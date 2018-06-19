hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Metalurgija, Vol.57 No.4

Metalurgija,Vol.57 No.4
Datum izdavanja: Listopad 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 19.06.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Kinetics of pellet reduced by H2 and the mixture of CO and H2 (str.219-222) engleskipdf 382 KB
S. Geng, H. Zhang, W. Ding, Y. Yu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Simulation study on the jet characteristics of coherent jet oxygen lance used in basic oxygen furnace (BOF) (str.223-225) engleskipdf 116 KB
L. H. Feng, X. B. Kang, H. K. Liang, G. L. Liu, C. Sun
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Qualitative characteristics of foundry dusts (str.226-230) engleskipdf 133 KB
K. Nowacki, T. Lis
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Monte carlo simulation of anisotropic growth of grains during liquid phase sintering for ceramics (str.231-234) engleskipdf 337 KB
J. Li, C. F. Zhang, R. M. Yin, W. H. Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Simulation study on the solute elements micro-segregation at solid-liquid interface of continuous casting steel slab (str.235-238) engleskipdf 195 KB
L. H. Feng, M. Y. Zhu, X. B. Kang, L. Luo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Co-pyrolysis kinetics analysis of stone coal and biomass for vanadium extraction (str.239-241) engleskipdf 97 KB
G. Q. Liu, K. Liu, Y. K. Gao, G. Chen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effects of real welding parameters of high-strength S1100QL steel on hardness and impact energy properties (str.242-244) engleskipdf 264 KB
M. Dunđer, I. Samardžić, A. Ćorić, G. Salopek
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Mechanism research on eliminating voids in bearing steel ball by floating-pressure method (FPM) (str.245-248) engleskipdf 281 KB
D. Y. Tian, X. D. Shu, C. Xu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis of influencing factors of the blocking layer based on electromagnetic induction-controlled automated steel-teeming system (str.249-252) engleskipdf 194 KB
C. Y. Shi, J. C. He
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of yttrium oxide modification of Al-Si alloy on microhardness and microstructure of surface layers (str.253-256) engleskipdf 367 KB
S. V. Konovalov, D. V. Zagulyaev, Y. F. Ivanov, V. E. Gromov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Investigation on removal of Nb from Nb-bearing hot metal with CO2 (str.257-260) engleskipdf 158 KB
Z. Y. Xu, J. N. Huang, B. W. Li, Z. W. Zhao
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of ultrasound on Ni-Co/ZrO2 composite electrodeposition and corrosion resistance study of coatings (str.261-264) engleskipdf 176 KB
X. Y. Zhou, Y. Y. Wang, H. Jin, Z. P. Liang, X. L. Liu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Prediction of mechanical properties of β-SiAlON ceramics based on BP neural network (str.265-268) engleskipdf 340 KB
J. Li, C. F. Zhang, R. M. Yin, W. H. Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of ultrasonic power on corrosion resistance and hardness of Ni-Co- Al2O3 nanocomposite coatings (str.269-271) engleskipdf 161 KB
H. Jin, L. J. Chen, X. Y. Zhou, Y. Y. Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Thermo-mechanical process parameters effect on a 9 % Cr-2 % W steel (str.272-274) engleskipdf 216 KB
A. Di Schino, R. Rufini
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Research of the plastic deformation localization of bimetal (str.275-278) engleskipdf 200 KB
S. Barannikova, Yu. Li, L. Zuev
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Industrial control measurements of high chromium steel rolls heat treatment (str.279-282) engleskipdf 248 KB
B. Karpe, S. Novak, A. Nagode, S. Kožuh, A. Pavlič, S. Rečnik, B. Kosec
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Research on cold rolling of 41Cr4/20NiCrMo7 bimetal composite bearing ring (str.283-286) engleskipdf 198 KB
B. S. Sun, C. W. Wang, Z. L. Zhao
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Investigation of thermal behavior of α-PbO and β-PbO in O2 atmosphere (str.287-290) engleskipdf 201 KB
S. A. A. Sajadi, A. Nazari Alavi, M. Mirzai
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Fuzzy grey relational analysis for influence factors on the quality of calcined petroleum coke (str.291-294) engleskipdf 311 KB
J. D. Huang, J. Li, L. X. Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of shot peening at different almen intensities on fatigue behavior of AISI 304 (str.295-298) engleskipdf 259 KB
P. T. Iswanto, H. Akhyar, F. F. Utomo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Structural-phase state of the system “CdO-Ag coating / copper substrate” formed by electroexplosive method (str.299-302) engleskipdf 350 KB
D. A. Romanov, S. V. Moskovskii, E. A. Martusevich, E. A. Gayevoy, V. E. Gromov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis of friction coefficient for a base steel 5 % Cr, applying variable loads of 196 N, 294 N and 392 N, and speeds of 0,18 m/sec, 0,36 m/sec and 0,54 m/sec (str.303-306) engleskipdf 145 KB
R. Servin, I. Calderon, A. Perez, F. Equihua, L. Falcon, M. Garcia, P. Orozco
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Quenching and tempering (Q&T) effect on a steel for forging with Cr and Mo addition (str.307-309) engleskipdf 290 KB
A. Di Schino, M. Corradi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Studying vibration mode impact on forming steel structure in primary crystallization process (str.310-312) engleskipdf 174 KB
M. K. Ibatov, A. Z. Issagulov, Sv. S. Kvon, V. Yu. Kulikov, A. M. Dostayeva, Ye. P. Chsherbakova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Studying structure and properties of shaped ingots obtained in various conditions of crystallization (str.313-316) engleskipdf 221 KB
Sv. S. Kvon, V. Yu. Kulikov, A. Z. Issagulov, A. M. Dostayeva, T. V. Коvalyova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Fatigue crack growth behavior of nodular cast iron subjected to two-step austempering (str.317-320) engleskipdf 133 KB
Andoko, P. Puspitasari, F. Gapsari
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Effect of reducing agent’s nature on the microstructure and certain properties of 30CrNi2Мo high-quality steel (str.321-323) engleskipdf 132 KB
A. Z. Issagulov, T. S. Makaev, M. K. Ibatov, Sv. S. Kvon, V. Yu. Kulikov, A. M. Dostayeva
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Discrepancies analysis of casts of diesel engine piston (str.324-326) engleskipdf 175 KB
A. Pacana, K. Czerwińska, L. Bednarova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Analysis of plated layer’s effects on the structure resistance to corrosion (str.327-329) engleskipdf 173 KB
T. Šolić, D. Marić, M. Duspara, I. Samardžić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Research into possibilities of reducing the X155CrVMo12-1 tool steel fragility (str.330-332) engleskipdf 199 KB
V. Marušić, A. Milinović, I. Opačak, I. Putnik
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Corrosion behavior of brass in nitric acid (str.333-336) engleskipdf 122 KB
F. Gapsari, Andoko, H. Wijaya
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Methodology of design of the thin steel strip cold rolling energy efficient technology (str.337-340) engleskipdf 210 KB
A. Kozhevnikov, I. Kozhevnikova, N. Bolobanova, D. Shalaevskii
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Experimental stand for investigation of induction hardening of steel elements (str.341-344) engleskipdf 258 KB
J. Barglik, A. Smalcerz, A. Smagor, G. Kopec
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Processing of rare metals containing waste of copper production (str.345-348) engleskipdf 258 KB
A. K. Serikbayeva, F. A. Berdikulova, K. K. Mamyrbayeva, Sh. K. Akilbekova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Monitoring the process of anodising of VW70U pistons using the control chart (str.349-352) engleskipdf 304 KB
A. Pacana, A. Gazda, N. Życzyński
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Advantages and effectiveness of the powder metallurgy in manufacturing technologies (str.353-356) engleskipdf 327 KB
A. Panda, J. Dobransky, M. Jančik, I. Pandova, M. Kačalova
Pregledni rad 		 
Lüders bands at the beginning of the plastic flow of materials (str.357-359) engleskipdf 140 KB
T. Brlić, S. Rešković, F. Vodopivec, I. Jandrlić
Pregledni rad 		 
Estimation of factors and projected growth of the metallurgical branch of Russia under unstable market conditions (str.360-362) engleskipdf 88 KB
N. A. Kazakova, A. L. Gendon, N. V. Sedova, E. A. Khlevnaya
Pregledni rad 		 
Heat treatment of steel products as an example of transport phenomenon in porous media (str.363-366) engleskipdf 419 KB
C. Kolmasiak, T. Wyleciał
Pregledni rad 		 
Competency model for science and technology (S&T) personnel for the iron and steel industry (str.367-370) engleskipdf 155 KB
A. Kozhevnikov, N. Bolobanova, I. Kozhevnikova
Pregledni rad 		 
Osvrt o knjizi - Đuro Tadić “Željezara Sisak, tvornica čelika i života“, Sisak, 2017. (str.371-374) hrvatskipdf 185 KB
Review of the Đuro Tadić monograph “Steelworks Sisak, company of steel and lifetime”, Sisak, 2017 (str.371-374) engleskipdf 185 KB
I. Mamuzić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Zahvala recenzentima, Metalurgija 57 (2018) 1-4, 1-376 (str.375-375) hrvatskipdf 54 KB
Acknowledgement to reviewers, Metalurgija 57 (2018) 1-4, 1-376 (str.375-375) engleskipdf 54 KB
I. Mamuzić
Zahvala 		 
Izborna skupština Hrvatskog metalurškog društva (HMD) (str.376-376) hrvatskipdf 109 KB
Election Assambly of Croatian Metallurgical Society (CMS) (str.376-376) engleskipdf 109 KB
I. Mamuzić
Ostalo 		 
Posjeta: 0 *