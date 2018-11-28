hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatian Review of Economic, Business and Social Statistics, Vol.4 No.2

Datum izdavanja: Studeni 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 28.11.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Editorial for the Special Issue: “Advances in Statistical Modelling for Economic Policy-Making” in Croatian Review of Economic, Business and Social Statistics (str.1-4) engleskipdf 120 KB
Blagica Novkovska, Irena Palić, Sabina Hodžić
Uvodnik 		 
Macroeconomic effects of the budget deficit in the Republic of Macedonia (str.5-14) engleskipdf 187 KB
Martin Noveski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Correlation between profitability and transfer activity in European football (str.15-22) engleskipdf 262 KB
Diána Ivett Fürész
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The short-term turnover estimates in Bosnia and Herzegovina based on the VAT data (str.23-34) engleskipdf 274 KB
Fahir Kanlić, Ademir Abdić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Probabilistic sampling strategy as a means of improving quality of price indices (str.35-46) engleskipdf 580 KB
Rudi Seljak, Lea Bregar, Sanda Colić, Maja Dozet
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Handling heteroskedasticity in labour demand functions of athletes (str.47-56) engleskipdf 629 KB
Gábor Rappai, Diána Ivett Fűrész
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Cluster analysis and artificial neural networks in predicting energy efficiency of public buildings as a cost-saving approach (str.57-66) engleskipdf 533 KB
Marijana Zekić-Sušac, Rudolf Scitovski, Adela Has
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A new link function for the prediction of binary variables (str.67-77) engleskipdf 669 KB
Gloria Gheno
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Identifying the determinants that cause the value movements of currencies Denar, Kuna and Dinar (str.78-85) engleskipdf 277 KB
Vesna Bucevska, Goran Mojanoski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Online booking for travel and accommodation influenced by economic and digital development level: Position of the Western Balkan countries within Europe (str.86-98) engleskipdf 330 KB
Berislav Žmuk, Iris Mihajlović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Posjeta: 82 *