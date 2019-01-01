hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Acta Pharmaceutica, Vol. 69 No. 3, 2019.

Clinical testing of antiretroviral drugs as a future prevention against vaginal and rectal transmission of HIV infection – review of currently available results (str.297-319) engleskipdf 437 KB
JAKUB VYSLOUŽIL, KATEŘINA KUBOVÁ, VERONIKA NOVÁKOVÁ TKADLEČKOVÁ, DAVID VETCHÝ
An overview of structurally diversified anticonvulsant agents (str.321-344) engleskipdf 923 KB
FAISAL AL-OTAIBI
Metabolic stability and its role in the discovery of new chemical entities (str.345-361) engleskipdf 358 KB
KAROLINA SŁOCZYŃSKA, AGNIESZKA GUNIA-KRZYŻAK, PAULINA KOCZURKIEWICZ, KATARZYNA WÓJCIK-PSZCZOŁA, DOROTA ŻELASZCZYK, JUSTYNA POPIÓŁ, ELŻBIETA PĘKALA
Forced degradation of tacrolimus and the development of a UHPLC method for impurities determination (str.363-380) engleskipdf 1018 KB
TANJA ROZMAN PETERKA, TINA TRDAN LUŠIN, JURE BERGLES, ZORAN HAM, ROK GRAHEK, UROŠ URLEB
Core-in-cup/liquisol dual tackling effect on azelnidipine buccoadhesive tablet micromeritics, in-vitro release, and mucoadhesive strength (str.381-398) engleskipdf 3 MB
AMIRA A. RASHAD, SARA NAGEEB EL-HELALY, RANDA T. ABD EL REHIM, OMAIMA N. EL-GAZAYERLY
AKR1D1*36 C>T (rs1872930) allelic variant is associated with variability of the CYP2C9 genotype predicted pharmacokinetics of ibuprofen enantiomers – a pilot study in healthy volunteers (str.399-412) engleskipdf 599 KB
ALEKSANDRA KAPEDANOVSKA NESTOROVSKA, KRUME JAKЈOVSKI, ZORICA NAUMOVSKA, ZORAN STERJEV, NADICA MATEVSKA GESKOVSKA, KRISTINA MLADENOVSKA, LJUBICA SUTURKOVA, ALEKSANDAR DIMOVSKI
Comparison of high -performance thin layer chromatography/UV-densitometry and UV-derivative spectrophotometry for determination of trimetazidine in pharmaceutical formulation (str.413-422) engleskipdf 669 KB
MARCIN GACKOWSKI, MARCIN KOBA, KATARZYNA MĄDRA-GACKOWSKA, STEFAN KRUSZEWSKI
Inhibitory effect of taspine derivative TAD1822-7 on tumor cell growth and angiogenesis via suppression of EphrinB2 and related signaling pathways (str.423-431) engleskipdf 1 MB
RUI LIU, RUNZE YU, YUXIN CUI, MENGYING FAN, BO WANG, YANMIN ZHANG
Secondary metabolites from resins of Aloe vera and Commiphora mukul mitigate lipid peroxidation (str.433-441) engleskipdf 405 KB
NAJEEB UR REHMAN, SAMIA AHMED AL-RIYAMI, HIDAYAT HUSSAIN, AMJAD ALI, ALI ABDUL LATIF KHAN, AHMED AL-HARRASI
Haemostatic activity of butanolic extracts of Lamium album and Lamium purpureum aerial parts (str.443-449) engleskipdf 583 KB
CORINA BUBUEANU, RASIT IUKSEL, MINERVA PANTELI
