Arhiv za higijenu rada i toksikologiju, Vol.30 No.Supplement 3

Datum izdavanja: Rujan 1979.

The effects of psychotropic substances on the organization of spontaneous exploratory locomotion of rats (str.1121-1130) engleskipdf 1 MB
K. Bättig, R. Oettinger, J. Schlatter
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Occupational variation in biological variables (str.1131-1142) engleskipdf 1 MB
D. Ferguson
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Perceived exertion as part of a behavioural feedback system for arrangement of strain during physical exercise (str.1143-1148) engleskipdf 700 KB
H.-V. Ulmer
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Subjective and psychophysiological responses to aircraft noise (str.1149-1164) engleskipdf 2 MB
K. Bättig
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Reactions to stress in executives in rural industries in the tropics (str.1165-1171) engleskipdf 929 KB
D.M. Mackay
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Work, personal characteristics and health of prison personnel (str.1173-1177) engleskipdf 619 KB
R. Kalimo, M. Olkkonen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Research on stress in the study of work environment11 (str.1179-1188) engleskipdf 1 MB
K. Kauppinen-Toropainen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Indices of motiveless behavior and the syndrome withdrawal in a medium-sized organization (str.1189-1192) engleskipdf 526 KB
S. Ljubimir, I. Milaković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Viewpoints on theoretical grounds of ergonomics (str.1195-1205) engleskipdf 1 MB
A. Honkasalo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Arban - A method for ergonomic analysis of work sites (str.1207-1209) engleskipdf 309 KB
P. Holzmann-Voigt
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A new approach to the teaching of lifting and moving (str.1211-1215) engleskipdf 549 KB
J.F. Erskine
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Position of engineer of technology in multidisciplinary research in ergonomics (str.1217-1220) engleskipdf 541 KB
S. Stupar, M. Vuković-Pal
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Biomechanical characteristics of the hand movement in the man and machine system (str.1221-1226) engleskipdf 524 KB
O. Muftić, V. Vitulić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Influence of static load on human body (str.1227-1234) engleskipdf 823 KB
E. Takakuwa, H. Homma, M. Sugawara
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Work and work load of nursery teachers in institutions for mentally and physically handicapped children (str.1235-1242) engleskipdf 907 KB
K. Nishiyama, K. Sato, Y. Kondo, M. Nakaseko, M. Hosokawa, R. Tokunaga
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Occupational hazard of female film rolling workers and effects of improved working conditions (str.1243-1251) engleskipdf 1005 KB
T. Itani, N. Onishi, K. Sakai, H. Shindo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Anthropometric dimensions and the height of the working surface for work in a standing position (str.1253-1257) engleskipdf 559 KB
M. Gašić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Problems that cause health hazards to supermarket cash register operators (str.1259-1269) engleskipdf 1 MB
H. Mito, M. Hosokawa, K. Nishiyama, M. Nakaseko
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Occupational finger tremor and its dominant focus in female cash register oprerators (str.1271-1280) engleskipdf 1 MB
G. Umeda
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Prevalence of tenosynovitis and other occupational injuries of upper extremities in repetitive work (str.1281-1284) engleskipdf 479 KB
T. Järvinen, I. Kuornika
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Evaluation of muscle force by the use of surface electromyography (str.1285-1289) engleskipdf 559 KB
K. Podlešák
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Studies on muscular strength-myogram (MSMG) (str.1291-1300) engleskipdf 958 KB
Y. Kono, E. Takakuwa
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of impermeable clothing and respirator of work performance (str.1301-1322) engleskipdf 2 MB
H. Atterbom, P.B. Mossman
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The influence of low concentrations of inspired carbon dioxide on some physiological parameters at moderate physical work (str.1323-1329) engleskipdf 703 KB
J. Sušnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A method for estimating energetic requirements in different work activities (str.1331-1337) engleskipdf 849 KB
R. Manero, O. Fregel
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Drivers’ and co-drivers’ heart rate during long-distance night driving1 (str.1339-1341) engleskipdf 327 KB
M. Paranosić, S. Petrović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A note on the factors influencing absenteeism. a brief comment on the effect of uncertainty of unemployment (str.1345-1349) engleskipdf 589 KB
K. Maeda, S. Tanaka
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
L’absentéisme à cause de maladies et d’accidents du travail, problème d’importance primaire de l’industrie moderne (str.1351-1361) francuskipdf 1 MB
A. Schaefer, M. Bar-Nets
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Correlations between absenteeism and symptoms and signs of chronic bronchitis (str.1363-1368) engleskipdf 672 KB
G. Worth, U. Smidt, G. Schwarz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Respiratory diseases and sickness absenteeism in coal miners (str.1369-1382) engleskipdf 2 MB
K. Szymczykiewicz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Shift work: balancing sleep, fatigue and wakefulness (str.1385-1393) engleskipdf 989 KB
P.A. Smith
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Psychosocial problems and psychosomatic symptoms of shift and day workers (str.1395-1406) engleskipdf 1 MB
M. Kollere
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Health of female night-shift workers in industry (str.1407-1413) engleskipdf 750 KB
K. Dror, F. Hoffmann
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Shift work and health in Nigeria (str.1415-1423) engleskipdf 992 KB
A. Olugbile
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
