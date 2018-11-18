Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.35 No.3

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
The Isolation and Kinetics of Lactoperoxidase
(str.153-159)
|
engleskipdf 7 MB
|
B. Burec, M. Jušić, P. Mildner
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Preparation of Some Derivatives of p-Hydroxybenzenesulphonamides.
III. Some N-Alkyl- and N-Aryl Derivatives of p-(Carboxymethoxy)
benzenesulphonamide
(str.161-165)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
B. Stavrić, M. Šaden-Krehula
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Some Derivatives of Perhydro-imidazo(l,5-a)pyridine and Perhydro-pyrrolo(l,2-c)imidazole
(str.167-170)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
B. Stanovnik, M. Tišler
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Hydropyrimidines. I. Synthesis of 5,6-Dihydro-2-thiouracil
(str.171-174)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
B. Gašpert, V . Škarić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Aminoacetals. Syntheses of N,N-Disubstituted 4-Amino-2- butynal- and 4-Aminobutanal- acetals
(str.175-181)
|
engleskipdf 7 MB
|
D. Keglević, B. Leonhard
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Investigation on the Extraction of Metal Ions with Different
Organophosphorus Compounds. I. The Dissociation, Distribution
and Dimerization of Some Di-aryl Esters of Orthophosphoric Acid
(str.183-193)
|
engleskipdf 12 MB
|
F. Krašovec, J. Jan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Crystal Structure of Anhydrous Mercuric Sulphate
(str.195-201)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
A. Bonefačić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Square Wave Polarography of Uranium(VI). I. Aqueous Solutions of Acetylacetone
(str.203-210)
|
engleskipdf 8 MB
|
Lj. Jeftić, M . Branica
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Square Wave Po1arography of Uranium(VI). II. Influence of Surface Active Agents
(str.211-215)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
Lj. Jeftić, M. Branica
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Concept of Discrete Charges in the Theory of Eledrokinetic Phenomena
(str.217-232)
|
engleskipdf 17 MB
|
M. Mirnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Electrokinetic Studies in Disperse Systems. VI. A Modification
of Apparatus and Techniques for Streaming Current Measurements
(str.233-237)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
V. Pravdić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Electrokinetic Studies in Disperse Systems. VII. Ion Exchange and
the Electrokinetic Potential of Precipitates of Silver Iodide
(str.239-245)
|
engleskipdf 7 MB
|
V . Pravdić, Z. Jović, M . Mirnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Electrokinetic Studies in Disperse Systems. VIII. The Electrokinetic Potential of Nonstoichiometric Uranium Oxides in Aqueous Media
(str.247-254)
|
engleskipdf 7 MB
|
V. Pravdić, S. Šotman
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Book Reviews
(str.255-255)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Impressum
|
engleskipdf 982 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Conclusion
|
engleskipdf 295 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Cover Page
|
engleskipdf 376 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table of Contents
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Kazalo
|