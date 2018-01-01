Ekonomski vjesnik : Review of Contemporary Entrepreneurship, Business, and Economic Issues, Vol. 31 No. 2

|Sadržaj
Types of associations and motivations to join: A study with young people in Spain
(str.233-244)
engleskipdf 193 KB
Ana Lanero Carrizo, José Luis Vázquez Burguete, César Sahelices Pinto
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The scientific productivity of Croatian economics and business educational
institutions: Relation of size and productivity
(str.245-260)
engleskipdf 296 KB
Mirjana Pejić Bach, Ivan Miloloža, Karmen Abramović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Designing entrepreneurial education in Russia: Hard and soft skills
(str.261-274)
engleskipdf 195 KB
Alexander Yashin, Alexey Klyuev, Anna Bagirova
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Critical examination of the IEET measurement instrument for the assessment of textbook quality
(str.275-286)
engleskipdf 202 KB
Ivana Ljevak Lebeda, Josipa Mijoč, Nives Tomašević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Impact of the metal processing industry on industrial production in Croatia during the period of recession: Lessons learned
(str.287-304)
engleskipdf 205 KB
Željko Požega, Boris Crnković, Lena Duspara
Prethodno priopćenje
The influence of the business environment on the microeconomic competitiveness of the dairy industry in Bosnia and Herzegovina
(str.305-318)
engleskipdf 233 KB
Zijad Džafić, Anisa Šišić - Topalović
Prethodno priopćenje
Determinants of sovereign credit ratings: Evidence from CEE countries
(str.319-335)
engleskipdf 651 KB
Hrvoje Jošić, Danijel Mlinarić
Prethodno priopćenje
Measuring ethnocentric tendencies of consumers in Tuzla Canton
(str.337-346)
engleskipdf 199 KB
Amela Bešlagić, Damir Bećirović, Admir Čavalić
Prethodno priopćenje
Features of impulse buying in Croatian retail
(str.349-360)
engleskipdf 267 KB
Davor Perkov, Marinko Jurčević
Pregledni rad
From classical to contemporary ecological economics theory
(str.361-370)
engleskipdf 245 KB
Nada Denona Bogović, Ivana Licul
Pregledni rad
Structure and conditions for the functioning of the Polish-Czech cross-border market of cultural service
(str.371-384)
engleskipdf 269 KB
Łukasz Wróblewski
Pregledni rad
The pathway toward a resource-efficient economy in Croatia
(str.385-397)
engleskipdf 305 KB
Martina Harc
Pregledni rad
Integration of migrants in the Croatian labour market - comparison with the German experience
(str.399-411)
engleskipdf 191 KB
Vjekoslav Đaić, Branimir Felger, Gordana Lesinger
Pregledni rad
Impact of changes in human capital potential on macroeconomic trends
(str.413-425)
engleskipdf 304 KB
Zoran Miletić, Nikolina Plazonić
Pregledni rad
Alternative sources of funding in culture: Case of eastern Croatia
(str.427-440)
engleskipdf 283 KB
Ivana Bestvina Bukvić, Marija Šain, Ivona Maršić
Pregledni rad
Book review “Franchising in Eastern Europe - yesterday, today, tomorrow”
(str.443-444)
engleskipdf 69 KB
Tihana Koprivnjak, Petra Mezulić Juric
Recenzija, Prikaz
PRIKAZ ZBORNIKA RADOVA SA KONFERENCIJE „7. međunarodni znanstveni simpozij Gospodarstvo istočne Hrvatske – vizija i razvoj / 7th International Scientific Symposium Economy of Eastern Croatia – Vision and Growth“
(str.445-447)
hrvatskipdf 73 KB
Katica Križanović
Recenzija, Prikaz
Kreativna riznica umrežila sektore kreativne industrije
(str.451-455)
hrvatskipdf 354 KB
Ivana Jobst
Recenzija, Prikaz
Interdisciplinary management research conference – IMR 2018
(str.457-458)
engleskipdf 63 KB
Dina Liović, Ivana Unukić, Sofija Turjak
Recenzija, Prikaz
