Arhiv za higijenu rada i toksikologiju, Vol. 70 No. 1, 2019.

Arhiv za higijenu rada i toksikologiju,Vol. 70 No. 1
Datum izdavanja: ožujak 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 21. 3. 2019.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Riječ urednice
Happy 70, Archives! – our mission and vision for the years to come (str.1-2)
Dado Čakalo, Nevenka Kopjar
Uvodnik 		 
The role of physics in radioecology and radiotoxicology (str.3-13)
Uloga fizike u radioekologiji i radiotoksikologiji (str.13-13)  
Branko Petrinec, Marko Šoštarić, Dinko Babić
Pregledni rad 		 
Inhalation poisoning with palytoxin from aquarium coral: case description and safety advice (str.14-17)
Inhalacijsko trovanje palitoksinom iz akvarijskoga koralja – kratki pregled slučaja i sigurnosni savjeti (str.17-17)  
Michał Schulz, Aleksandra Łoś, Aleksandra Szabelak, Aneta Strachecka
Pregledni rad 		 
Antioxidants and selenocompounds inhibit 3,5-dimethylaminophenol toxicity to human urothelial cells (str.18-28)
Antioksidansi i spojevi selenija inhibiraju toksično djelovanje 3,5-dimetilaminofenola na epitelne bubrežne stanice u ljudi (str.29-29)  
Pinar Erkekoglu, Ming-Wei Chao, Chia-Yi Tseng, Bevin P. Engelward, Ozge Kose, Belma Kocer-Gumusel, Gerald N. Wogan, Steven R. Tannenbaum
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effects of simvastatin and fenofibrate on butyrylcholinesterase activity in the brain, plasma, and liver of normolipidemic and hyperlipidemic rats (str.30-35)
Učinci simvastatina i fenofibrata na aktivnost butirilkolinesteraze u mozgu, plazmi i jetri normolipidemičnih i hiperlipidemičnih štakora (str.35-35)  
Antonija Vukšić, Jasna Lovrić, Paško Konjevoda, Nina Blažević, Marinko Bilušić, Vlasta Bradamante
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The effects of occupational lead exposure on selected inflammatory biomarkers (str.36-41)
Učinci profesionalne izloženosti olovu na izabrane upalne biomarkere (str.41-41)  
Vugar Ali Turksoy, Lutfiye Tutkun, Servet Birgin Iritas, Meside Gunduzoz, Serdar Deniz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Inspiratory muscle strength affects anaerobic endurance in professional athletes (str.42-48)
Snaga inspiratorne dišne muskulature utječe na anaerobnu izdržljivost u vrhunskih sportaša (str.48-48)  
Iva Jurić, Slavica Labor, Davor Plavec, Marina Labor
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The effects of amiodarone prophylaxis on cardiac dysrhythmia in acute aluminium phosphide poisoning (str.49-53)
Djelotvornost amiodarona u profilaksi srčane disritmije uzrokovane akutnim otrovanjem aluminijevim fosfidom (str.53-53)  
Mohammad-Reza Beyranvand, Soleyman Farrokhi, Hassan Peyvandi, Kambiz Soltaninejad, Shahin Shadnia
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The role of basic psychological needs in the perception of job insecurity (str.54-59)
Uloga osnovnih psiholoških potreba u percepciji nesigurnosti posla (str.59-59)  
Jasmina Knežević, Tatjana Krstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Keeping children safe from harmful household products: a survey on safety practices in Croatia (str.60-61)
Željka Babić, Zrinka Franić, Jelena Macan
Pismo uredniku 		 
Metrology for the mobile detection of ionising radiation following a nuclear or radiological incident ‒ The EMPIR project "Preparedness" (str.62-68)
Stefan Neumaier, H Timothy Dombrowski, Patrick Kessler, Maksym Luchkov, Arturo Vargas, Stephanie Bell, Konstantins Bogucarskis, Petr Kovář
Ostalo 		 
Izvješće Centra za kontrolu otrovanja za razdoblje od 1. siječnja do 31. prosinca 2018. (str.69-73)
Report of the Poison Control Centre for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2018 (str.69-73)
Željka Babić, Jelena Kovačić, Rajka Turk
Ostalo 		 
Acknowledgement to referees (str.A1-A2)
Zahvala  
