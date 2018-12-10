Promet - Traffic&Transportation, Vol.30 No.5

|Sadržaj
|
A Robust Optimization Approach to Public Transit Mobile Real-time Information
(str.501-512)
|
engleskiPDF 1 MB
|
Weimin Ma, Nannan Lin, Xiaoxuan Chen, Wenfen Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Demand Forecast of NFC Mobile Users – A Case Study of Serbian Market
(str.513-524)
|
engleskiPDF 592 KB
|
Bojan Stanivuković, Valentina Radojičić, Dejan Marković, Mladenka Blagojević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Experimental Study for Optimizing Pedestrian Flows at Bottlenecks of Subway Stations
(str.525-538)
|
engleskiPDF 2 MB
|
Wei Luo, Lishan Sun, Liya Yao, Qingsheng Gong, Jian Rong
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Methodology of Selecting Optimal Fare System for Public Transport of Passengers
(str.539-547)
|
engleskiPDF 429 KB
|
Vladimir Dragan Popović, Pavle Gladović, Milica Miličić, Milan Stanković
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Modeling Travel Mode Choices in Connection to Metro Stations by Mixed Logit Models: A Case Study in Nanjing, China
(str.549-561)
|
engleskiPDF 653 KB
|
Jingxian Wu, Min Yang, Shangjue Sun, Jingyao Zhao
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Solving Capacitated Location Routing Problem by Variable Neighborhood Descent and GA-Artificial Neural Network Hybrid Method
(str.563-578)
|
engleskiPDF 2 MB
|
Engin Pekel, Selin Soner Kara
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
A Bayesian Network Modeling for Departure Time Choice: A Case Study of Beijing Subway
(str.579-587)
|
engleskiPDF 1 MB
|
Xian Li, Haiying Li, Xinyue Xu
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Simple and Efficient Prediction of Near Future State of Traffic Using Only Past Speed Information
(str.589-599)
|
engleskiPDF 3 MB
|
Fevzi Yasin Kababulut, Damla Kuntalp, Olcay Akay, Timur Düzenli
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Operational Considerations of Passing Zones for Two-lane Highways: Spanish Case Study
(str.601-612)
|
engleskiPDF 2 MB
|
Ana Tsui Moreno, Carlos Llorca, Scott S. Washburn, Jose Elievam Jr. Bessa, Alfredo Garcia
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Urban Mobility and City Logistics – Trends and Case Study
(str.613-622)
|
engleskiPDF 3 MB
|
Rodrigo Rezende Amaral, Ivana Šemanjski, Sidharta Gautama, El-Houssaine Aghezzaf
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Approach to Human Capital in National Postal Providers: A Cross-country Analysis in Europe
(str.623-633)
|
engleskiPDF 757 KB
|
Dalibor Gottwald, Eva Zákorová, Libor Švadlenka, Hana Pavlisová
Pregledni rad
|
|
The Impact of Using Modern Information and Communication Equipment and Services on Driving Safety
(str.635-645)
|
engleskiPDF 286 KB
|
Ivan Jovović, Dragan Peraković, Siniša Husnjak
Pregledni rad
|