Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Quarterly, Vol. 32 No. 4

Hydraulic Design of Thermally Coupled Columns and a DWC for NGL Fractionation Plants
(str.391-400)
engleskipdf 1 MB
I. Dejanović, I. J. Halvorsen, H. Jansen, Ž. Olujić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A Robust Decomposition Methodology for Synthesis of Flexible Processes with Many Uncertainty Parameters – Application to HEN Synthesis
(str.401-411)
engleskipdf 2 MB
K. Zirngast, Z. Kravanja, Z. Novak Pintarič
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Approaches in Manufacturing Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Biopolyesters of Tailored Structure with Focus on the Diversity of Building Blocks
(str.413-438)
engleskipdf 3 MB
M. Koller
Pregledni rad
Rheological Study on Crosslinking and Gelation of Amidated Carboxymethylcellulose Solutions
(str.439-449)
engleskipdf 2 MB
R. Lapasin, D. Mercuri, F. Segatti, G. De Conti, M. Grassi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
High-density Cultivation in the Production of Microbial Products
(str.451-464)
engleskipdf 302 KB
R. Subramaniam, V. Thirumal, A. Chistoserdov, R. Bajpai, J. Bader, M. Popovic
Pregledni rad
Submerged Cultivation of Ganoderma lucidum Biomass in Stirred Tank Reactor
(str.465-472)
engleskipdf 3 MB
M. Berovič, M. Popovic
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effect of Developed Low Cost Minimal Medium on Lipid and Exopolysaccharide Production by Lipomyces starkeyi Under Repeated Fed-batch and Continuous Cultivation
(str.473-481)
engleskipdf 7 MB
V. Thirumal, A. Chistoserdov, R. Bajpai, J. Bader, M. K. Popovic, R. Subramaniam
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Bioethanol Production from Dilute-acid Pre-treated Wheat Straw Liquor Hydrolysate by Genetically Engineered Saccharomyces cerevisiae
(str.483-499)
engleskipdf 2 MB
N. Marđetko, M. Novak, A. Trontel, M. Grubišić, M. Galić, B. Šantek
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Application of Chemical Engineering Methodology in Process Development: A Case Study of MenD-catalyzed Synthesis of 6-Cyano-4-oxohexanoic Acid
(str.501-510)
engleskipdf 3 MB
M. Sudar, I. Dejanović, M. Müller, Đ. Vasić-Rački, Z. Findrik Blažević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Immobilization of Glucose Oxidase on Eupergit C: Impact of Aeration, Kinetic and Operational Stability Studies of Free and Immobilized Enzyme
(str.511-522)
engleskipdf 2 MB
D. Pečar, Đ. Vasić-Rački, A. Vrsalović Presečki
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Model-based Identification of Some Conditions Leading to Glycolytic Oscillations in E. coli Cells
(str.523-533)
engleskipdf 2 MB
G. Maria, M. Mihalachi, C. Luminita Gijiu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Development of Near Infrared Spectroscopy Models for Quantitative Prediction of the Content of Bioactive Compounds in Olive Leaves
(str.535-543)
engleskipdf 841 KB
D. Valinger, M. Kušen, A. Jurinjak Tušek, M. Panić, T. Jurina, M. Benković, I. Radojčić Redovniković, J. Gajdoš Kljusurić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Tribute to Professor Želimir Kurtanjek
engleskipdf 87 KB
A. Jurinjak Tušek
Uvodnik
