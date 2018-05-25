hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatian journal of food science and technology,Vol.10 No.1
Datum izdavanja: Svibanj 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 25.05.2018.
Copper in water-soil-plant interactions: food chain toxicity due to irrigation with Asa River in Ilorin, Nigeria (str.1-7) engleskipdf 481 KB
HENRY AHAMEFULE, KEVIN EIFEDIYI, JOHN OLANIYAN, MATHEW AMANA, NKECHI AKAH, EMMANUEL IHEM, ABDULLATEEF YUSUF, RIDWAN TAIWO
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Influence of chemical preservatives on quality attributes of orange juice (str.8-15) engleskipdf 770 KB
STEPHEN ABIOLA, AKINBINUADE SAMSON AKINMADEYEMI, MARY AANUOLUWAPO AJATTA, CHARLES OGUGUA AWORH
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Antioxidant activities and inhibitory effect of Taraxacum officinale, Cichorium intybus and Lectuca sativa on prooxidant induced lipid peroxidation in mice liver (str.16-22) engleskipdf 524 KB
SADAF ISHFAQ, SYED MUBASHAR SABIR, HAMADIA KHURSHID, TAHIR ZAMAN, ZULFIQAR AHMAD
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Functional, physical and sensory properties of cookies prepared from okara, red teff and wheat flours (str.23-32) engleskipdf 690 KB
HAWA AHMED, NEELA SATHEESH, KUMELA DIBABA
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Glucose oxidase activity and hydrogen peroxide accumulation in Croatian honeys (str.33-41) engleskipdf 635 KB
IVICA STRELEC, BILJANA CREVAR, TIHOMIR KOVAČ, BLANKA BILIĆ RAJS, LJILJANA PRIMORAC, IVANA FLANJAK
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Properties influencing cracking and separation of palm nuts in a mechanical cracker cum separator (str.42-50) engleskipdf 741 KB
JOSHUA OLANREWAJU OLAOYE, TIMOTHY ADESOYE ADEKANYE
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Improving nutritive value of fermented cereal porridge ‘Ogi’ by fortifying with Bambara nut (str.51-57) engleskipdf 573 KB
FEMI AFOLABI, DANIEL JUWON AROTUPIN, MUTIU ADEWUNMI ALABI, OLUWAFEMI TEMITOPE OJO, TEMITOPE OLOWOKERE
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Time-course experiment of Fusarium infestation of wheat genotypes with the emphasis on the physiological response (str.58-63) engleskipdf 938 KB
TIHANA MARČEK, MARIJA VILJEVAC VULETIĆ, IVAN BAKULA, SARA ALIVOJVODIĆ, VALENTINA ŠPANIĆ
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The estimation of kinetic parameters of the solid-liquid extraction process of the lavender flower (Lavandula x hybrida L.) (str.64-72) engleskipdf 843 KB
ANA-MARIJA CVETKOVIĆ, TAMARA JURINA, DAVOR VALINGER, ANA JURINJAK TUŠEK, MAJA BENKOVIĆ, JASENKA GAJDOŠ KLJUSURIĆ
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An equilibrium and kinetic study of phenolic acids adsorption onto β-glucan (str.73-80) engleskipdf 892 KB
PETRA MATIĆ, LIDIJA JAKOBEK, ŠIME UKIĆ
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Parental adherence to Mediterranean diet is associated with their adolescents´ cereals intake (str.81-88) engleskipdf 606 KB
GRETA KREŠIĆ, GORDANA KENĐEL JOVANOVIĆ, SANDRA PAVIČIĆ ŽEŽELJ, JELKA PLEADIN, NIKOLINA LIOVIĆ, KATARINA PLEPEL
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Features of flour composites based on the wheat or wheat-barley flour combined with acorn and chestnut (str.89-97) engleskipdf 927 KB
IVAN ŠVEC, MARIE HRUŠKOVÁ, IVANA KADLČÍKOVÁ
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Production of third-generation snacks (str.98-105) engleskipdf 585 KB
JELENA PANAK BALENTIĆ, JURISLAV BABIĆ, ANTUN JOZINOVIĆ, ĐURĐICA AČKAR, BORISLAV MILIČEVIĆ, BENJAMIN MUHAMEDBEGOVIĆ, DRAGO ŠUBARIĆ
Pregledni rad 		 
The effect of adding non-conventional ingredients and hydrocolloids to desirable quality attributes of pasta. A Mini Review (str.106-111) engleskipdf 432 KB
AMIR GULL, PRADYUMAN KUMAR, TARIQ AHMAD SAFAPURI, ASHWANI KUMAR KHAJURIA, ANURADHA GANDOTRA, ROMEE JAN
Pregledni rad 		 
Novel technologies in fruit and vegetable processing (str.112-117) engleskipdf 555 KB
JANEZ HRIBAR, TOMAŽ POŽRL, RAJKO VIDRIH
Pregledni rad 		 
Sterol, triterpen dialcohol and fatty acid profile of less- and well-known Istrian monovarietal olive oil (str.118-122) engleskipdf 415 KB
KAROLINA BRKIĆ BUBOLA, VASILJ VALENČIČ, MILENA BUČAR-MIKLAVČIČ, MARIN KRAPAC, MARINA LUKIĆ, ELVINO ŠETIĆ, BARBARA SLADONJA
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
