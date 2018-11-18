hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.36 No.3

Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 1964.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 18.11.2018.
Indole Compounds. III.* The Direct Indolization to 5-Methoxyand 5-Benzyloxy-N,N-Disubstituted Tryptamines (str.103-109) engleskipdf 7 MB
D . Desaty, D. Keglević
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The NMR Spectra of Allyl Alcohol-d, and Allyl Alcohol (str.111-117) engleskipdf 7 MB
G. T. Jones, M. Randić, J . J. Turner
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Precipitation and Hydrolysis of Uranium(VI) in Aqueous Solutions. II. Uranyl Nitrate - Sodium Carbonate - Alkaline Earth Chlorides (str.119-131) engleskipdf 15 MB
H. Furedi, B. Težak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Methorics of the Precipitation Processes. XX. Silver Salts of Dyes of the Fluorescein Group (Fluorescein, Eosin, and Erythrosin) in Aqueous Medium (str.133-141) engleskipdf 8 MB
E. Palić-Schutz, Đ. Težak, B. Težak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Preparation and Crystal Structure of Some Ternary Silicides Containing Uranium and Transition Metals (str.143-149) engleskipdf 5 MB
Z. Ban, M. Sikirica
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Thorium Transition Metals Ternary Germanides (str.151-158) engleskipdf 6 MB
M. Sikirica, Z. Ban
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Secondary a-Deuterium Isotope Effects in the Reaction of 2-Phenylethyltrimethylammonium Ion by Hydroxide Ion in Aqueous Solution and by Ethoxide Ion in Ethanol (str.159-163) engleskipdf 5 MB
S. Ašperger, L. Klasinc, D. Pavlović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Structural Investigations of Alkyl Mercury Sulphide, Alkyl Mercury Oxide and Alkyl Mercury Selenide by Dipole Moment Method (str.165-168) engleskipdf 4 MB
M. Kesler
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Note on the Formation of 2,5-Dianilino-1,3,4-thiadiazole (str.169-170) engleskipdf 2 MB
B. Stanovnik, M. Tišler
Kratko priopćenje 		 
The Preparation of Sodium Perchlorate Labelled with Chlorine-36 (str.171-173) engleskipdf 2 MB
M. Vlatković, R . Despotović
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Book Reviews (str.175-176) engleskipdf 2 MB
Recenzija, Prikaz  
Obituary (str.177-178) engleskipdf 2 MB
Božo Težak
In memoriam, Nekrolog 		 
Obituary (str.179-180) engleskipdf 2 MB
Božo Težak
In memoriam, Nekrolog 		 
Bibliographia Chemica Croatica (str.B7-B10) engleskipdf 2 MB
Bibliografija  
Impressum engleskipdf 1 MB
Ostalo  
Conclusion engleskipdf 284 KB
Ostalo  
Cover Page engleskipdf 423 KB
Ostalo  
Table of Contents engleskipdf 1 MB
Kazalo  
Ad engleskipdf 396 KB
Ostalo  
