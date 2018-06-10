Journal of Electrochemical Science and Engineering, Vol.8 No.3

|
|
Datum izdavanja: Svibanj 2018.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 10.06.2018.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Electrochemical behaviour of selenite ions in tartaric electrolytes
(str.197-204)
|
engleskipdf 775 KB
|
Vusala Asim Majidzade, Akif Shikhan Aliyev, Parvin Haydar Guliyev, Yasin Nagi Babayev, Mahmoud Elrouby, Dilgam Babir Tagiyev
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The template-assisted electrodeposition of platinum nanowires for catalytic applications
(str.205-217)
|
engleskipdf 848 KB
|
Soha Mohajeri, Abolghassem Dolati, Sahar Hashemi Daryan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Comparative analysis of adsorption and corrosion inhibitive properties of ethanol extract of Dialium Guineense leaves for mild steel in 0.5 M HCl
(str.219-226)
|
engleskipdf 522 KB
|
Shola Elijah Adeniji, Bamigbola Abiola Akindehinde
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Electrochemical evaluation of corrosion resistance of chromium
plated nickel and copper tin alloys. A comparative study
(str.227-239)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Chike F. Oduoza, Stacey Hingley
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of Fe, Ni, and Cr on the corrosion behaviour of hyper-eutectic Al-Si automotive alloy under different pH conditions
(str.241-253)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Mohammad Salim Kaiser, Maglub Al Nur
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Evaluation of strontium substituted lanthanum manganite- -based solid oxide fuel cell cathodes using cone-shaped electrodes and electrochemical impedance spectroscopy
(str.255-260)
|
engleskipdf 459 KB
|
Kent Kammer Hansen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Borax buffer solution for pH measurement: Homogeneity and stability studies and its application in the proficiency testing program
(str.261-270)
|
engleskipdf 650 KB
|
Nurhani Aryana, Ayu Hindayani, Oman Zuas, Fransiska S. H. Krismastuti
Stručni rad
|
|
