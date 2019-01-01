Public Sector Economics, Vol. 43 No. 1, 2019.

|
|
Datum izdavanja: ožujak 2019.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 11. 3. 2019.
|Puni tekst
Introduction to the Public Sector Economics 2018 Conference – Fiscal Openness: Transparency, Participation and Accountability in Fiscal Policies
(str.1-4)
engleskipdf 262 KB
Katarina Ott, Dubravko Mihaljek
Uvodnik
Twenty years of transparency research
(str.5-13)
engleskipdf 250 KB
James E. Alt
Izlaganje sa skupa
Transparency and government trust
(str.15-19)
engleskipdf 232 KB
Francisco José Bastida Albaladejo
Izlaganje sa skupa
Citizens and the city: the case for participatory budgeting in the City of Zagreb
(str.21-48)
engleskipdf 430 KB
Sandra Švaljek, Ivana Rašić Bakarić, Marijana Sumpor
Prethodno priopćenje
Transparency of law making and fiscal democracy in the Middle East
(str.49-77)
engleskipdf 890 KB
Lobna M. Abdellatif, Mohamed Zaky, Mohamed Ramadan, Jad Mazahreh, Ibrahim Elghandour
Izvorni znanstveni članak
How to prolong labour market participation in the Republic of Croatia?
(str.79-108)
engleskipdf 843 KB
Ana Ostrovidov Jakšić, Ivan Jakšić
Pregledni rad
Metagovernance for Sustainability: A Framework for Implementing the Sustainable Development Goals / Louis Muelman. London: Routledge, 2019, pp. 304.
(str.109-113)
engleskipdf 224 KB
Predrag Bejaković
Recenzija, Prikaz
