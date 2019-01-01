Acta Pharmaceutica, Vol. 69 No. 2, 2019.

|
Datum izdavanja: lipanj 2019.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 8. 3. 2019.
Core-shell nanofibers as drug-delivery systems
(str.131-153)
engleski
ŠPELA ZUPANČIČ
Pregledni rad
How to assess orodispersible film quality? A review of applied methods and their modifications
(str.155-176)
engleski
KATARZYNA WASILEWSKA, KATARZYNA WINNICKA
Pregledni rad
Chemistry and pharmacological diversity of quinoxaline motifs as anticancer agents
(str.177-196)
engleski
OLAYINKA O. AJANI, MARTINS T. NLEBEMUO, JOSEPH A. ADEKOYA, KEHINDE O. OGUNNIRAN, TOLUTOPE O. SIYANBOLA, CHRISTIANA O. AJANAKU
Pregledni rad
Transdermal patches: Design and current approaches to painless drug delivery
(str.197-215)
engleski
OTHMAN A. AL HANBALI, HAJI MUHAMMAD SHOAIB KHAN, MUHAMMAD SARFRAZ, MOSAB ARAFAT, SHAKEEL IJAZ, ABDUL HAMEED
Pregledni rad
Quantitative analysis and resolution of pharmaceuticals in the environment using multivariate curve resolution-alternating least squares (MCR-ALS)
(str.217-231)
engleski
AHMED MOSTAFA, HEBA SHAABAN
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Synthesis and antiplasmodial evaluation of novel mefloquine-based fumardiamides
(str.233-248)
engleski
MAJA BEUS, DIANA FONTHINA, JANA HELD, ZRINKA RAJIĆ, MIGUEL PRUDÊNCIO, BRANKA ZORC
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Stability-indicating HPLC-PDA assay for simultaneous determination of paracetamol, thiamine and pyridoxal phosphate in tablet formulations
(str.249-259)
engleski
AMIR ALI, MUHAMMAD MAKSHOOF ATHAR, MAHMOOD AHMED, KASHIF NADEEM, GHULAM MURTAZA, UMAR FAROOQ, MUHAMMAD SALMAN
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Synthesis and evaluation of some new 1,3,4-oxadiazoles bearing thiophene, thiazole, coumarin, pyridine and pyridazine derivatives as antiviral agents
(str.261-276)
engleski
MOHAMMED ALBRATTY, KARAM AHMED EL-SHARKAWY, HASSAN AHMED ALHAZMI
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Antimicrobial assesment of aroylhydrazone derivatives in vitro
(str.277-285)
engleski
SAŠA POLOVIĆ, VANJA LJOLJIĆ BILIĆ, ANA BUDIMIR, DARKO KONTREC, NIVES GALIĆ, IVAN KOSALEC
Kratko priopćenje
The absorption of oral morroniside in rats: In vivo, in situ and in vitro studies
(str.287-296)
engleski
SHAN XIONG, JINGLAI LI, YANLING MU, ZHENQING ZHANG
Kratko priopćenje
