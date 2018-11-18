hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.38 No.3

Croatica Chemica Acta,Vol.38 No.3
Datum izdavanja: Studeni 1966.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 18.11.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Studies on the Spectra of Protoberberine Alkaloids. I. Absorption Spectrum of Berberine (str.143-154) engleskipdf 9 MB
Z. Gašparec, K. Weber
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Biochemical Studies in Tobacco Plants. III. Synthesis and Behaviour of Potential Metabolites of D-B-Methionine in Nicotiana rustica (str.155-160) engleskipdf 7 MB
B. Ladešić, D. Keglević
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Chelation of Some Bivalent Metal Ions with Alanine and Phenylalanine (str.161-167) engleskipdf 7 MB
Vl. Simeon, 0 . A. Weber
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Heterogeneous Exchange of Amalgams. II. Hydrogen Ion Concentration Effect on the Zn-Amalgam -Zn++ (S04--) Solution Exchange (str.169-181) engleskipdf 10 MB
A. Filip, M. Mirnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Electrodialysis of 106Ru, 56'57' 58Co and 65Zn in Sea Water Through Ion-Exchange Membranes (str.183-191) engleskipdf 8 MB
Lj. Marazović, Z. Pučar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An Investigation of the System: Ferric Chloride-Hydrochloric Acid-Water-Isopropyl Ether (str.193-204) engleskipdf 11 MB
D. Maljković, M. Branica
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Precipitation of Rubidium and Ceasium with Silicotungstic Acid (str.205-213) engleskipdf 7 MB
P . Strohal, Đ. Letić, J. Tuta
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Methorics of the Precipitation Processes. XXI. Flocculation and Stabilization Effect of Quinine Sulphate on Silver Iodide Hydrosol In Statu Nascendi (str.215-223) engleskipdf 8 MB
N . Galešić, B . Težak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Unit Cell Dimensions Measurement of Less Perfectly Crystallized Artificial Graphite (str.225-227) engleskipdf 3 MB
S. Popović
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Crystallite Size and Lattice Distortion Determination of Graphite (str.229-234) engleskipdf 5 MB
S. Popović
Kratko priopćenje 		 
The Synthesis of Some Disubstituted Derivatives of p,p'-bis- (Pyrimidyl-2-sulphamyl)-carbanilide. II (str.235-238) engleskipdf 5 MB
B . Glunčić, K. Dostal, Z. Crnić
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Crystal Structure Investigation of Calcium Aluminium Sulphate Hydrate- Ettringite (str.239-242) engleskipdf 4 MB
A. Bezjak, I. Jelenić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Book Reviews (str.243-247) engleskipdf 8 MB
Recenzija, Prikaz  
Bibliographia Chemica Croatica (str.B7-B10) engleskipdf 2 MB
Bibliografija  
Impressum engleskipdf 1 MB
Ostalo  
Conclusion engleskipdf 269 KB
Ostalo  
Cover Page engleskipdf 399 KB
Ostalo  
Table of Contents engleskipdf 1 MB
Kazalo  
Ad engleskipdf 2 MB
Ostalo  
Posjeta: 0 *