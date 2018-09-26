Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems, Vol.6 No.3

|Sadržaj
Novel Approach for Estimating Monthly Sunshine Duration Using
Artificial Neural Networks: A Case Study
(str.405-414)
Maamar Laidi, Salah Hanini, Abdallah El Hadj Abdallah
The Use of Fresnel Lenses to Improve the Efficiency of Photovoltaic
Modules for Building-integrated Concentrating Photovoltaic Systems
(str.415-426)
Krzysztof Sornek, Mariusz Filipowicz, Jakub Jasek
Financing Sustainable Water Service Delivery of Small Town Water
Systems in Ghana: The Gaps and Needs
(str.427-445)
Tyhra C. Kumasi
Exploring Mental Models of Geothermal Energy among Laypeople in
Germany as Hidden Drivers for Acceptance
(str.446-463)
Barbara S. Zaunbrecher, Johanna Kluge, Martina Ziefle
Energy Recovery of the Biomass from Livestock Farms in Italy:
The Case of Modena Province
(str.464-480)
Massimo Milani, Luca Montorsi
Modelling Studies on Reactive Absorption of Carbon Dioxide in
Monoethanolamine Solution from Flue Gas in Coal Based Thermal
Power Plants
(str.481-493)
Tanmay Singhal, Sampatrao D. Manjare
Enhanced Pollution Removal with Heat Reclamation in a Small Hungarian Wastewater Treatment Plant
(str.494-504)
Viola Somogyi, Viktor Sebestyén, Zsófia Kovács, Réka H. Hargitai, Endre Domokos
Co-benefit Reductions of Short-Lived Climate Pollutants and Air Pollutants by 2050 while Achieving the 2 Degree Target in Asia
(str.505-520)
Tatsuya Hanaoka, Toshihiko Masui
Mechanical Analysis of Genoa 03 Stirling Engine
(str.521-533)
Miguel Torres García, David Sánchez Martínez, Francisco Aguilera Roldán, Francisco J. Jiménez-Espadafor Aguilar, Elisa Carvajal Trujillo
Velocity Field Analysis of a Channel Narrowed by Spur-dikes to Maximize Power Output of In-stream Turbines
(str.534-546)
Hugo Canilho, Cristina Fael
Adaptive Model-based Control for Cost-aware Household Appliances
(str.547-558)
Szilárd Jaskó, Tamás Schné, Gyula Simon
Application of the Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and
Environment Systems Index to World Cities with a Normative Scenario for Rio de Janeiro
(str.559-608)
Şiir Kılkış
