str.17-19)
engleskipdf 114 KB
ANTONIO RUGGIERO, MARTINA CATALANO, DANIELA RIZZO, PAOLA COCCIA, PALMA MAURIZ, LORENZO NANNI
Pregledni rad
Haemodynamic stability during anaesthesia
induction with propofol – impact of phenylephrine.
A double-blind, randomised clinical trial.
(str.20-26)
engleskipdf 741 KB
MIRT KAMENIK, DARJAN KOS, Andreja MÖLLER PETRUN, DAVID W GREEN, NUŠKA ZORKO, DUŠAN MEKIŠ
Izvorni znanstveni članak
One lung ventilation: double-lumen tube with vs.
without carinal hook
(str.27-29)
engleskipdf 124 KB
IZTOK POTOČNIK, LEA ANDJELKOVIC, JASMINA MARKOVIČ-BOŽIČ
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Microbial colonization of the lower airways after
insertion of a cuffed endotracheal tube in pediatric
patients
(str.30-37)
engleskipdf 496 KB
TOMAS KONDRATAS, VAIDOTAS GURSKIS, RIMANTAS KEVALAS, ASTRA VITKAUSKIENE, DOVILE EVALDA GRINKEVICIUTE, LAIMUTE VAIDELIENE
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Assessment of basic life support skills among medical
doctors and technicians in Belgrade emergency
medical services
(str.38-42)
engleskipdf 248 KB
SLAĐANA ANĐELIĆ, GORAN ČOLAKOVIĆ, IVANA STEFANOVIĆ, SNEŽANA BOGUNOVIĆ, NADA EMIŠ-VANDLIK, SRĐAN STOJANOVIĆ
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Medical emergencies in dental offices in Slovenia and
readiness of dentists to handle them
(str.43-48)
engleskipdf 250 KB
MAJA ŠOŠTARIČ, NEJC UMEK
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Focus on children murdered by parents in Italy: A
sad reality
(str.49-52)
engleskipdf 135 KB
PIETRO FERRARA, MASSIMO PETTOELLO-MANTOVAN, FRANCESCO CAVALERI, ROBERTA AUTUORI, ANNAMARIA SBORDONE, MARIA AMATO, IDA GIARDINO, FRANCESCA IANNIELLO, VALERIA SANNICANDRO, ANTONIO CHIARETTI, ANTONIO RUGGIERO, ALBERTO VERROTTI
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Do we need an individual approach to atrial
fIbrillation and adrenergic overload in the critically
ill?
(str.53-58)
engleskipdf 163 KB
MATEJ PODBREGAR, JURIJ MATIJA KALIŠNIK
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Neuromuscular blockade in clinical practice in
paediatric anaesthesia: retrospective cohort trial in a
tertiary paediatric anaesthesia centre
(str.59-62)
engleskipdf 126 KB
PETR ŠTOURAČ, JOZEF KLUČKA, MICHAELA ŤOUKALKOVÁ, IVO KŘIKAVA, ROMAN ŠTOUDEK, EVA KLABUSAYOVÁ, MÁRIA MORAVSKÁ
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Te signifcance of sTREM-1 as a diagnostic
biomarker of sepsis in the context of Sepsis-3
definition
(str.65-70)
engleskipdf 170 KB
DUNJA MIHAJLOVIC, VEDRANA PETRIC, SNEZANA BRKIC, DAJANA LENDAK, ALEKSANDRA NOVAKOV MIKIC, SLOBODANKA LEMAJIC KOMAZEC
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Murdered women’s children: A social emergency and
gloomy reality
(str.71-74)
engleskipdf 133 KB
PIETRO FERRARA, FRANCESCA IANNIELLO, LORENZO SEMERARO, GIULIA FRANCESCHINI, LUCIA LO SCALZO, IDA GIARDINO, GIOVANNI CORSELLO
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The impact of early percutaneous tracheotomy on
reduction of the incidence of ventilator associated
pneumonia and the course and outcome of ICU
patients
(str.75-80)
engleskipdf 166 KB
MATEO PERIĆ
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Early instrumental predictors of long term
neurodevelopmental impairment in newborns
with perinatal asphyxia treated with therapeutic
hypothermia
(str.81-85)
engleskipdf 135 KB
ALICE MONZANI, GIANLUCA COSI, GIULIA GENONI, MARIA LAVRANO, CINZIA PERUZZI, ROBERTA POMELLA, FEDERICA FERRERO
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Abdominal stab wound with damage to the
abdominal aorta and the left lobe of the liver - case
report
(str.86-87)
engleskipdf 190 KB
MICHAŁ KASPERCZAK, JAN GNUS, STANISŁAW FERENC
Stručni rad
Treatment of non-oliguric hyperkalaemia with
inhaled salbutamol in premature infants with severe
respiratory distress syndrome
(str.88-91)
engleskipdf 168 KB
MAJA PAVCNIK, EDA VIDMAR
Stručni rad
Unrecognized B line mimicked pneumothorax on M
mode ultrasound
(str.92-92)
engleskipdf 226 KB
ALAN ŠUSTIĆ, MARKO ŠUSTIĆ
Pismo uredniku
Major diferences between conventional and
compression-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation
(str.93-93)
engleskipdf 91 KB
JE HYEOK OH
Pismo uredniku
