Acta Pharmaceutica, Vol. 69 No. 3, 2019.

Datum izdavanja: rujan 2019.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 14. 6. 2019.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Clinical testing of antiretroviral drugs as a future prevention against vaginal and rectal transmission of HIV infection – review of currently available results
(str.297-319)
|
engleskipdf 437 KB
|
JAKUB VYSLOUŽIL, KATEŘINA KUBOVÁ, VERONIKA NOVÁKOVÁ TKADLEČKOVÁ, DAVID VETCHÝ
Pregledni rad
|
|
An overview of structurally diversified anticonvulsant agents
(str.321-344)
|
engleskipdf 923 KB
|
FAISAL AL-OTAIBI
Pregledni rad
|
|
Metabolic stability and its role in the discovery of new chemical entities
(str.345-361)
|
engleskipdf 358 KB
|
KAROLINA SŁOCZYŃSKA, AGNIESZKA GUNIA-KRZYŻAK, PAULINA KOCZURKIEWICZ, KATARZYNA WÓJCIK-PSZCZOŁA, DOROTA ŻELASZCZYK, JUSTYNA POPIÓŁ, ELŻBIETA PĘKALA
Pregledni rad
|
|
Forced degradation of tacrolimus and the development of a UHPLC method for impurities determination
(str.363-380)
|
engleskipdf 1018 KB
|
TANJA ROZMAN PETERKA, TINA TRDAN LUŠIN, JURE BERGLES, ZORAN HAM, ROK GRAHEK, UROŠ URLEB
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Core-in-cup/liquisol dual tackling effect on azelnidipine buccoadhesive tablet micromeritics, in-vitro release, and mucoadhesive strength
(str.381-398)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
AMIRA A. RASHAD, SARA NAGEEB EL-HELALY, RANDA T. ABD EL REHIM, OMAIMA N. EL-GAZAYERLY
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
AKR1D1*36 C>T (rs1872930) allelic variant is associated with variability of the CYP2C9 genotype predicted pharmacokinetics of ibuprofen enantiomers – a pilot study in healthy volunteers
(str.399-412)
|
engleskipdf 599 KB
|
ALEKSANDRA KAPEDANOVSKA NESTOROVSKA, KRUME JAKЈOVSKI, ZORICA NAUMOVSKA, ZORAN STERJEV, NADICA MATEVSKA GESKOVSKA, KRISTINA MLADENOVSKA, LJUBICA SUTURKOVA, ALEKSANDAR DIMOVSKI
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Comparison of high -performance thin layer chromatography/UV-densitometry and UV-derivative spectrophotometry for determination of trimetazidine in pharmaceutical formulation
(str.413-422)
|
engleskipdf 669 KB
|
MARCIN GACKOWSKI, MARCIN KOBA, KATARZYNA MĄDRA-GACKOWSKA, STEFAN KRUSZEWSKI
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Inhibitory effect of taspine derivative TAD1822-7 on tumor cell growth and angiogenesis via suppression of EphrinB2 and related signaling pathways
(str.423-431)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
RUI LIU, RUNZE YU, YUXIN CUI, MENGYING FAN, BO WANG, YANMIN ZHANG
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Secondary metabolites from resins of Aloe vera and Commiphora mukul mitigate lipid peroxidation
(str.433-441)
|
engleskipdf 405 KB
|
NAJEEB UR REHMAN, SAMIA AHMED AL-RIYAMI, HIDAYAT HUSSAIN, AMJAD ALI, ALI ABDUL LATIF KHAN, AHMED AL-HARRASI
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Haemostatic activity of butanolic extracts of Lamium album and Lamium purpureum aerial parts
(str.443-449)
|
engleskipdf 583 KB
|
CORINA BUBUEANU, RASIT IUKSEL, MINERVA PANTELI
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
