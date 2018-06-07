Croatian International Relations Review, Vol.24 No.82

|
|
Časopisi po područjima
Uredništva
Autori
Politike i razmjena
|
Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2018.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 07.06.2018.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Cover
(str.1-1)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Impressum and contents
(str.2-5)
|
engleskipdf 239 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
European Union and Challenges of Cultural Policies: Critical Perspectives.
An Introduction
(str.6-13)
|
engleskipdf 225 KB
|
Jaka Primorac, Aleksandra Uzelac, Paško Bilić
Uvodnik
|
|
Camouflaged Culture: The ’Discursive Journey’ of the EU’s Cultural Programmes
(str.14-37)
|
engleskipdf 318 KB
|
Bjarki Valtysson
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Impact of the European Union on Cultural Policy in Malta
(str.38-61)
|
engleskipdf 369 KB
|
Karsten Xuereb
Pregledni rad
|
|
From Inconsistencies to Contingencies - Understanding Policy Complexity of Novi Sad 2021 European Capital of Culture
(str.62-89)
|
engleskipdf 342 KB
|
Goran Tomka, Višnja Kisić
Pregledni rad
|
|
Internal and External Factors in the Development of a Network Organization in the Arts: Case Study of Društvo Asociacija
(str.90-116)
|
engleskipdf 579 KB
|
Andrej Srakar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Reflections on the International Conference “Perspectives of National Cultural Policies Development in the EU Context: Critical Dialogues”
Zagreb, 17th – 19th May 2017
(str.118-123)
|
engleskipdf 201 KB
|
Matea Senkić
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
The Position of Culture in “Digitization of Everything”: Reflections on the International Round Table “Digital Single Market and Its Impact on Culture and Media in Croatia”
19−20 April 2018, Zagreb, Croatia
(str.124-129)
|
engleskipdf 196 KB
|
Barbara Lovrinić
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Culture in Sustainability: Towards a Transdisciplinary Approach; Sari Asikainen, Claudia Brites, Katarzyna Plebańczyk, Ljiljana Rogač Mijatović, and Katriina Soini (Ed.)
(str.130-133)
|
engleskipdf 193 KB
|
Barbara Lovrinić
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
UNESCO Global Report Re|Shaping Cultural Policies. Advancing Creativity for Development
(str.134-137)
|
engleskipdf 188 KB
|
Barbara Lovrinić
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Cultural Diplomacy: Arts, Festivals and Geopolitics; Milena Dragićević Šešić, with Ljiljana Rogač Mijatović and Nina Mihaljinac (Ed.)
(str.138-141)
|
engleskipdf 191 KB
|
Barbara Lovrinić
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Social Media and Everyday Politics; Tim Highfield
(str.142-145)
|
engleskipdf 187 KB
|
Emil Čančar
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Kontakt
Moj profil
Registracija novih korisnika
Zaboravili ste lozinku?