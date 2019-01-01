hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Public Sector Economics, Vol. 43 No. 1, 2019.

Public Sector Economics,Vol. 43 No. 1
Datum izdavanja: ožujak 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 11. 3. 2019.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Introduction to the Public Sector Economics 2018 Conference – Fiscal Openness: Transparency, Participation and Accountability in Fiscal Policies (str.1-4) engleskipdf 262 KB
Katarina Ott, Dubravko Mihaljek
Uvodnik 		 
Twenty years of transparency research (str.5-13) engleskipdf 250 KB
James E. Alt
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Transparency and government trust (str.15-19) engleskipdf 232 KB
Francisco José Bastida Albaladejo
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Citizens and the city: the case for participatory budgeting in the City of Zagreb (str.21-48) engleskipdf 430 KB
Sandra Švaljek, Ivana Rašić Bakarić, Marijana Sumpor
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Transparency of law making and fiscal democracy in the Middle East (str.49-77) engleskipdf 890 KB
Lobna M. Abdellatif, Mohamed Zaky, Mohamed Ramadan, Jad Mazahreh, Ibrahim Elghandour
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
How to prolong labour market participation in the Republic of Croatia? (str.79-108) engleskipdf 843 KB
Ana Ostrovidov Jakšić, Ivan Jakšić
Pregledni rad 		 
Metagovernance for Sustainability: A Framework for Implementing the Sustainable Development Goals / Louis Muelman. London: Routledge, 2019, pp. 304. (str.109-113) engleskipdf 224 KB
Predrag Bejaković
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Posjeta: 0 *