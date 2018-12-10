hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Promet - Traffic&Transportation, Vol.30 No.5

Datum izdavanja: Listopad 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 10.12.2018.
A Robust Optimization Approach to Public Transit Mobile Real-time Information (str.501-512) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Weimin Ma, Nannan Lin, Xiaoxuan Chen, Wenfen Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Demand Forecast of NFC Mobile Users – A Case Study of Serbian Market (str.513-524) engleskiPDF 592 KB
Bojan Stanivuković, Valentina Radojičić, Dejan Marković, Mladenka Blagojević
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Experimental Study for Optimizing Pedestrian Flows at Bottlenecks of Subway Stations (str.525-538) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Wei Luo, Lishan Sun, Liya Yao, Qingsheng Gong, Jian Rong
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Methodology of Selecting Optimal Fare System for Public Transport of Passengers (str.539-547) engleskiPDF 429 KB
Vladimir Dragan Popović, Pavle Gladović, Milica Miličić, Milan Stanković
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Modeling Travel Mode Choices in Connection to Metro Stations by Mixed Logit Models: A Case Study in Nanjing, China (str.549-561) engleskiPDF 653 KB
Jingxian Wu, Min Yang, Shangjue Sun, Jingyao Zhao
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Solving Capacitated Location Routing Problem by Variable Neighborhood Descent and GA-Artificial Neural Network Hybrid Method (str.563-578) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Engin Pekel, Selin Soner Kara
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
A Bayesian Network Modeling for Departure Time Choice: A Case Study of Beijing Subway (str.579-587) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Xian Li, Haiying Li, Xinyue Xu
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Simple and Efficient Prediction of Near Future State of Traffic Using Only Past Speed Information (str.589-599) engleskiPDF 3 MB
Fevzi Yasin Kababulut, Damla Kuntalp, Olcay Akay, Timur Düzenli
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Operational Considerations of Passing Zones for Two-lane Highways: Spanish Case Study (str.601-612) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Ana Tsui Moreno, Carlos Llorca, Scott S. Washburn, Jose Elievam Jr. Bessa, Alfredo Garcia
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Urban Mobility and City Logistics – Trends and Case Study (str.613-622) engleskiPDF 3 MB
Rodrigo Rezende Amaral, Ivana Šemanjski, Sidharta Gautama, El-Houssaine Aghezzaf
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Approach to Human Capital in National Postal Providers: A Cross-country Analysis in Europe (str.623-633) engleskiPDF 757 KB
Dalibor Gottwald, Eva Zákorová, Libor Švadlenka, Hana Pavlisová
Pregledni rad 		 
The Impact of Using Modern Information and Communication Equipment and Services on Driving Safety (str.635-645) engleskiPDF 286 KB
Ivan Jovović, Dragan Peraković, Siniša Husnjak
Pregledni rad 		 
