hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Arhiv za higijenu rada i toksikologiju, Vol.30 No.Supplement 2

Arhiv za higijenu rada i toksikologiju,Vol.30 No.Supplement 2
Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 1979.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 03.09.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Vibration white finger in dockyard workers (str.683-693) engleskipdf 1 MB
T.P. Oliver, R.J. Pethybridge, K.P.S. Lumley
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of vibration on the cerebral blood flow (str.695-700) engleskipdf 692 KB
F. Itoh, H. Sugano
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A comparative study of vibration hazards among operators of vibrating tools i certain industries (str.701-707) engleskipdf 774 KB
T. Matsumoto, S. Yamada, N. Harada
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Biomechanical aspects of degenerative diseases of the spine (str.709-712) engleskipdf 464 KB
S. Arnautova-Bulat, O. Muftić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Rinary catecholamines, blood pressure, serum cholesterol and blood glucose response to industrial noise exposure (str.713-718) engleskipdf 822 KB
O. Mannien, S. Aro
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Study of some biochemical changes in workers exposed to noise in a textile industry (str.719-726) engleskipdf 1 MB
M.H. Noweir, H.M. Abdel-Kader, R.M. El-Gazzar, M. Moselhi, S. Ghorab
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A study of the risk of exposure to noise in a textile industry (str.727-731) engleskipdf 647 KB
C. Moreno, E. Garcia
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Evaluation of hearing impairment due to noise (str.733-738) engleskipdf 739 KB
I. Pintér, L. Hatta, J. Martin, A. Székely
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis of the sound among orchestras and hearing damage in musicians (str.739-744) engleskipdf 769 KB
M. Stevanović, S. Tačević, Dj. Marić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Noise in off-shore operations (str.745-751) engleskipdf 817 KB
C. Eskandari, J. Aryanpour, F. Faranjpour
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effects of ultrasound on malignant and benignant cells in vitro (str.753-757) engleskipdf 589 KB
K. Blomquist, T. Mattsson
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Considérations relatives au dépistage précoce des maladies dues aux rayonnements ionisants chez les sujets exposés professionnellement (str.759-762) francuskipdf 485 KB
L. Ambrosio, R. Pennarola, A. Mormile, L. Petruci, R. Napolitano
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Contribution à la surveillance du risque de contamination radioactive par inhalation (str.763-774) francuskipdf 1 MB
J. Rosay, P. Le Guen, M. Philbert, P. Hadengue, C. Hontarède
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Influence of alternating electric fields 50 Hz on human beings (str.775-776) engleskipdf 293 KB
R. Hauf
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Ostéonécrose dysbarique. Intérêt de l'examen par radio-isotopes (str.777-783) francuskipdf 1005 KB
G. Sussbiele, J. Fonroget, M. Philbert
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Difficultés de la protection individuelle contre les chutes avec dénivellation (str.785-789) francuskipdf 805 KB
F. Pavy, M. Amphoux, A. Sevin
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Étude de la microcirculation dans le but de la prévention dans la médecine du travail (str.791-794) francuskipdf 474 KB
R. Pennerola, A. Mormile, F. De Martino, R. Barletta, M. D'Ámbrosio, G. Matarazzo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Back symptoms in concrete reinforcement workers (str.795-799) engleskipdf 610 KB
G. Wickström, J. Nummi, H. Riihimäki
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Persistance du syndrome post-commotionnel chez les anciens traumatisés du crâne ayant repris leur activité (str.801-805) francuskipdf 596 KB
P.M. Gagey, M. Amphoux, A. Le Flem, F. Pavy
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Handicaps professionnels et aptitudes dans les industries du bâtiment et des travaux publics (str.807-811) francuskipdf 636 KB
R. Fecci, J. Catoir, H. Fluchair, E. Gloux, H. Menier
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Occupational dermatitis caused by cement (str.813-815) engleskipdf 368 KB
E.F. Angrisano, R. Barletta, P. Bianco, A. Iervoglini
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The follow-up study of lung function in antinuclear positive and negative asbestos workers (str.819-824) engleskipdf 825 KB
R. Smolik, A. Lange, J. Zwolinski, D. Garncarek, B. Rzeszutko, W. Chmielarczyk
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Blood gasometry after dosed effort in subjects exposed to asbestos (str.825-828) engleskipdf 471 KB
T. Sessa, C. Vecchione, F. Liotti, N. Javicoli
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The incidence of asbestosis in a fibrocement industry (str.829-834) engleskipdf 831 KB
F. Segarra, M. Baselga Monte, P. Lopez Ibanez, A. Doria, M. De Salinas, J. Perez Nicolas
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Pulmonary changes in workers exposed to asbestos dust in an asbestos-cement factory (str.835-840) engleskipdf 764 KB
D. Sever-Jurca, B. Štangl
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Asbestosis in textile processing (str.841-844) engleskipdf 456 KB
K.F. Großdorfer, F. Prügger
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Results of an examination of 410 building workers exposed to asbestos dust (str.845-846) engleskipdf 279 KB
K. Fröström
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Asbestosis in the Barcelona area a dose-response relationship (str.847-855) engleskipdf 1 MB
M. Baselga Monte, F. Segarra
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
L’exploration radiologique de l’asbestose endémique (str.857-859) francuskipdf 392 KB
D. Marković, Lj. Petrović, D. Popović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Pulmonary effects of glass fibres in man and animals (str.861-870) engleskipdf 1 MB
C.J. Hardy
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Biological effects of mineral dusts. In vitro and in vivo studies (str.871-874) engleskipdf 489 KB
M. Timár, Z. Adamis, G.Y. Ungváry
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Dust exposure, smoking habit and respiratory condition of workers in iron and steel foundries (str.875-891) engleskipdf 2 MB
P.E. Joosting
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Lung contamination of workers exposed to dust with an iron component (str.893-902) engleskipdf 1 MB
P.-L. Kalliomäki, M. Huuskonen, O. Korhonen, T. Mattson, V. Sortti, K. Kalliomäki
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Respiratory symptoms and changes of pulmonary function associated with radiographic evidence of antimony oxide dust retention (str.903-910) engleskipdf 999 KB
G.L. Leathart
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Exposure to gram-negative bacteria and the development of byssinosis (str.911-914) engleskipdf 547 KB
R. Rylander
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Airborne bacteria and byssinosis in cotton mills (str.915-920) engleskipdf 687 KB
F.F. Cinkotai
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A follow-up study of respiratory function in flax workers (str.921-926) engleskipdf 801 KB
F. Valić, E. Žuškin
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Clinical symptoms in cotton mill workers in Sweden (str.927-931) engleskipdf 620 KB
P. Haglind, M. Lundholm, R. Rylander
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Ventilatory capacity and immunological reaction in coffee workers (str.933-938) engleskipdf 691 KB
E. Žuškin, F. Valić, B. Kanceljak, Z. Skurić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Lung disease due to inhalation of organic dusts in a starch industry (str.939-947) engleskipdf 1 MB
L. Fabri, C. Mapp, A. Rossi, G. Morro, A. Pezzini
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Health examination of aluminum refinery workers exposed to fluoride. Serum and urinary level of fluoride and its effect on the ventilatory lung function (str.949-956) engleskipdf 865 KB
K. Yazaki, S. Sakurai, K. Itai, Y. Suzuki, H. Tsunoda
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Fluorine content in the urine and serum of hydrofluoric acid operators (str.957-966) engleskipdf 1 MB
S. Toyota, Y. Yoshida, K. Kono, A. Harada
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Musculoskeletal and respiratory disease in aluminum smelter workers: the kitimat study (str.967-981) engleskipdf 2 MB
B.W. Carnow, S.A. Conibear
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Restrictive pulmonary dysfunction developing in coke oven workers (str.983-989) engleskipdf 973 KB
R.S. Madison, R. Zelman, C. Mittman, A. Afifi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Respiratory symptoms and chronic bronchitis in agricultural workers (str.991-997) engleskipdf 957 KB
M.I. Mikov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Symptoms of bronchitis in asphalt workers engaged in paving and roofing (str.999-1005) engleskipdf 870 KB
B. Nyquist, G. Engholm
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Diagnostic value of polygraphy in workers with chronic obstructive pneumopathies (str.1007-1010) engleskipdf 477 KB
D. Popović, D. Marković, V. Potkonjak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Experiences with a new oscillation method for measuring oscillatory airway resistance (str.1011-1017) engleskipdf 853 KB
H.G. Krieger, H.-J. Woitowitz, U. Jeremie
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Occupational asthma with a high titre of IgE (case report) (str.1019-1020) engleskipdf 257 KB
E.F. Angrisano, A. Rubino, A. Iervoglini, P. Bianco, R. Barletta
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Problems of measuring intermittent exposure to asbestos dust (str.1023-1029) engleskipdf 863 KB
K. Rödelsperger, H.-J. Woitowitz, K. Spurny
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Identification des fibres de crocidolite au moyen de la microscopie électronique avec microsonde (str.1031-1038) francuskipdf 965 KB
G. Cavarretta, G. Cecchetti, R. Funiciello, A. Macroni, L. Rosi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Environmental control of asbestos (str.1039-1046) engleskipdf 983 KB
K. Veril
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Calculation of total respiratory doses for workers exposed to cadmium in air (str.1047-1050) engleskipdf 554 KB
E. Adamsson
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Environmental monitoring of atmospheric lead particulates in a reclaiming smelter (str.1051-1062) engleskipdf 1 MB
M. Kusumoto, S. Iwao
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The control of the working environment at a unique construction site (str.1063-1068) engleskipdf 816 KB
J.R. Bowker
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Occurrence of hydrocyanic acid in the process of briquetting of ferrosilicon and rhodanate concentrations in the urine of exposed workers (str.1069-1074) engleskipdf 697 KB
P. Čremošnik-Pajić, D. Orešković-Djulizibarić, R. Pece
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Les aménagements de postes et de conditions de travail dans les industries du bâtiment et des travaux publics (str.1075-1077) francuskipdf 390 KB
J. Catoir, M. Signouret, G. Jullien
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Nuisances et protection des travailleurs dans les chantiers souterrains de longue durée (str.1079-1081) francuskipdf 414 KB
S. Genest-Kissin, M. Amphoux, A. Bertrand, M. Blaizot
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A new method of personal monitoring by direct-reading, long-term gas detector tubes (str.1083-1086) engleskipdf 480 KB
P. Naumann
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Comment to mac-value for toluene (str.1087-1089) engleskipdf 373 KB
R. Hauf
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A cost benefit analysis of medical and occupational hygiene monitoring techniques available for the control of the health of the lead worker (str.1091-1097) engleskipdf 1 MB
J.F. Taylor, R.I. Higgins
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Results of occupational-hygienic measurement and evaluation of electromagnetic fields in the German Democratic Republic (str.1099-1102) engleskipdf 534 KB
J. Kupfer, G. Schulz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Protective clothing against radiant heat (str.1103-1105) engleskipdf 410 KB
R. de Britto
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Posjeta: 0 *