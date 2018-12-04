hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Tehnički glasnik, Vol.12 No.4

Tehnički glasnik,Vol.12 No.4
Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 04.12.2018.
Sadržaj
Calculation of displacements and stresses in cylindrical shells by the boundary elements method (str.196-203) engleskipdf 997 KB
Aleksej Aniskin, Viktor F. Orobey, Leonid V. Kolomiets, Aleksandr M. Lymarenko
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Estimation of electronic programme guide use behaviour based on the switching cost evaluation (str.204-210) engleskipdf 779 KB
Domagoj Frank, Ivan Budimir, Marin Milković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Green supply chain management in Croatian companies (str.211-220) engleskipdf 1 MB
Tihomir Opetuk, Goran Dukic, Hrvoje Cajner, Davor Kolar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The vibration of nanobeam resting on elastic foundation using modified couple stress theory (str.221-225) engleskipdf 806 KB
Necla Togun, Süleyman M. Bağdatli
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Remote detection of ragweed (ambrosia artemisiifolia l.) (str.226-230) engleskipdf 2 MB
Ivan Plaščak, Mladen Jurišić, Ante Šiljeg, Lazar Jeftić, Domagoj Zimmer, Željko Barač
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Theoretical and experimental study of mud injection porous drainage in filters with floating loading (str.231-235) engleskipdf 937 KB
Victor Progulny, Mikhail Ryabkov, Krystyna Borysenko, Igor Grachov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Modeling for the analysis of the investment potential of the construction sector (str.236-243) engleskipdf 604 KB
Natalya Shlafman, Kateryna Frolina, Lovorka Gotal Dmitrovic
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A comparative study on common power flow techniques in the power distribution system of the Tehran metro (str.244-250) engleskipdf 1 MB
Mohammad Ghiasi
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
A review study on energy harvesting systems for vehicles (str.251-259) engleskipdf 1 MB
Umut Aksu, Recep Halicioglu
Pregledni rad 		 
Internal verification of coating quality in conformity with the requirements of the EN 1090 standard (str.260-264) engleskipdf 936 KB
Marko Horvat, Dunja Srpak, Veljko Kondić, Igor Pus
Pregledni rad 		 
Past centuries industrial architecture renovation methods (str.265-270) engleskipdf 2 MB
Tatiana Zhydkova, Svetlana Chepurna, Olga Popova, Petr Chabanenko
Stručni rad 		 
Technical aspect of CAD and BIM technology in the engineering environment (str.271-274) engleskipdf 1 MB
Matea Ristevski, Mirko Karakašić, Ivan Grgić, Dubravko Šotola
Stručni rad 		 
