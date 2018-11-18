Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.34 No.2

hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

The Syntheses of Barbituryl-pyrryl-methines. Some Condensation Products of Pyrrole-2-aldehyde with Barbituric Acids and Barbiturates (str.71-74) engleskipdf 4 MB
M . Deželić, B. Bobarević
2-Phenyl-4,5,6, 7-tetrahydroindazol-3-one-carboxylic acids. I. Synthesis and Properties (str.75-83) engleskipdf 9 MB
Đ. Škarić, V. Škarić, V. Turjak-Zebić, Z. Veksli
Zur Kenntnis der Thiozimtsaureamide. Thioamide. II. Mitteilung (str.85-88) engleskipdf 4 MB
N. Pravdić, V. Hahn
Reaction of Dithizone with Alkylmercuric and Trismethylmercurioxonium Salts (str.89-95) engleskipdf 7 MB
F. Zado
Ionic Association and Coagulation (str.97-101) engleskipdf 4 MB
M. Mirnik
The Comparison Between Measured and Calculated Values of Gamma Ray Absorption on Lead Nitrate Solutions (str.103-107) engleskipdf 4 MB
Z. Kolar, S. Žilić
Spectrophotometric Determination of Uranium in the Presence of Alkaline Earths (str.109-113) engleskipdf 4 MB
H. Furedi
Two Alternate Routes for the Preparation of N1 -(2, 6-Dimethoxy-4-pyrimidinyl)-sulphanilamide (str.115-117) engleskipdf 3 MB
S. Kukolja, Z. Cvetnić
X -Ray Investigation of Some Mercuric Sulphates (str.119-121) engleskipdf 2 MB
A. Bonefačić
Determination of the Bond Angle of Sulphur in Alkyl Mercuric Sulphides by Dipole Moment Method (str.123-126) engleskipdf 3 MB
M. Kesler
Book Reviews (str.127-129) engleskipdf 5 MB
HRVATSKO KEMIJSKO DRUŠTVO (str.A1-A11) engleskipdf 14 MB
Bibliographia Chemica Croatica (str.B3-B4) engleskipdf 1 MB
Impressum engleskipdf 983 KB
Cover Page engleskipdf 402 KB
Ad engleskipdf 519 KB
Ad engleskipdf 498 KB
Table of Contents engleskipdf 1009 KB
