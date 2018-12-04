Tehnički glasnik, Vol.12 No.4

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Calculation of displacements and stresses in cylindrical shells by the boundary elements method
(str.196-203)
|
engleskipdf 997 KB
|
Aleksej Aniskin, Viktor F. Orobey, Leonid V. Kolomiets, Aleksandr M. Lymarenko
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Estimation of electronic programme guide use behaviour based on the switching cost evaluation
(str.204-210)
|
engleskipdf 779 KB
|
Domagoj Frank, Ivan Budimir, Marin Milković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Green supply chain management in Croatian companies
(str.211-220)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Tihomir Opetuk, Goran Dukic, Hrvoje Cajner, Davor Kolar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The vibration of nanobeam resting on elastic foundation using modified couple stress theory
(str.221-225)
|
engleskipdf 806 KB
|
Necla Togun, Süleyman M. Bağdatli
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Remote detection of ragweed (ambrosia artemisiifolia l.)
(str.226-230)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Ivan Plaščak, Mladen Jurišić, Ante Šiljeg, Lazar Jeftić, Domagoj Zimmer, Željko Barač
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Theoretical and experimental study of mud injection porous drainage in filters with floating loading
(str.231-235)
|
engleskipdf 937 KB
|
Victor Progulny, Mikhail Ryabkov, Krystyna Borysenko, Igor Grachov
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Modeling for the analysis of the investment potential of the construction sector
(str.236-243)
|
engleskipdf 604 KB
|
Natalya Shlafman, Kateryna Frolina, Lovorka Gotal Dmitrovic
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A comparative study on common power flow techniques in the power distribution system of the Tehran metro
(str.244-250)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Mohammad Ghiasi
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
A review study on energy harvesting systems for vehicles
(str.251-259)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Umut Aksu, Recep Halicioglu
Pregledni rad
|
|
Internal verification of coating quality in conformity with the requirements of the EN 1090 standard
(str.260-264)
|
engleskipdf 936 KB
|
Marko Horvat, Dunja Srpak, Veljko Kondić, Igor Pus
Pregledni rad
|
|
Past centuries industrial architecture renovation methods
(str.265-270)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Tatiana Zhydkova, Svetlana Chepurna, Olga Popova, Petr Chabanenko
Stručni rad
|
|
Technical aspect of CAD and BIM technology in the engineering environment
(str.271-274)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Matea Ristevski, Mirko Karakašić, Ivan Grgić, Dubravko Šotola
Stručni rad
|