Metalurgija, Vol.57 No.4

Kinetics of pellet reduced by H2 and the mixture of CO and H2
(str.219-222)
|
engleskipdf 382 KB
|
S. Geng, H. Zhang, W. Ding, Y. Yu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Simulation study on the jet characteristics of coherent jet oxygen lance used in basic oxygen furnace (BOF)
(str.223-225)
|
engleskipdf 116 KB
|
L. H. Feng, X. B. Kang, H. K. Liang, G. L. Liu, C. Sun
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Qualitative characteristics of foundry dusts
(str.226-230)
|
engleskipdf 133 KB
|
K. Nowacki, T. Lis
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Monte carlo simulation of anisotropic growth of grains during liquid phase sintering for ceramics
(str.231-234)
|
engleskipdf 337 KB
|
J. Li, C. F. Zhang, R. M. Yin, W. H. Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Simulation study on the solute elements micro-segregation at solid-liquid interface of continuous casting steel slab
(str.235-238)
|
engleskipdf 195 KB
|
L. H. Feng, M. Y. Zhu, X. B. Kang, L. Luo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Co-pyrolysis kinetics analysis of stone coal and biomass for vanadium extraction
(str.239-241)
|
engleskipdf 97 KB
|
G. Q. Liu, K. Liu, Y. K. Gao, G. Chen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effects of real welding parameters of high-strength S1100QL steel on hardness and impact energy properties
(str.242-244)
|
engleskipdf 264 KB
|
M. Dunđer, I. Samardžić, A. Ćorić, G. Salopek
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Mechanism research on eliminating voids in bearing steel ball by floating-pressure method (FPM)
(str.245-248)
|
engleskipdf 281 KB
|
D. Y. Tian, X. D. Shu, C. Xu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Analysis of influencing factors of the blocking layer based on electromagnetic induction-controlled automated steel-teeming system
(str.249-252)
|
engleskipdf 194 KB
|
C. Y. Shi, J. C. He
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of yttrium oxide modification of Al-Si alloy on microhardness and microstructure of surface layers
(str.253-256)
|
engleskipdf 367 KB
|
S. V. Konovalov, D. V. Zagulyaev, Y. F. Ivanov, V. E. Gromov
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Investigation on removal of Nb from Nb-bearing hot metal with CO2
(str.257-260)
|
engleskipdf 158 KB
|
Z. Y. Xu, J. N. Huang, B. W. Li, Z. W. Zhao
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of ultrasound on Ni-Co/ZrO2 composite electrodeposition and corrosion resistance study of coatings
(str.261-264)
|
engleskipdf 176 KB
|
X. Y. Zhou, Y. Y. Wang, H. Jin, Z. P. Liang, X. L. Liu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Prediction of mechanical properties of β-SiAlON ceramics based on BP neural network
(str.265-268)
|
engleskipdf 340 KB
|
J. Li, C. F. Zhang, R. M. Yin, W. H. Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of ultrasonic power on corrosion resistance and hardness of Ni-Co- Al2O3 nanocomposite coatings
(str.269-271)
|
engleskipdf 161 KB
|
H. Jin, L. J. Chen, X. Y. Zhou, Y. Y. Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Thermo-mechanical process parameters effect on a 9 % Cr-2 % W steel
(str.272-274)
|
engleskipdf 216 KB
|
A. Di Schino, R. Rufini
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Research of the plastic deformation localization of bimetal
(str.275-278)
|
engleskipdf 200 KB
|
S. Barannikova, Yu. Li, L. Zuev
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Industrial control measurements of high chromium steel rolls heat treatment
(str.279-282)
|
engleskipdf 248 KB
|
B. Karpe, S. Novak, A. Nagode, S. Kožuh, A. Pavlič, S. Rečnik, B. Kosec
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Research on cold rolling of 41Cr4/20NiCrMo7 bimetal composite bearing ring
(str.283-286)
|
engleskipdf 198 KB
|
B. S. Sun, C. W. Wang, Z. L. Zhao
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Investigation of thermal behavior of α-PbO and β-PbO in O2 atmosphere
(str.287-290)
|
engleskipdf 201 KB
|
S. A. A. Sajadi, A. Nazari Alavi, M. Mirzai
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Fuzzy grey relational analysis for influence factors on the quality of calcined petroleum coke
(str.291-294)
|
engleskipdf 311 KB
|
J. D. Huang, J. Li, L. X. Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of shot peening at different almen intensities on fatigue behavior of AISI 304
(str.295-298)
|
engleskipdf 259 KB
|
P. T. Iswanto, H. Akhyar, F. F. Utomo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Structural-phase state of the system “CdO-Ag coating / copper substrate” formed by electroexplosive method
(str.299-302)
|
engleskipdf 350 KB
|
D. A. Romanov, S. V. Moskovskii, E. A. Martusevich, E. A. Gayevoy, V. E. Gromov
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Analysis of friction coefficient for a base steel 5 % Cr, applying variable loads of 196 N, 294 N and 392 N, and speeds of 0,18 m/sec, 0,36 m/sec and 0,54 m/sec
(str.303-306)
|
engleskipdf 145 KB
|
R. Servin, I. Calderon, A. Perez, F. Equihua, L. Falcon, M. Garcia, P. Orozco
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Quenching and tempering (Q&T) effect on a steel for forging with Cr and Mo addition
(str.307-309)
|
engleskipdf 290 KB
|
A. Di Schino, M. Corradi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Studying vibration mode impact on forming steel structure in primary crystallization process
(str.310-312)
|
engleskipdf 174 KB
|
M. K. Ibatov, A. Z. Issagulov, Sv. S. Kvon, V. Yu. Kulikov, A. M. Dostayeva, Ye. P. Chsherbakova
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Studying structure and properties of shaped ingots obtained in various conditions of crystallization
(str.313-316)
|
engleskipdf 221 KB
|
Sv. S. Kvon, V. Yu. Kulikov, A. Z. Issagulov, A. M. Dostayeva, T. V. Коvalyova
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Fatigue crack growth behavior of nodular cast iron subjected to two-step austempering
(str.317-320)
|
engleskipdf 133 KB
|
Andoko, P. Puspitasari, F. Gapsari
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Effect of reducing agent’s nature on the microstructure and certain properties of 30CrNi2Мo high-quality steel
(str.321-323)
|
engleskipdf 132 KB
|
A. Z. Issagulov, T. S. Makaev, M. K. Ibatov, Sv. S. Kvon, V. Yu. Kulikov, A. M. Dostayeva
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Discrepancies analysis of casts of diesel engine piston
(str.324-326)
|
engleskipdf 175 KB
|
A. Pacana, K. Czerwińska, L. Bednarova
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Analysis of plated layer’s effects on the structure resistance to corrosion
(str.327-329)
|
engleskipdf 173 KB
|
T. Šolić, D. Marić, M. Duspara, I. Samardžić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Research into possibilities of reducing the X155CrVMo12-1 tool steel fragility
(str.330-332)
|
engleskipdf 199 KB
|
V. Marušić, A. Milinović, I. Opačak, I. Putnik
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Corrosion behavior of brass in nitric acid
(str.333-336)
|
engleskipdf 122 KB
|
F. Gapsari, Andoko, H. Wijaya
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Methodology of design of the thin steel strip cold rolling energy efficient technology
(str.337-340)
|
engleskipdf 210 KB
|
A. Kozhevnikov, I. Kozhevnikova, N. Bolobanova, D. Shalaevskii
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Experimental stand for investigation of induction hardening of steel elements
(str.341-344)
|
engleskipdf 258 KB
|
J. Barglik, A. Smalcerz, A. Smagor, G. Kopec
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Processing of rare metals containing waste of copper production
(str.345-348)
|
engleskipdf 258 KB
|
A. K. Serikbayeva, F. A. Berdikulova, K. K. Mamyrbayeva, Sh. K. Akilbekova
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Monitoring the process of anodising of VW70U pistons using the control chart
(str.349-352)
|
engleskipdf 304 KB
|
A. Pacana, A. Gazda, N. Życzyński
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Advantages and effectiveness of the powder metallurgy in manufacturing technologies
(str.353-356)
|
engleskipdf 327 KB
|
A. Panda, J. Dobransky, M. Jančik, I. Pandova, M. Kačalova
Pregledni rad
|
|
Lüders bands at the beginning of the plastic flow of materials
(str.357-359)
|
engleskipdf 140 KB
|
T. Brlić, S. Rešković, F. Vodopivec, I. Jandrlić
Pregledni rad
|
|
Estimation of factors and projected growth of the metallurgical branch of Russia under unstable market conditions
(str.360-362)
|
engleskipdf 88 KB
|
N. A. Kazakova, A. L. Gendon, N. V. Sedova, E. A. Khlevnaya
Pregledni rad
|
|
Heat treatment of steel products as an example of transport phenomenon in porous media
(str.363-366)
|
engleskipdf 419 KB
|
C. Kolmasiak, T. Wyleciał
Pregledni rad
|
|
Competency model for science and technology (S&T) personnel for the iron and steel industry
(str.367-370)
|
engleskipdf 155 KB
|
A. Kozhevnikov, N. Bolobanova, I. Kozhevnikova
Pregledni rad
|
|
Osvrt o knjizi - Đuro Tadić “Željezara Sisak, tvornica čelika i života“, Sisak, 2017.
(str.371-374)
|
hrvatskipdf 185 KB
|
Review of the Đuro Tadić monograph “Steelworks Sisak, company of steel and lifetime”, Sisak, 2017
(str.371-374)
|
engleskipdf 185 KB
|
I. Mamuzić
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Zahvala recenzentima, Metalurgija 57 (2018) 1-4, 1-376
(str.375-375)
|
hrvatskipdf 54 KB
|
Acknowledgement to reviewers, Metalurgija 57 (2018) 1-4, 1-376
(str.375-375)
|
engleskipdf 54 KB
|
I. Mamuzić
Zahvala
|
|
Izborna skupština Hrvatskog metalurškog društva (HMD)
(str.376-376)
|
hrvatskipdf 109 KB
|
Election Assambly of Croatian Metallurgical Society (CMS)
(str.376-376)
|
engleskipdf 109 KB
|
I. Mamuzić
Ostalo
|