Croatian International Relations Review, Vol.24 No.82

Croatian International Relations Review,Vol.24 No.82
Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 07.06.2018.
Cover (str.1-1)
Impressum and contents (str.2-5)
European Union and Challenges of Cultural Policies: Critical Perspectives. An Introduction (str.6-13)
Jaka Primorac, Aleksandra Uzelac, Paško Bilić
Uvodnik 		 
Camouflaged Culture: The 'Discursive Journey' of the EU's Cultural Programmes (str.14-37)
Bjarki Valtysson
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Impact of the European Union on Cultural Policy in Malta (str.38-61)
Karsten Xuereb
Pregledni rad 		 
From Inconsistencies to Contingencies - Understanding Policy Complexity of Novi Sad 2021 European Capital of Culture (str.62-89)
Goran Tomka, Višnja Kisić
Pregledni rad 		 
Internal and External Factors in the Development of a Network Organization in the Arts: Case Study of Društvo Asociacija (str.90-116)
Andrej Srakar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Reflections on the International Conference "Perspectives of National Cultural Policies Development in the EU Context: Critical Dialogues" Zagreb, 17th – 19th May 2017 (str.118-123)
Matea Senkić
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
The Position of Culture in "Digitization of Everything": Reflections on the International Round Table "Digital Single Market and Its Impact on Culture and Media in Croatia" 19−20 April 2018, Zagreb, Croatia (str.124-129)
Barbara Lovrinić
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Culture in Sustainability: Towards a Transdisciplinary Approach; Sari Asikainen, Claudia Brites, Katarzyna Plebańczyk, Ljiljana Rogač Mijatović, and Katriina Soini (Ed.) (str.130-133)
Barbara Lovrinić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
UNESCO Global Report Re|Shaping Cultural Policies. Advancing Creativity for Development (str.134-137)
Barbara Lovrinić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Cultural Diplomacy: Arts, Festivals and Geopolitics; Milena Dragićević Šešić, with Ljiljana Rogač Mijatović and Nina Mihaljinac (Ed.) (str.138-141)
Barbara Lovrinić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Social Media and Everyday Politics; Tim Highfield (str.142-145)
Emil Čančar
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
