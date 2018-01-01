hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Ekonomski vjesnik : Review of Contemporary Entrepreneurship, Business, and Economic Issues,Vol. 31 No. 2
Datum izdavanja: prosinac 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 30. 12. 2018.
Types of associations and motivations to join: A study with young people in Spain (str.233-244) engleskipdf 193 KB
Ana Lanero Carrizo, José Luis Vázquez Burguete, César Sahelices Pinto
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The scientific productivity of Croatian economics and business educational institutions: Relation of size and productivity (str.245-260) engleskipdf 296 KB
Mirjana Pejić Bach, Ivan Miloloža, Karmen Abramović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Designing entrepreneurial education in Russia: Hard and soft skills (str.261-274) engleskipdf 195 KB
Alexander Yashin, Alexey Klyuev, Anna Bagirova
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Critical examination of the IEET measurement instrument for the assessment of textbook quality (str.275-286) engleskipdf 202 KB
Ivana Ljevak Lebeda, Josipa Mijoč, Nives Tomašević
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Impact of the metal processing industry on industrial production in Croatia during the period of recession: Lessons learned (str.287-304) engleskipdf 205 KB
Željko Požega, Boris Crnković, Lena Duspara
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The influence of the business environment on the microeconomic competitiveness of the dairy industry in Bosnia and Herzegovina (str.305-318) engleskipdf 233 KB
Zijad Džafić, Anisa Šišić - Topalović
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Determinants of sovereign credit ratings: Evidence from CEE countries (str.319-335) engleskipdf 651 KB
Hrvoje Jošić, Danijel Mlinarić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Measuring ethnocentric tendencies of consumers in Tuzla Canton (str.337-346) engleskipdf 199 KB
Amela Bešlagić, Damir Bećirović, Admir Čavalić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Features of impulse buying in Croatian retail (str.349-360) engleskipdf 267 KB
Davor Perkov, Marinko Jurčević
Pregledni rad 		 
From classical to contemporary ecological economics theory (str.361-370) engleskipdf 245 KB
Nada Denona Bogović, Ivana Licul
Pregledni rad 		 
Structure and conditions for the functioning of the Polish-Czech cross-border market of cultural service (str.371-384) engleskipdf 269 KB
Łukasz Wróblewski
Pregledni rad 		 
The pathway toward a resource-efficient economy in Croatia (str.385-397) engleskipdf 305 KB
Martina Harc
Pregledni rad 		 
Integration of migrants in the Croatian labour market - comparison with the German experience (str.399-411) engleskipdf 191 KB
Vjekoslav Đaić, Branimir Felger, Gordana Lesinger
Pregledni rad 		 
Impact of changes in human capital potential on macroeconomic trends (str.413-425) engleskipdf 304 KB
Zoran Miletić, Nikolina Plazonić
Pregledni rad 		 
Alternative sources of funding in culture: Case of eastern Croatia (str.427-440) engleskipdf 283 KB
Ivana Bestvina Bukvić, Marija Šain, Ivona Maršić
Pregledni rad 		 
Book review “Franchising in Eastern Europe - yesterday, today, tomorrow” (str.443-444) engleskipdf 69 KB
Tihana Koprivnjak, Petra Mezulić Juric
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
PRIKAZ ZBORNIKA RADOVA SA KONFERENCIJE „7. međunarodni znanstveni simpozij Gospodarstvo istočne Hrvatske – vizija i razvoj / 7th International Scientific Symposium Economy of Eastern Croatia – Vision and Growth“ (str.445-447) hrvatskipdf 73 KB
Katica Križanović
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Kreativna riznica umrežila sektore kreativne industrije (str.451-455) hrvatskipdf 354 KB
Ivana Jobst
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Interdisciplinary management research conference – IMR 2018 (str.457-458) engleskipdf 63 KB
Dina Liović, Ivana Unukić, Sofija Turjak
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
