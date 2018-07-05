hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Acta dermatovenerologica Croatica, Vol.26 No.2

Datum izdavanja: Srpanj 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 05.07.2018.
Contents (str.89-89)  
Salivary and serum anti-desmoglein 1 and 3 ELISA and indirect immunofluorescence in pemphigus vulgaris: Correlations with serum ELISA, indirect immunofluorescence and disease severity (str.91-91) engleskiPDF 247 KB
Maryam Koopaie, Hossein Mortazavi, Alireza Khatami, Zohreh Khodashenas
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Evaluation of the importance of immunological profile for pemphigus vulgaris in the light of necessity to modify compensation theory (str.100-100) engleskiPDF 113 KB
Ayse Oktem, Yildiz Hayran, Pinar Incel Uysal, Ahmet Ugur Atilan, Basak Yalcin
Ostalo 		 
The usage of hypoallergenic cosmetics in patients with atopic dermatitis (str.105-105) engleskiPDF 105 KB
Jasna Zeljko-Penavić, Dubravka Šimić, Ivona Petrušić, Marija Kraljević, Ana-Marija Sulić
Ostalo 		 
General characteristics and comorbidities in patients with palmoplantar pustulosis (str.109-109) engleskiPDF 206 KB
Magdalena Misiak-Galazka, Hanna Wolska, Adam Galazka, Bartlomiej Kwiek
Ostalo 		 
Clinical and demographic characteristics of pemphigus vulgaris patients (str.119-119) engleskiPDF 134 KB
Ece Altun, Sava Yayli, Leyla Baykal Selcuk, Deniz Aksu Arica, Sevgi Bahadir
Ostalo 		 
The effect of zinc gluconate supplementation on the symptoms and tongue epithelium regeneration in non-psoriatic patients with migratory glossitis (str.125-125) engleskiPDF 177 KB
Miloš Čanković, Marija Bokor-Bratić, Jovan Marinoski, Nebojša Stilinović
Ostalo 		 
The value of type IV collagen immunohistochemical staining in the differential diagnosis of autoimmune subepidermal bullous diseases (str.133-133) engleskiPDF 191 KB
Ho Yeol Lee, Seung Pil Ham, Yoo Won Choi, Hai-Jin Park
Ostalo 		 
Quality of life of school and university students with acne (str.139-139) engleskiPDF 120 KB
Tetiana Pochynok, Ivan P Chernyshov, Natalia Asayevich, Svitlana Sushko, Viktoria Kopylova, Pavel V Chernyshov
Ostalo 		 
Serological diagnosis of syphilis: Preliminary study searching for an algorithm in Turkey (str.146-146) engleskiPDF 194 KB
Cemile Sonmez, Tulin Demir, Tahir Uzunmehmetoglu, Selcuk Kilic
Ostalo 		 
Skin barrier function in primary and secondary Sjögren’s syndrome patients (str.153-153) engleskiPDF 135 KB
Anna Olewicz-Gawlik, Adriana Polańska, Dorota Trzybulska, Michalina Nowak-Gabryel, Katarzyna Błochowiak, Jarosław Kocięcki, Jerzy Sokalski, Ryszard Żaba, Zygmunt Adamski, Aleksandra Dańczak-Pazdrowska
Ostalo 		 
Bowen’s disease in dermoscopy (str.157-157) engleskiPDF 130 KB
Anna Maria Wozniak-Rito, Lidia Rudnicka
Pregledni rad 		 
Trichoepithelioma: A comprehensive review (str.162-162) engleskiPDF 160 KB
Iman Karimzadeh, Mohammad Reza Namazi, Amin Karimzadeh
Pregledni rad 		 
The first reported case of trichothiodystrophy in Hungary: A young male patient with mutations in the ERCC2 gene (str.169-169) engleskiPDF 223 KB
Klára Veres, Nikoletta Nagy, Béla Háromszéki, Ágnes Solymosi, Viktória Vass, Márta Széll, Zsuzsanna Zsofia Szalai
Stručni rad 		 
Tumor necrosis factor antagonists in the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, acne and suppurative hidradenitis (PASH) syndrome (str.173-173) engleskiPDF 184 KB
Valentina Saint-Georges, Sandra Peternel, Marija Kastelan, Ines Brajac
Stručni rad 		 
Bullous pemphigoid associated with ischemic cerebrovascular accident and dementia: Exclusive blistering lesions on the upper hemiparetic limb (str.179-179) engleskiPDF 170 KB
Sebastian Vernal, Tamiris Julio, Fernanda Cruz, Norito Ishii, Takashi Hashimoto, Ana Maria Roselino
Stručni rad 		 
Atypical nevi in a patient after toxic epidermal necrolysis (str.183-183) engleskiPDF 132 KB
Anamaria Balić, Borna Pavičić, Branka Marinović, Ružica Jurakić Tončić
Pismo uredniku 		 
Unusual manifestations of secondary syphilis: case presentations (str.186-186) engleskiPDF 148 KB
Sorina Ana Danescu, Blanca Szolga, Carmen Georgiu, Alina Surcel, Simona Corina Senila
Pismo uredniku 		 
Vijest 		 
