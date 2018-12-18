Management : Journal of Contemporary Management Issues, Vol.23 No.2

|
|
Časopisi po područjima
Uredništva
Autori
Politike i razmjena
|
Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 2018.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 18.12.2018.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
When being good is not enough: Towards contextual education of business leadership ethics
(str.1-14)
|
engleskipdf 483 KB
|
Audur Hermannsdottir, Olga Stangej, Kari Kristinsson
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The state of analytical procedures in the internal auditing as a corporate governance mechanism
(str.15-46)
|
engleskipdf 525 KB
|
Ana Ježovita, Boris Tušek, Lajoš Žager
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The impact of demographic and socio-psychological characteristics on consumers’ ethnocentric tendencies: Evidence from Croatia
(str.47-64)
|
engleskipdf 461 KB
|
Antonija Kvasina, Biljana Crnjak Karanović, Ante Tucak
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Unethical behaviour in Human Resource Management practices in South Africa: Views of Human Resource practitioners
(str.65-86)
|
engleskipdf 441 KB
|
Barney J. Earsmus
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Influencing factors of brand perception on consumers’ repurchase intention: An examination of online apparel shopping
(str.87-102)
|
engleskipdf 473 KB
|
Wajeeha Aslam, Marija Ham, Kashif Farhat
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Interdependence of company’s industrial competitive position and its strategic orientation: A dynamic theoretical model
(str.103-122)
|
engleskipdf 735 KB
|
Vladimir Gnjidić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Social responsibility and strategic orientation of higher education - Cases of
Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina
(str.123-140)
|
engleskipdf 428 KB
|
Toni Popović, Zlatko Nedelko
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Blueprint for a business plan competition: Can it work?
(str.141-154)
|
engleskipdf 654 KB
|
Michael C. Cant
Pregledni rad
|
|
Corporate board composition in family businesses: Evidence from the Czech Republic
(str.155-174)
|
engleskipdf 495 KB
|
Pavla Odehnalová, Petr Pirožek
Ostalo
|
|
Capital adequacy of commercial banks in Bulgaria: Impact strategies
(str.175-188)
|
engleskipdf 650 KB
|
Radka Andasarova
Ostalo
|
|
Towards treasury 4.0/The evolving role of corporate treasury management for 2020
(str.189-197)
|
engleskipdf 721 KB
|
Petr Polak, Francois Masquelier, Grzegorz Michalski
Stručni rad
|
|
Kontakt
Moj profil
Registracija novih korisnika
Zaboravili ste lozinku?