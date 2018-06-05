hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Public Sector Economics, Vol.42 No.2

Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 05.06.2018.
Introduction to the Public Sector Economics 2017 Conference Issue - Public Investment: catalyst for sustainable growth (str.93-97) engleskipdf 287 KB
Katarina Ott, Dubravko Mihaljek
Uvodnik 		 
Business investment: taking stock of the major policy drivers (str.99-104) engleskipdf 289 KB
Balázs Égert
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
European perspective on the links among public investments, banking and sovereign risk (str.105-109) engleskipdf 277 KB
Evžen Kočenda
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Financing public sector investment (str.111-124) engleskipdf 318 KB
Matthias Kollatz-Ahnen, Markus J. Roick
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Public investment: catalyst for sustainable growth (str.125-130) engleskipdf 403 KB
Zdravko Marić
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Importance of public investment for economic growth in the European Union (str.131-137) engleskipdf 287 KB
Manica Hauptman
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Sustainability is the issue of human capital investments (str.139-143) engleskipdf 305 KB
Zrinka Živković Matijević
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Contracting arrangements and public private partnerships for sustainable development (str.145-169) engleskipdf 555 KB
Ehtisham Ahmad, Annalisa Vinella, Kezhou Xiao
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Public investment and corporate productivity in Croatia (str.171-186) engleskipdf 445 KB
Sanja Borkovic, Peter Tabak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Composition of public investment and economic growth: evidence from Turkish provinces, 1975-2001 (str.187-214) engleskipdf 540 KB
Gökçen Yilmaz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Returns to schooling in the Portuguese economy: a reassessment (str.215-242) engleskipdf 1 MB
Maria Manuel Campos, Hugo Reis
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Economics for the Common Good / Jean Tirole (translated by Steven Rendall). Princeton and Oxford: Princeton University Press, 2017, pp. 576 (str.243-247) engleskipdf 241 KB
Predrag Bejaković
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
