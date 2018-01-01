International journal of electrical and computer engineering systems, Vol. 9 No. 1

hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Datum izdavanja: prosinac 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 27. 12. 2018.
Measuring the Dielectric Constant of Paper Using a Parallel Plate Capacitor (str.1-10) engleskipdf 1 MB
Vanja Mandrić Radivojević, Slavko Rupčić, Mario Srnović, Goran Benšić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
An Event-Driven Multiple Objects Surveillance System (str.11-20) engleskipdf 916 KB
Saeed Mina Qaisar, Dija Sidiya, Mohammad Akbar, Abdulhamit Subasi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Comparative Analysis of an Off-grid PV System for Different Types of Batteries (str.21-29) engleskipdf 535 KB
Rebeka Raff, Velimir Golub, Jurica Perko
Pregledni rad 		 
Investigation of THD Analysis in Residential Distribution Systems with Different Penetration Levels of Electric Vehicles (str.31-37) engleskipdf 625 KB
Jayababu Badugu, Y.P. Obulesu, Ch. Sai Babu
Pregledni rad 		 
Measures of the Winter Package EC and Biogas Power Plants in Croatia (str.39-43) engleskipdf 525 KB
Milan Ivanović, Hrvoje Glavaš
Pregledni rad 		 
