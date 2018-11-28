Croatian Review of Economic, Business and Social Statistics, Vol.4 No.2

|
Datum izdavanja: Studeni 2018.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 28.11.2018.
Sadržaj
Editorial for the Special Issue: “Advances in Statistical Modelling for Economic Policy-Making” in Croatian Review of Economic, Business and Social Statistics
(str.1-4)
engleski
Blagica Novkovska, Irena Palić, Sabina Hodžić
Uvodnik
Macroeconomic effects of the budget deficit in the Republic of Macedonia
(str.5-14)
engleski
Martin Noveski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Correlation between profitability and transfer activity in European football
(str.15-22)
engleski
Diána Ivett Fürész
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The short-term turnover estimates in Bosnia and Herzegovina based on the VAT data
(str.23-34)
engleski
Fahir Kanlić, Ademir Abdić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Probabilistic sampling strategy as a means of improving quality of price indices
(str.35-46)
engleski
Rudi Seljak, Lea Bregar, Sanda Colić, Maja Dozet
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Handling heteroskedasticity in labour demand functions of athletes
(str.47-56)
engleski
Gábor Rappai, Diána Ivett Fűrész
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Cluster analysis and artificial neural networks in predicting energy efficiency of public buildings as a cost-saving approach
(str.57-66)
engleski
Marijana Zekić-Sušac, Rudolf Scitovski, Adela Has
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A new link function for the prediction of binary variables
(str.67-77)
engleski
Gloria Gheno
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Identifying the determinants that cause the value movements of currencies Denar, Kuna and Dinar
(str.78-85)
engleski
Vesna Bucevska, Goran Mojanoski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Online booking for travel and accommodation influenced by economic and digital development level: Position of the Western Balkan countries within Europe
(str.86-98)
engleski
Berislav Žmuk, Iris Mihajlović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
