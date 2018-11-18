Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.34 No.2

|
Datum izdavanja: Srpanj 1962.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 18.11.2018.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
The Syntheses of Barbituryl-pyrryl-methines. Some Condensation Products of Pyrrole-2-aldehyde with Barbituric Acids and Barbiturates
(str.71-74)
engleskipdf 4 MB
M . Deželić, B. Bobarević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
2-Phenyl-4,5,6, 7-tetrahydroindazol-3-one-carboxylic acids. I. Synthesis and Properties
(str.75-83)
engleskipdf 9 MB
Đ. Škarić, V. Škarić, V. Turjak-Zebić, Z. Veksli
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Zur Kenntnis der Thiozimtsaureamide. Thioamide. II. Mitteilung
(str.85-88)
engleskipdf 4 MB
N. Pravdić, V. Hahn
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Reaction of Dithizone with Alkylmercuric and Trismethylmercurioxonium Salts
(str.89-95)
engleskipdf 7 MB
F. Zado
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Ionic Association and Coagulation
(str.97-101)
engleskipdf 4 MB
M. Mirnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Comparison Between Measured and Calculated Values of Gamma Ray Absorption on Lead Nitrate Solutions
(str.103-107)
engleskipdf 4 MB
Z. Kolar, S. Žilić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Spectrophotometric Determination of Uranium in the Presence of Alkaline Earths
(str.109-113)
engleskipdf 4 MB
H. Furedi
Kratko priopćenje
Two Alternate Routes for the Preparation of N1 -(2, 6-Dimethoxy-4-pyrimidinyl)-sulphanilamide
(str.115-117)
engleskipdf 3 MB
S. Kukolja, Z. Cvetnić
Kratko priopćenje
X -Ray Investigation of Some Mercuric Sulphates
(str.119-121)
engleskipdf 2 MB
A. Bonefačić
Kratko priopćenje
Determination of the Bond Angle of Sulphur in Alkyl Mercuric Sulphides by Dipole Moment Method
(str.123-126)
engleskipdf 3 MB
M. Kesler
Kratko priopćenje
Book Reviews
(str.127-129)
engleskipdf 5 MB
Recenzija, Prikaz
HRVATSKO KEMIJSKO DRUŠTVO
(str.A1-A11)
engleskipdf 14 MB
Vijest
Bibliographia Chemica Croatica
(str.B3-B4)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Bibliografija
Impressum
engleskipdf 983 KB
Ostalo
Cover Page
engleskipdf 402 KB
Ostalo
|
Table of Contents
engleskipdf 1009 KB
Kazalo
