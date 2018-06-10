hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Journal of Electrochemical Science and Engineering, Vol.8 No.3

Datum izdavanja: Svibanj 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 10.06.2018.
Electrochemical behaviour of selenite ions in tartaric electrolytes (str.197-204) engleskipdf 775 KB
Vusala Asim Majidzade, Akif Shikhan Aliyev, Parvin Haydar Guliyev, Yasin Nagi Babayev, Mahmoud Elrouby, Dilgam Babir Tagiyev
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The template-assisted electrodeposition of platinum nanowires for catalytic applications (str.205-217) engleskipdf 848 KB
Soha Mohajeri, Abolghassem Dolati, Sahar Hashemi Daryan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Comparative analysis of adsorption and corrosion inhibitive properties of ethanol extract of Dialium Guineense leaves for mild steel in 0.5 M HCl (str.219-226) engleskipdf 522 KB
Shola Elijah Adeniji, Bamigbola Abiola Akindehinde
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Electrochemical evaluation of corrosion resistance of chromium plated nickel and copper tin alloys. A comparative study (str.227-239) engleskipdf 2 MB
Chike F. Oduoza, Stacey Hingley
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of Fe, Ni, and Cr on the corrosion behaviour of hyper-eutectic Al-Si automotive alloy under different pH conditions (str.241-253) engleskipdf 3 MB
Mohammad Salim Kaiser, Maglub Al Nur
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Evaluation of strontium substituted lanthanum manganite- -based solid oxide fuel cell cathodes using cone-shaped electrodes and electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (str.255-260) engleskipdf 459 KB
Kent Kammer Hansen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Borax buffer solution for pH measurement: Homogeneity and stability studies and its application in the proficiency testing program (str.261-270) engleskipdf 650 KB
Nurhani Aryana, Ayu Hindayani, Oman Zuas, Fransiska S. H. Krismastuti
Stručni rad 		 
