Turizam : međunarodni znanstveno-stručni časopis, Vol. 67 No. 1, 2019.

|
|
Časopisi po područjima
Uredništva
Autori
Politike i razmjena
|
Datum izdavanja: ožujak 2019.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 29. 3. 2019.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Job stress and performance nexus in tourism industry: A moderation analysis
(str.6-21)
|
engleskipdf 206 KB
|
Masood Nawaz Kalyar, Imran Shafique, Bashir Ahmad
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
"But we were here first:" Mass tourism development and contestation over space in coastal Jamaica
(str.22-33)
|
engleskipdf 289 KB
|
Shenika McFarlane-Morris
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Key sources when formulating competitive advantages for hotel chains
(str.34-46)
|
engleskipdf 171 KB
|
Oleksandr P. Krupskyi, Oleksii Dzhusov, Nataliіa Meshko, Igor Britchenko, Artem Prytykin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The role of job satisfaction and intrinsic motivation on hygienic attitudes and behaviours in fast-food restaurants
(str.59-72)
|
engleskipdf 167 KB
|
Mustafa Daskin,
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Assessment of tourist security in Quito city through importance - performance analysis
(str.73-86)
|
engleskipdf 163 KB
|
Karina Córdova Jurado, Pablo Torres Matovelle
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Assessment of tourist security in Quito city through importance - performance analysis
(str.73-86)
|
engleskipdf 163 KB
|
Karina Córdova Jurado, Pablo Torres Matovelle
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Food for tourists: A need or a pleasure?
(str.87-89)
|
engleskipdf 71 KB
|
Francesc Fusté-Forné
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Luxury tourists and their preferences: Perspectives in the Czech Republic
(str.90-95)
|
engleskipdf 84 KB
|
Markéta Novotná, Josef Kunc
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
TOURISM VOL. 66 2018 ANNUAL INDEXES
|
engleskipdf 508 KB
|
Ksenija Tokić
Bibliografija
|
|
Kontakt
Moj profil
Registracija novih korisnika
Promjena načina autorizacije