hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.35 No.3

Croatica Chemica Acta,Vol.35 No.3
Datum izdavanja: Studeni 1963.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 18.11.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
The Isolation and Kinetics of Lactoperoxidase (str.153-159) engleskipdf 7 MB
B. Burec, M. Jušić, P. Mildner
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Preparation of Some Derivatives of p-Hydroxybenzenesulphonamides. III. Some N-Alkyl- and N-Aryl Derivatives of p-(Carboxymethoxy) benzenesulphonamide (str.161-165) engleskipdf 5 MB
B. Stavrić, M. Šaden-Krehula
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Some Derivatives of Perhydro-imidazo(l,5-a)pyridine and Perhydro-pyrrolo(l,2-c)imidazole (str.167-170) engleskipdf 4 MB
B. Stanovnik, M. Tišler
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Hydropyrimidines. I. Synthesis of 5,6-Dihydro-2-thiouracil (str.171-174) engleskipdf 4 MB
B. Gašpert, V . Škarić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Aminoacetals. Syntheses of N,N-Disubstituted 4-Amino-2- butynal- and 4-Aminobutanal- acetals (str.175-181) engleskipdf 7 MB
D. Keglević, B. Leonhard
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Investigation on the Extraction of Metal Ions with Different Organophosphorus Compounds. I. The Dissociation, Distribution and Dimerization of Some Di-aryl Esters of Orthophosphoric Acid (str.183-193) engleskipdf 12 MB
F. Krašovec, J. Jan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Crystal Structure of Anhydrous Mercuric Sulphate (str.195-201) engleskipdf 5 MB
A. Bonefačić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Square Wave Polarography of Uranium(VI). I. Aqueous Solutions of Acetylacetone (str.203-210) engleskipdf 8 MB
Lj. Jeftić, M . Branica
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Square Wave Po1arography of Uranium(VI). II. Influence of Surface Active Agents (str.211-215) engleskipdf 5 MB
Lj. Jeftić, M. Branica
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Concept of Discrete Charges in the Theory of Eledrokinetic Phenomena (str.217-232) engleskipdf 17 MB
M. Mirnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Electrokinetic Studies in Disperse Systems. VI. A Modification of Apparatus and Techniques for Streaming Current Measurements (str.233-237) engleskipdf 4 MB
V. Pravdić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Electrokinetic Studies in Disperse Systems. VII. Ion Exchange and the Electrokinetic Potential of Precipitates of Silver Iodide (str.239-245) engleskipdf 7 MB
V . Pravdić, Z. Jović, M . Mirnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Electrokinetic Studies in Disperse Systems. VIII. The Electrokinetic Potential of Nonstoichiometric Uranium Oxides in Aqueous Media (str.247-254) engleskipdf 7 MB
V. Pravdić, S. Šotman
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Book Reviews (str.255-255) engleskipdf 1 MB
Recenzija, Prikaz  
Impressum engleskipdf 982 KB
Ostalo  
Conclusion engleskipdf 295 KB
Ostalo  
Cover Page engleskipdf 376 KB
Ostalo  
Ad engleskipdf 1 MB
Ostalo  
Ad engleskipdf 2 MB
Ostalo  
Table of Contents engleskipdf 1 MB
Kazalo  
Posjeta: 0 *