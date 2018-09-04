Arhiv za higijenu rada i toksikologiju, Vol.30 No.Supplement 3

|Sadržaj
The effects of psychotropic substances on the organization of spontaneous exploratory locomotion of rats
(str.1121-1130)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
K. Bättig, R. Oettinger, J. Schlatter
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Occupational variation in biological variables
(str.1131-1142)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
D. Ferguson
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Perceived exertion as part of a behavioural feedback system for arrangement of strain during physical exercise
(str.1143-1148)
|
engleskipdf 700 KB
|
H.-V. Ulmer
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Subjective and psychophysiological responses to aircraft noise
(str.1149-1164)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
K. Bättig
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Reactions to stress in executives in rural industries in the tropics
(str.1165-1171)
|
engleskipdf 929 KB
|
D.M. Mackay
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Work, personal characteristics and health of prison personnel
(str.1173-1177)
|
engleskipdf 619 KB
|
R. Kalimo, M. Olkkonen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Research on stress in the study of work environment11
(str.1179-1188)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
K. Kauppinen-Toropainen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Indices of motiveless behavior and the syndrome withdrawal in a medium-sized organization
(str.1189-1192)
|
engleskipdf 526 KB
|
S. Ljubimir, I. Milaković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Viewpoints on theoretical grounds of ergonomics
(str.1195-1205)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
A. Honkasalo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Arban - A method for ergonomic analysis of work sites
(str.1207-1209)
|
engleskipdf 309 KB
|
P. Holzmann-Voigt
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A new approach to the teaching of lifting and moving
(str.1211-1215)
|
engleskipdf 549 KB
|
J.F. Erskine
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Position of engineer of technology in multidisciplinary research in ergonomics
(str.1217-1220)
|
engleskipdf 541 KB
|
S. Stupar, M. Vuković-Pal
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Biomechanical characteristics of the hand movement in the man and machine system
(str.1221-1226)
|
engleskipdf 524 KB
|
O. Muftić, V. Vitulić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Influence of static load on human body
(str.1227-1234)
|
engleskipdf 823 KB
|
E. Takakuwa, H. Homma, M. Sugawara
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Work and work load of nursery teachers in institutions for mentally and physically handicapped children
(str.1235-1242)
|
engleskipdf 907 KB
|
K. Nishiyama, K. Sato, Y. Kondo, M. Nakaseko, M. Hosokawa, R. Tokunaga
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Occupational hazard of female film rolling workers and effects of improved working conditions
(str.1243-1251)
|
engleskipdf 1005 KB
|
T. Itani, N. Onishi, K. Sakai, H. Shindo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Anthropometric dimensions and the height of the working surface for work in a standing position
(str.1253-1257)
|
engleskipdf 559 KB
|
M. Gašić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Problems that cause health hazards to supermarket cash register operators
(str.1259-1269)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
H. Mito, M. Hosokawa, K. Nishiyama, M. Nakaseko
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Occupational finger tremor and its dominant focus in female cash register oprerators
(str.1271-1280)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
G. Umeda
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Prevalence of tenosynovitis and other occupational injuries of upper extremities in repetitive work
(str.1281-1284)
|
engleskipdf 479 KB
|
T. Järvinen, I. Kuornika
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Evaluation of muscle force by the use of surface electromyography
(str.1285-1289)
|
engleskipdf 559 KB
|
K. Podlešák
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Studies on muscular strength-myogram (MSMG)
(str.1291-1300)
|
engleskipdf 958 KB
|
Y. Kono, E. Takakuwa
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of impermeable clothing and respirator of work performance
(str.1301-1322)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
H. Atterbom, P.B. Mossman
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The influence of low concentrations of inspired carbon dioxide on some physiological parameters at moderate physical work
(str.1323-1329)
|
engleskipdf 703 KB
|
J. Sušnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A method for estimating energetic requirements in different work activities
(str.1331-1337)
|
engleskipdf 849 KB
|
R. Manero, O. Fregel
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Drivers’ and co-drivers’ heart rate during long-distance night driving1
(str.1339-1341)
|
engleskipdf 327 KB
|
M. Paranosić, S. Petrović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A note on the factors influencing absenteeism. a brief comment on the effect of uncertainty of unemployment
(str.1345-1349)
|
engleskipdf 589 KB
|
K. Maeda, S. Tanaka
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
L’absentéisme à cause de maladies et d’accidents du travail, problème d’importance primaire de l’industrie moderne
(str.1351-1361)
|
francuskipdf 1 MB
|
A. Schaefer, M. Bar-Nets
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Correlations between absenteeism and symptoms and signs of chronic bronchitis
(str.1363-1368)
|
engleskipdf 672 KB
|
G. Worth, U. Smidt, G. Schwarz
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Respiratory diseases and sickness absenteeism in coal miners
(str.1369-1382)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
K. Szymczykiewicz
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Shift work: balancing sleep, fatigue and wakefulness
(str.1385-1393)
|
engleskipdf 989 KB
|
P.A. Smith
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Psychosocial problems and psychosomatic symptoms of shift and day workers
(str.1395-1406)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
M. Kollere
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Health of female night-shift workers in industry
(str.1407-1413)
|
engleskipdf 750 KB
|
K. Dror, F. Hoffmann
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Shift work and health in Nigeria
(str.1415-1423)
|
engleskipdf 992 KB
|
A. Olugbile
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|