hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems, Vol.6 No.3

Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems,Vol.6 No.3
Datum izdavanja: Rujan 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 26.09.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Novel Approach for Estimating Monthly Sunshine Duration Using Artificial Neural Networks: A Case Study (str.405-414) engleskipdf 334 KB
Maamar Laidi, Salah Hanini, Abdallah El Hadj Abdallah
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Use of Fresnel Lenses to Improve the Efficiency of Photovoltaic Modules for Building-integrated Concentrating Photovoltaic Systems (str.415-426) engleskipdf 859 KB
Krzysztof Sornek, Mariusz Filipowicz, Jakub Jasek
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Financing Sustainable Water Service Delivery of Small Town Water Systems in Ghana: The Gaps and Needs (str.427-445) engleskipdf 783 KB
Tyhra C. Kumasi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Exploring Mental Models of Geothermal Energy among Laypeople in Germany as Hidden Drivers for Acceptance (str.446-463) engleskipdf 1 MB
Barbara S. Zaunbrecher, Johanna Kluge, Martina Ziefle
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Energy Recovery of the Biomass from Livestock Farms in Italy: The Case of Modena Province (str.464-480) engleskipdf 4 MB
Massimo Milani, Luca Montorsi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Modelling Studies on Reactive Absorption of Carbon Dioxide in Monoethanolamine Solution from Flue Gas in Coal Based Thermal Power Plants (str.481-493) engleskipdf 364 KB
Tanmay Singhal, Sampatrao D. Manjare
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Enhanced Pollution Removal with Heat Reclamation in a Small Hungarian Wastewater Treatment Plant (str.494-504) engleskipdf 2 MB
Viola Somogyi, Viktor Sebestyén, Zsófia Kovács, Réka H. Hargitai, Endre Domokos
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Co-benefit Reductions of Short-Lived Climate Pollutants and Air Pollutants by 2050 while Achieving the 2 Degree Target in Asia (str.505-520) engleskipdf 905 KB
Tatsuya Hanaoka, Toshihiko Masui
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Mechanical Analysis of Genoa 03 Stirling Engine (str.521-533) engleskipdf 472 KB
Miguel Torres García, David Sánchez Martínez, Francisco Aguilera Roldán, Francisco J. Jiménez-Espadafor Aguilar, Elisa Carvajal Trujillo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Velocity Field Analysis of a Channel Narrowed by Spur-dikes to Maximize Power Output of In-stream Turbines (str.534-546) engleskipdf 1 MB
Hugo Canilho, Cristina Fael
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Adaptive Model-based Control for Cost-aware Household Appliances (str.547-558) engleskipdf 595 KB
Szilárd Jaskó, Tamás Schné, Gyula Simon
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Application of the Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems Index to World Cities with a Normative Scenario for Rio de Janeiro (str.559-608) engleskipdf 4 MB
Şiir Kılkış
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Posjeta: 0 *