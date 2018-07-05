Acta dermatovenerologica Croatica, Vol.26 No.2

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Contents
(str.89-89)
|
|
AD C
Kazalo
|
|
Salivary and serum anti-desmoglein 1 and 3 ELISA and indirect immunofluorescence in pemphigus vulgaris: Correlations with serum ELISA, indirect immunofluorescence and disease severity
(str.91-91)
|
engleskiPDF 247 KB
|
Maryam Koopaie, Hossein Mortazavi, Alireza Khatami, Zohreh Khodashenas
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Evaluation of the importance of immunological profile for pemphigus vulgaris in the light of necessity to modify compensation theory
(str.100-100)
|
engleskiPDF 113 KB
|
Ayse Oktem, Yildiz Hayran, Pinar Incel Uysal, Ahmet Ugur Atilan, Basak Yalcin
Ostalo
|
|
The usage of hypoallergenic cosmetics in patients with atopic dermatitis
(str.105-105)
|
engleskiPDF 105 KB
|
Jasna Zeljko-Penavić, Dubravka Šimić, Ivona Petrušić, Marija Kraljević, Ana-Marija Sulić
Ostalo
|
|
General characteristics and comorbidities in patients with palmoplantar pustulosis
(str.109-109)
|
engleskiPDF 206 KB
|
Magdalena Misiak-Galazka, Hanna Wolska, Adam Galazka, Bartlomiej Kwiek
Ostalo
|
|
Clinical and demographic characteristics of pemphigus vulgaris patients
(str.119-119)
|
engleskiPDF 134 KB
|
Ece Altun, Sava Yayli, Leyla Baykal Selcuk, Deniz Aksu Arica, Sevgi Bahadir
Ostalo
|
|
The effect of zinc gluconate supplementation on the symptoms and tongue epithelium regeneration in non-psoriatic patients with migratory glossitis
(str.125-125)
|
engleskiPDF 177 KB
|
Miloš Čanković, Marija Bokor-Bratić, Jovan Marinoski, Nebojša Stilinović
Ostalo
|
|
The value of type IV collagen immunohistochemical staining in the differential diagnosis of autoimmune subepidermal bullous diseases
(str.133-133)
|
engleskiPDF 191 KB
|
Ho Yeol Lee, Seung Pil Ham, Yoo Won Choi, Hai-Jin Park
Ostalo
|
|
Quality of life of school and university students with acne
(str.139-139)
|
engleskiPDF 120 KB
|
Tetiana Pochynok, Ivan P Chernyshov, Natalia Asayevich, Svitlana Sushko, Viktoria Kopylova, Pavel V Chernyshov
Ostalo
|
|
Serological diagnosis of syphilis: Preliminary study searching for an algorithm in Turkey
(str.146-146)
|
engleskiPDF 194 KB
|
Cemile Sonmez, Tulin Demir, Tahir Uzunmehmetoglu, Selcuk Kilic
Ostalo
|
|
Skin barrier function in primary and secondary Sjögren’s syndrome patients
(str.153-153)
|
engleskiPDF 135 KB
|
Anna Olewicz-Gawlik, Adriana Polańska, Dorota Trzybulska, Michalina Nowak-Gabryel, Katarzyna Błochowiak, Jarosław Kocięcki, Jerzy Sokalski, Ryszard Żaba, Zygmunt Adamski, Aleksandra Dańczak-Pazdrowska
Ostalo
|
|
Bowen’s disease in dermoscopy
(str.157-157)
|
engleskiPDF 130 KB
|
Anna Maria Wozniak-Rito, Lidia Rudnicka
Pregledni rad
|
|
Trichoepithelioma: A comprehensive review
(str.162-162)
|
engleskiPDF 160 KB
|
Iman Karimzadeh, Mohammad Reza Namazi, Amin Karimzadeh
Pregledni rad
|
|
The first reported case of trichothiodystrophy in Hungary: A young male patient with mutations in the ERCC2 gene
(str.169-169)
|
engleskiPDF 223 KB
|
Klára Veres, Nikoletta Nagy, Béla Háromszéki, Ágnes Solymosi, Viktória Vass, Márta Széll, Zsuzsanna Zsofia Szalai
Stručni rad
|
|
Tumor necrosis factor antagonists in the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, acne and suppurative hidradenitis (PASH) syndrome
(str.173-173)
|
engleskiPDF 184 KB
|
Valentina Saint-Georges, Sandra Peternel, Marija Kastelan, Ines Brajac
Stručni rad
|
|
Bullous pemphigoid associated with ischemic cerebrovascular accident and dementia: Exclusive blistering lesions on the upper hemiparetic limb
(str.179-179)
|
engleskiPDF 170 KB
|
Sebastian Vernal, Tamiris Julio, Fernanda Cruz, Norito Ishii, Takashi Hashimoto, Ana Maria Roselino
Stručni rad
|
|
Atypical nevi in a patient after toxic epidermal necrolysis
(str.183-183)
|
engleskiPDF 132 KB
|
Anamaria Balić, Borna Pavičić, Branka Marinović, Ružica Jurakić Tončić
Pismo uredniku
|
|
Unusual manifestations of secondary syphilis: case presentations
(str.186-186)
|
engleskiPDF 148 KB
|
Sorina Ana Danescu, Blanca Szolga, Carmen Georgiu, Alina Surcel, Simona Corina Senila
Pismo uredniku
|
|
Announcements
(str.189-189)
|
|
AD C
Vijest
|