Pomorstvo, Vol.32 No.1

Pomorstvo,Vol.32 No.1
Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 20.06.2018.
Legal Challenges of Implementing the System of Monitoring Carbon Dioxide Emissions from Maritime Transport within Ports of Call under the Jurisdiction of EU Member States (str.3-9) engleskipdf 506 KB
Željka Primorac
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Nature Inspired Metaheuristics for Optimizing Problems at a Container Terminal (str.10-20) engleskipdf 733 KB
Marko Gulić, Livia Maglić, Sanjin Valčić
Pregledni rad 		 
Decentralized Agent-based Electronic Marketplace Supply Chain Ecosystem (str.21-27) engleskipdf 1 MB
Roman Gumzej, Dragan Čišić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Methodology for Controlling the Ship’s Path during the Turn in Confined Waterways (str.28-35) engleskipdf 2 MB
Srđan Vujičić, Robert Mohović, Ivica Đurđević Tomaš
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Comparative Analysis of the Related Interests of Relevant Stakeholders in the Development of Seaports in Relation to the Spatial Concept of the City (str.36-41) engleskipdf 1 MB
Donald Schiozzi, Alen Jugović, Željko Smojver
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The Perspectives of Port Integration into the Global Supply Chains – The Case of North Adriatic Ports (str.42-49) engleskipdf 974 KB
Alen Host, Helga Pavlić Skender, Petra Adelajda Mirković
Pregledni rad 		 
A Proposal of Measures Towards a Qualitative Enhancement of Bus Transport Services in the Primorsko-goranska County (str.50-58) engleskipdf 1 MB
Siniša Vilke, Tomislav Krljan, Borna Debelić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Nautical Tourism: Generator of Croatian Economy Development (str.59-66) engleskipdf 829 KB
Katarina Ivanić, Ana Perić Hadžić, Đani Mohović
Pregledni rad 		 
Institutional Modelling of Integrated PPT System in Urban Agglomerations (str.67-75) engleskipdf 513 KB
Željko Smojver, Hrvoje Baričević, Donald Schiozzi
Pregledni rad 		 
A Review of Leadership Behaviour of Maritime Officers in International Shipping (str.76-79) engleskipdf 501 KB
Ermal Xhelilaj, Bledar Sakaj
Pregledni rad 		 
Marine Pollution Differentiation with Stable Isotopes of Groundwater (str.80-87) engleskipdf 851 KB
Diana Mance, Davor Mance, Darija Vukić Lušić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Evaluation of the Efficiency of Transport and Logistics Infrastructure of Railway Transport (str.88-101) engleskipdf 929 KB
Karlygash Saparovna Mukhtarova, Serik Sarsengalievich Ospanov, Alfonz Antoni
Pregledni rad 		 
Beaches as a Factor in Achieving Competitiveness of a Tourist Product-Case Study: Istrian County (str.102-114) engleskipdf 682 KB
Zrinka Zadel, Daniela Gračan, Vedran Milojica
Pregledni rad 		 
The Importance of Harmonizing Working Timetables in Seaport Clusters (str.115-120) engleskipdf 611 KB
Jakov Karmelić, Edvard Tijan
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Change in Steam Generators Main and Auxiliary Energy Flow Streams During the Load Increase of LNG Carrier Steam Propulsion System (str.121-131) engleskipdf 903 KB
Vedran Mrzljak, Jasna Prpić-Oršić, Tomislav Senčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Inspections on Board Oil Tankers: Present Situation and Suggestion for Improvement (str.132-140) engleskipdf 532 KB
Luka Grbić, Jelena Čulin, Toni Bielić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Computerized Planned Maintenance System Software Models (str.141-145) engleskipdf 650 KB
Goran Gašpar, Igor Poljak, Josip Orović
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
A Simple Mathematical Model for Refrigerating Compressor Optimization (str.146-151) engleskipdf 1 MB
Darko Glujić, Predrag Kralj, Dragan Martinović
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Maritime Common Good and Coastal Zone Management (str.151-161) engleskipdf 2 MB
Borna Debelić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
