Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.38 No.3

Studies on the Spectra of Protoberberine Alkaloids. I. Absorption Spectrum of Berberine
Z. Gašparec, K. Weber
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Biochemical Studies in Tobacco Plants. III. Synthesis and
Behaviour of Potential Metabolites of D-B-Methionine
in Nicotiana rustica
B. Ladešić, D. Keglević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Chelation of Some Bivalent Metal Ions with Alanine and Phenylalanine
Vl. Simeon, 0 . A. Weber
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Heterogeneous Exchange of Amalgams. II. Hydrogen Ion Concentration Effect on the Zn-Amalgam -Zn++ (S04--) Solution Exchange
A. Filip, M. Mirnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Electrodialysis of 106Ru, 56'57' 58Co and 65Zn in Sea Water Through
Ion-Exchange Membranes
Lj. Marazović, Z. Pučar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
An Investigation of the System: Ferric Chloride-Hydrochloric
Acid-Water-Isopropyl Ether
D. Maljković, M. Branica
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Precipitation of Rubidium and Ceasium with Silicotungstic Acid
P . Strohal, Đ. Letić, J. Tuta
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Methorics of the Precipitation Processes. XXI. Flocculation and Stabilization Effect of Quinine Sulphate on Silver Iodide Hydrosol In Statu Nascendi
N . Galešić, B . Težak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Unit Cell Dimensions Measurement of Less Perfectly Crystallized Artificial Graphite
S. Popović
Kratko priopćenje
Crystallite Size and Lattice Distortion Determination of Graphite
S. Popović
Kratko priopćenje
The Synthesis of Some Disubstituted Derivatives
of p,p'-bis- (Pyrimidyl-2-sulphamyl)-carbanilide. II
B . Glunčić, K. Dostal, Z. Crnić
Kratko priopćenje
Crystal Structure Investigation of Calcium Aluminium Sulphate Hydrate- Ettringite
A. Bezjak, I. Jelenić
Prethodno priopćenje
Book Reviews
Recenzija, Prikaz
Bibliographia Chemica Croatica
Bibliografija
Impressum
Ostalo
Conclusion
Ostalo
Cover Page
Ostalo
Table of Contents
Kazalo
