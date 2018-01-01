hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Synthesis philosophica, Vol. 33 No. 1, 2018.

Synthesis philosophica,Vol. 33 No. 1
Datum izdavanja: studeni 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 6. 5. 2019.
Contents (str.1-1) engleskipdf 273 KB
Inhalt (str.1-1) njemačkipdf 273 KB
African Philosophy and the Reconstruction of Fractured Epistemologies (str.3-4) engleskipdf 164 KB
Isaac Ehaleoye Ukpokolo, Elvin Imafidon
Uvodnik 		 
Rekonstruiranje razlomljenog sustava domorodačkog znanja (str.5-22) hrvatskipdf 387 KB
Reconstructing a Fractured Indigenous Knowledge System (str.5-22) engleskipdf 387 KB
Reconstruction du système de connaissances indigène morcelé (str.5-22) francuskipdf 387 KB
Rekonstruierung des zerbrochenen Systems von indigenem Wissen (str.5-22) njemačkipdf 387 KB
Anselm Kole Jimoh
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Usmena tradicija, spoznajna ovisnost i znanje u afričkoj kulturi (str.23-40) hrvatskipdf 398 KB
Oral Tradition, Epistemic Dependence, and Knowledge in African Cultures (str.23-40) engleskipdf 398 KB
La tradition orale, la dépendance envers la connaissance et le savoir au sein de la culture africaine (str.23-40) francuskipdf 398 KB
Mündliche Tradition, Erkenntnissucht und Wissen in der afrikanischen Kultur (str.23-40) njemačkipdf 398 KB
Polycarp Ikuenobe
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Rekonstruiranje afričkih razlomljenih epistemologija za afrički razvoj (str.51-76) hrvatskipdf 415 KB
Reconstructing African Fractured Epistemologies for African Development (str.51-76) engleskipdf 415 KB
Reconstruire l’épistémologie africaine morcelée pour un développement en Afrique (str.51-76) francuskipdf 415 KB
Rekonstruierung afrikanischer zerbrochener Epistemologien für die Entwicklung Afrikas (str.51-76) njemačkipdf 415 KB
Wilfred Lajul
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Znanje, matrica moći i vizija afričke renesanse (str.77-90) hrvatskipdf 396 KB
Knowledge, Power Matrix, and the Vision of African Renaissance (str.77-90) engleskipdf 396 KB
Savoir, matrice du pouvoir et vision de la renaissance africaine (str.77-90) francuskipdf 396 KB
Wissen, Machtmatrix und die Vision der afrikanischen Renaissance (str.77-90) njemačkipdf 396 KB
Benjamin Timi Olujohungbe
Pregledni rad 		 
Zapadni versus afrički sustavi medicinskog znanja. Komparativna epistemološka analiza (str.91-104) hrvatskipdf 400 KB
Western versus African Medical Knowledge Systems. A Comparative Epistemological Analysis (str.91-104) engleskipdf 400 KB
Systèmes occidentaux du savoir médical versus les systèmes africains. Analyse épistémologique comparative (str.91-104) francuskipdf 400 KB
Westliche versus afrikanische medizinische Wissenssysteme. Vergleichende epistemologische Analyse (str.91-104) njemačkipdf 400 KB
Alex Egodotaye Asakitikpi
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Afričko iskustvo, razvoj i metafizički radikalizam afričke humanistike (str.105-121) hrvatskipdf 416 KB
African Experience, Development, and the Metaphysical Radicalism of the African Humanities (str.105-121) engleskipdf 416 KB
Expérience africaine, développement et radicalisme métaphysique des sciences humaines africaines (str.105-121) francuskipdf 416 KB
Afrikanische Erfahrung, Entwicklung und metaphysischer Radikalismus der afrikanischen Geisteswissenschaften (str.105-121) njemačkipdf 416 KB
Jacob Aleonote Aigbodioh
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
O domorodačkoj afričkoj epistemologiji: mitografske predstave fenomena vještičarstva u tekstovima Ifáe (str.123-147) hrvatskipdf 624 KB
On Indigenous African Epistemology: Mythographic Representations of the Witchcraft Phenomenon in the Ifá Text (str.123-147) engleskipdf 624 KB
Sur l’épistémologie indigène africaine : la représentation mythographique du phénomène de la sorcellerie dans les textes Ifá (str.123-147) francuskipdf 624 KB
Zur indigenen afrikanischen Epistemologie: mythografische Darstellungen des Phänomens der Hexerei in Texten Ifás (str.123-147) njemačkipdf 624 KB
Omotade Adegbindin
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Kulturna rekonstrukcija festivala Iwa Ji u Igbo-Ukwuu i razlomljeni identitet Igboa (str.149-164) hrvatskipdf 437 KB
Cultural Reconstruction of Iwa Ji Festival in Igbo-Ukwu, and Fractured Igbo Identity (str.149-164) engleskipdf 437 KB
La reconstruction culturelle du festival Iwa Ji à Igbo-Ukwu et l’identité morcelée des Igbos (str.149-164) francuskipdf 437 KB
Kulturelle Rekonstruktion des Festivals Iwa Ji in Igbo-Ukwu und die zerbrochene Identität der Igb (str.149-164) njemačkipdf 437 KB
Francesca C Ukpokolo, Obiageli C. Okoye, Olatunde B. Lawuyi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Je li afrička feministička moralna epistemologija skrbi razlomljena? (str.165-177) hrvatskipdf 362 KB
Is the African Feminist Moral Epistemology of Care Fractured? (str.165-177) engleskipdf 362 KB
L’épistémologie morale de la protection est-elle fragmentée au sein du féminisme africain ? (str.165-177) francuskipdf 362 KB
Ist die afrikanische feministische moralische Epistemologie der Fürsorge zerbrochen? (str.165-177) njemačkipdf 362 KB
Elvis Imafidon
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Onkraj razlomljene epistemologije: rasprava o ideji sebstva i personalizma u sistemima morala Igbo i Yoruba naroda (str.179-196) hrvatskipdf 388 KB
Beyond Fractured Epistemology: A Discourse of the Idea of Personhood and Personalism in Igbo and Yoruba Moral System (str.179-196) engleskipdf 388 KB
Au-delà des épistémologies morcelées : débat sur l’idée du soi et du personnalisme au sein des systèmes de la morale des peuples Igbo et Yoruba (str.179-196) francuskipdf 388 KB
Jenseits der zerbrochenen Epistemologie: Diskussion zur Idee des Selbst und des Personalismus in Moralsystemen der Völker Igbo und Yoruba (str.179-196) njemačkipdf 388 KB
Philip Edema
Pregledni rad 		 
Ljubav kao osnova Ubuntua (str.197-208) hrvatskipdf 304 KB
Love as the Foundation of Ubuntu (str.197-208) engleskipdf 304 KB
L’amour comme fondement de l’Ubuntu (str.197-208) francuskipdf 304 KB
Liebe als Grundlage des Ubuntu (str.197-208) njemačkipdf 304 KB
Mpho Tshivhase
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Što je bit neke biti? Uspoređivanje afro-relacijskih i zapadno-individualističkih ontologija (str.209-224) hrvatskipdf 551 KB
What is the Essence of an Essence? Comparing Afro-Relational and Western-Individualist Ontologies (str.209-224) engleskipdf 551 KB
Quelle est l’essence d’une certaine essence ? Une comparaison des ontologies africaines relationalistes et occidentales individualistes (str.209-224) francuskipdf 551 KB
Was ist das Wesen eines Wesens? Vergleich der afro-relationalen und westlich-individualistischen Ontologien (str.209-224) njemačkipdf 551 KB
Thaddeus Metz
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Kako se afričkom epistemologijom ne valja baviti (str.225-236) hrvatskipdf 368 KB
How not to Do African Epistemology (str.225-236) engleskipdf 368 KB
Comment l’épistémologie africaine ne devrait pas être faite (str.225-236) francuskipdf 368 KB
Wie afrikanische Epistemologie nicht geführt werden sollte (str.225-236) njemačkipdf 368 KB
Peter Aloysius Ikhane
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Bjelačka nadređenost u eurocentričnim epistemologijama: o odgovornosti Zapada za svoje filozofsko naslijeđe (str.237-249) hrvatskipdf 361 KB
White Supremacy in Eurocentric Epistemologies: On the West’s Responsibility for its Philosophical Heritage (str.237-249) engleskipdf 361 KB
Le suprémacisme blanc au sein des épistémologies eurocentriques: Sur la responsabilité de l’Occident pour son héritage philosophique (str.237-249) francuskipdf 361 KB
Weiße Vorherrschaft in eurozentrischen Erkenntnistheorien: Über die Verantwortung des Westens für sein philosophisches Erbe (str.237-249) njemačkipdf 361 KB
Björn Freter
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Kratka povijest Protagorine filozofije (str.251-262) hrvatskipdf 352 KB
A Short History of Protagoras’ Philosophy (str.251-262) engleskipdf 352 KB
Brève histoire de la philosophie de Protagoras (str.251-262) francuskipdf 352 KB
Kurze Geschichte von Protagoras’ Philosophie (str.251-262) njemačkipdf 352 KB
Janko M. Lozar
Pregledni rad 		 
Aporije kiča (str.263-277) hrvatskipdf 398 KB
The Aporias of Kitsch (str.263-277) engleskipdf 398 KB
Les apories du kitsch (str.263-277) francuskipdf 398 KB
Aporien des Kitsches (str.263-277) njemačkipdf 398 KB
Mirjana Radojičić
Pregledni rad 		 
Dieter Hüning, Gideon Stiening, Violetta Stolz (Hrsg.): Herder und die Klassische Deutsche Philosophie (str.279-284) njemačkipdf 283 KB
Ljudevit Fran Ježić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Achim Lohmar: Falsches moralisches Bewusstsein. Eine Kritik der Idee der Menschenwürde (str.285-286) njemačkipdf 208 KB
Marcus Knaup
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
