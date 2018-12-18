hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Management : Journal of Contemporary Management Issues, Vol.23 No.2

Datum izdavanja: Prosinac 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 18.12.2018.
When being good is not enough: Towards contextual education of business leadership ethics (str.1-14) engleskipdf 483 KB
Audur Hermannsdottir, Olga Stangej, Kari Kristinsson
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The state of analytical procedures in the internal auditing as a corporate governance mechanism (str.15-46) engleskipdf 525 KB
Ana Ježovita, Boris Tušek, Lajoš Žager
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The impact of demographic and socio-psychological characteristics on consumers’ ethnocentric tendencies: Evidence from Croatia (str.47-64) engleskipdf 461 KB
Antonija Kvasina, Biljana Crnjak Karanović, Ante Tucak
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Unethical behaviour in Human Resource Management practices in South Africa: Views of Human Resource practitioners (str.65-86) engleskipdf 441 KB
Barney J. Earsmus
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Influencing factors of brand perception on consumers’ repurchase intention: An examination of online apparel shopping (str.87-102) engleskipdf 473 KB
Wajeeha Aslam, Marija Ham, Kashif Farhat
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Interdependence of company’s industrial competitive position and its strategic orientation: A dynamic theoretical model (str.103-122) engleskipdf 735 KB
Vladimir Gnjidić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Social responsibility and strategic orientation of higher education - Cases of Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina (str.123-140) engleskipdf 428 KB
Toni Popović, Zlatko Nedelko
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Blueprint for a business plan competition: Can it work? (str.141-154) engleskipdf 654 KB
Michael C. Cant
Pregledni rad 		 
Corporate board composition in family businesses: Evidence from the Czech Republic (str.155-174) engleskipdf 495 KB
Pavla Odehnalová, Petr Pirožek
Ostalo 		 
Capital adequacy of commercial banks in Bulgaria: Impact strategies (str.175-188) engleskipdf 650 KB
Radka Andasarova
Ostalo 		 
Towards treasury 4.0/The evolving role of corporate treasury management for 2020 (str.189-197) engleskipdf 721 KB
Petr Polak, Francois Masquelier, Grzegorz Michalski
Stručni rad 		 
