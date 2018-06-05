Public Sector Economics, Vol.42 No.2

|
|
Časopisi po područjima
Uredništva
Autori
Politike i razmjena
|
Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2018.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 05.06.2018.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Introduction to the Public Sector Economics 2017 Conference Issue - Public Investment: catalyst for sustainable growth
(str.93-97)
|
engleskipdf 287 KB
|
Katarina Ott, Dubravko Mihaljek
Uvodnik
|
|
Business investment: taking stock of the major policy drivers
(str.99-104)
|
engleskipdf 289 KB
|
Balázs Égert
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
European perspective on the links among public investments, banking and sovereign risk
(str.105-109)
|
engleskipdf 277 KB
|
Evžen Kočenda
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Financing public sector investment
(str.111-124)
|
engleskipdf 318 KB
|
Matthias Kollatz-Ahnen, Markus J. Roick
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Public investment: catalyst for sustainable growth
(str.125-130)
|
engleskipdf 403 KB
|
Zdravko Marić
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Importance of public investment for economic growth in the European Union
(str.131-137)
|
engleskipdf 287 KB
|
Manica Hauptman
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Sustainability is the issue of human capital investments
(str.139-143)
|
engleskipdf 305 KB
|
Zrinka Živković Matijević
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Contracting arrangements and public private partnerships for sustainable development
(str.145-169)
|
engleskipdf 555 KB
|
Ehtisham Ahmad, Annalisa Vinella, Kezhou Xiao
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Public investment and corporate productivity in Croatia
(str.171-186)
|
engleskipdf 445 KB
|
Sanja Borkovic, Peter Tabak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Composition of public investment and economic growth: evidence from Turkish provinces, 1975-2001
(str.187-214)
|
engleskipdf 540 KB
|
Gökçen Yilmaz
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Returns to schooling in the Portuguese economy: a reassessment
(str.215-242)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Maria Manuel Campos, Hugo Reis
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Economics for the Common Good / Jean Tirole (translated by Steven Rendall). Princeton and Oxford: Princeton University Press, 2017, pp. 576
(str.243-247)
|
engleskipdf 241 KB
|
Predrag Bejaković
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Kontakt
Moj profil
Registracija novih korisnika
Zaboravili ste lozinku?