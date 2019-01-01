hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Acta Pharmaceutica, Vol. 69 No. 2, 2019.

Datum izdavanja: lipanj 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 8. 3. 2019.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Core-shell nanofibers as drug-delivery systems (str.131-153) engleskipdf 2 MB
ŠPELA ZUPANČIČ
Pregledni rad 		 
How to assess orodispersible film quality? A review of applied methods and their modifications (str.155-176) engleskipdf 2 MB
KATARZYNA WASILEWSKA, KATARZYNA WINNICKA
Pregledni rad 		 
Chemistry and pharmacological diversity of quinoxaline motifs as anticancer agents (str.177-196) engleskipdf 1 MB
OLAYINKA O. AJANI, MARTINS T. NLEBEMUO, JOSEPH A. ADEKOYA, KEHINDE O. OGUNNIRAN, TOLUTOPE O. SIYANBOLA, CHRISTIANA O. AJANAKU
Pregledni rad 		 
Transdermal patches: Design and current approaches to painless drug delivery (str.197-215) engleskipdf 401 KB
OTHMAN A. AL HANBALI, HAJI MUHAMMAD SHOAIB KHAN, MUHAMMAD SARFRAZ, MOSAB ARAFAT, SHAKEEL IJAZ, ABDUL HAMEED
Pregledni rad 		 
Quantitative analysis and resolution of pharmaceuticals in the environment using multivariate curve resolution-alternating least squares (MCR-ALS) (str.217-231) engleskipdf 1 MB
AHMED MOSTAFA, HEBA SHAABAN
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis and antiplasmodial evaluation of novel mefloquine-based fumardiamides (str.233-248) engleskipdf 589 KB
MAJA BEUS, DIANA FONTHINA, JANA HELD, ZRINKA RAJIĆ, MIGUEL PRUDÊNCIO, BRANKA ZORC
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Stability-indicating HPLC-PDA assay for simultaneous determination of paracetamol, thiamine and pyridoxal phosphate in tablet formulations (str.249-259) engleskipdf 720 KB
AMIR ALI, MUHAMMAD MAKSHOOF ATHAR, MAHMOOD AHMED, KASHIF NADEEM, GHULAM MURTAZA, UMAR FAROOQ, MUHAMMAD SALMAN
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis and evaluation of some new 1,3,4-oxadiazoles bearing thiophene, thiazole, coumarin, pyridine and pyridazine derivatives as antiviral agents (str.261-276) engleskipdf 368 KB
MOHAMMED ALBRATTY, KARAM AHMED EL-SHARKAWY, HASSAN AHMED ALHAZMI
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Antimicrobial assesment of aroylhydrazone derivatives in vitro (str.277-285) engleskipdf 302 KB
SAŠA POLOVIĆ, VANJA LJOLJIĆ BILIĆ, ANA BUDIMIR, DARKO KONTREC, NIVES GALIĆ, IVAN KOSALEC
Kratko priopćenje 		 
The absorption of oral morroniside in rats: In vivo, in situ and in vitro studies (str.287-296) engleskipdf 437 KB
SHAN XIONG, JINGLAI LI, YANLING MU, ZHENQING ZHANG
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Posjeta: 0 *