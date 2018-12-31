Arhiv za higijenu rada i toksikologiju, Vol. 70 No. 1, 2019.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
Riječ urednice
Happy 70, Archives! – our mission and vision for the years
to come
(str.1-2)
Dado Čakalo, Nevenka Kopjar
Uvodnik
The role of physics in radioecology and radiotoxicology
(str.3-13)
Uloga fizike u radioekologiji i radiotoksikologiji
(str.13-13)
Branko Petrinec, Marko Šoštarić, Dinko Babić
Pregledni rad
Inhalation poisoning with palytoxin from aquarium coral: case description and safety advice
(str.14-17)
Inhalacijsko trovanje palitoksinom iz akvarijskoga koralja – kratki pregled slučaja i sigurnosni savjeti
(str.17-17)
Michał Schulz, Aleksandra Łoś, Aleksandra Szabelak, Aneta Strachecka
Pregledni rad
Antioxidants and selenocompounds inhibit 3,5-dimethylaminophenol toxicity to human urothelial cells
(str.18-28)
Antioksidansi i spojevi selenija inhibiraju toksično djelovanje 3,5-dimetilaminofenola na epitelne bubrežne stanice u ljudi
(str.29-29)
Pinar Erkekoglu, Ming-Wei Chao, Chia-Yi Tseng, Bevin P. Engelward, Ozge Kose, Belma Kocer-Gumusel, Gerald N. Wogan, Steven R. Tannenbaum
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effects of simvastatin and fenofibrate on butyrylcholinesterase
activity in the brain, plasma, and liver of normolipidemic and hyperlipidemic rats
(str.30-35)
Učinci simvastatina i fenofibrata na aktivnost butirilkolinesteraze u mozgu, plazmi i jetri normolipidemičnih i hiperlipidemičnih štakora
(str.35-35)
Antonija Vukšić, Jasna Lovrić, Paško Konjevoda, Nina Blažević, Marinko Bilušić, Vlasta Bradamante
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The effects of occupational lead exposure on selected inflammatory biomarkers
(str.36-41)
Učinci profesionalne izloženosti olovu na izabrane upalne biomarkere
(str.41-41)
Vugar Ali Turksoy, Lutfiye Tutkun, Servet Birgin Iritas, Meside Gunduzoz, Serdar Deniz
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Inspiratory muscle strength affects anaerobic endurance in professional athletes
(str.42-48)
Snaga inspiratorne dišne muskulature utječe na anaerobnu izdržljivost u vrhunskih sportaša
(str.48-48)
Iva Jurić, Slavica Labor, Davor Plavec, Marina Labor
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The effects of amiodarone prophylaxis on cardiac dysrhythmia in acute aluminium phosphide poisoning
(str.49-53)
Djelotvornost amiodarona u profilaksi srčane disritmije uzrokovane akutnim otrovanjem aluminijevim fosfidom
(str.53-53)
Mohammad-Reza Beyranvand, Soleyman Farrokhi, Hassan Peyvandi, Kambiz Soltaninejad, Shahin Shadnia
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The role of basic psychological needs in the perception of job insecurity
(str.54-59)
Uloga osnovnih psiholoških potreba u percepciji nesigurnosti posla
(str.59-59)
Jasmina Knežević, Tatjana Krstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Keeping children safe from harmful household products: a survey on safety practices in Croatia
(str.60-61)
Željka Babić, Zrinka Franić, Jelena Macan
Pismo uredniku
Metrology for the mobile detection of ionising radiation following a nuclear or radiological incident ‒ The EMPIR project “Preparedness”
(str.62-68)
Stefan Neumaier, H Timothy Dombrowski, Patrick Kessler, Maksym Luchkov, Arturo Vargas, Stephanie Bell, Konstantins Bogucarskis, Petr Kovář
Ostalo
Izvješće Centra za kontrolu otrovanja za razdoblje od 1. siječnja do 31. prosinca 2018.
(str.69-73)
Report of the Poison Control Centre for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2018
(str.69-73)
Željka Babić, Jelena Kovačić, Rajka Turk
Ostalo
Acknowledgement to referees
(str.A1-A2)
Zahvala
