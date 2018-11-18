Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.36 No.3

|
|
|
Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 1964.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 18.11.2018.
Sadržaj
Puni tekst
|
Indole Compounds. III.* The Direct Indolization to 5-Methoxyand
5-Benzyloxy-N,N-Disubstituted Tryptamines
(str.103-109)
|
pdf 7 MB
|
D . Desaty, D. Keglević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The NMR Spectra of Allyl Alcohol-d, and Allyl Alcohol
(str.111-117)
|
pdf 7 MB
|
G. T. Jones, M. Randić, J . J. Turner
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Precipitation and Hydrolysis of Uranium(VI) in Aqueous Solutions.
II. Uranyl Nitrate - Sodium Carbonate - Alkaline Earth Chlorides
(str.119-131)
|
pdf 15 MB
|
H. Furedi, B. Težak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Methorics of the Precipitation Processes. XX. Silver Salts of Dyes
of the Fluorescein Group (Fluorescein, Eosin, and Erythrosin) in Aqueous Medium
(str.133-141)
|
pdf 8 MB
|
E. Palić-Schutz, Đ. Težak, B. Težak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Preparation and Crystal Structure of Some Ternary Silicides Containing Uranium and Transition Metals
(str.143-149)
|
pdf 5 MB
|
Z. Ban, M. Sikirica
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Thorium Transition Metals Ternary Germanides
(str.151-158)
|
pdf 6 MB
|
M. Sikirica, Z. Ban
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Secondary a-Deuterium Isotope Effects in the Reaction of
2-Phenylethyltrimethylammonium Ion by Hydroxide Ion in
Aqueous Solution and by Ethoxide Ion in Ethanol
(str.159-163)
|
pdf 5 MB
|
S. Ašperger, L. Klasinc, D. Pavlović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Structural Investigations of Alkyl Mercury Sulphide, Alkyl Mercury Oxide and Alkyl Mercury Selenide by Dipole Moment Method
(str.165-168)
|
pdf 4 MB
|
M. Kesler
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Note on the Formation of 2,5-Dianilino-1,3,4-thiadiazole
(str.169-170)
|
pdf 2 MB
|
B. Stanovnik, M. Tišler
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
The Preparation of Sodium Perchlorate Labelled with Chlorine-36
(str.171-173)
|
pdf 2 MB
|
M. Vlatković, R . Despotović
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Book Reviews
(str.175-176)
|
pdf 2 MB
|
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Obituary
(str.177-178)
|
pdf 2 MB
|
Božo Težak
In memoriam, Nekrolog
|
|
Obituary
(str.179-180)
|
pdf 2 MB
|
Božo Težak
In memoriam, Nekrolog
|
|
Bibliographia Chemica Croatica
(str.B7-B10)
|
pdf 2 MB
|
Bibliografija
|
|
Impressum
|
pdf 1 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Conclusion
|
pdf 284 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Cover Page
|
pdf 423 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Table of Contents
|
pdf 1 MB
|
Kazalo
|
|
Ad
|
pdf 396 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
