International journal of electrical and computer engineering systems, Vol. 9 No. 1

Datum izdavanja: prosinac 2018.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 27. 12. 2018.
Measuring the Dielectric Constant of Paper Using a Parallel Plate Capacitor
(str.1-10)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Vanja Mandrić Radivojević, Slavko Rupčić, Mario Srnović, Goran Benšić
Prethodno priopćenje
An Event-Driven Multiple Objects Surveillance System
(str.11-20)
engleskipdf 916 KB
Saeed Mina Qaisar, Dija Sidiya, Mohammad Akbar, Abdulhamit Subasi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Comparative Analysis of an Off-grid PV System for Different Types of Batteries
(str.21-29)
engleskipdf 535 KB
Rebeka Raff, Velimir Golub, Jurica Perko
Pregledni rad
Investigation of THD Analysis in Residential Distribution Systems with Different Penetration Levels of Electric Vehicles
(str.31-37)
engleskipdf 625 KB
Jayababu Badugu, Y.P. Obulesu, Ch. Sai Babu
Pregledni rad
Measures of the Winter Package EC and Biogas Power Plants in Croatia
(str.39-43)
engleskipdf 525 KB
Milan Ivanović, Hrvoje Glavaš
Pregledni rad
