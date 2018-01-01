Synthesis philosophica, Vol. 33 No. 1, 2018.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
Contents
(str.1-1)
engleski
Inhalt
(str.1-1)
njemački
Ostalo
African Philosophy and the Reconstruction of Fractured Epistemologies
(str.3-4)
engleski
Isaac Ehaleoye Ukpokolo, Elvin Imafidon
Uvodnik
Rekonstruiranje razlomljenog sustava domorodačkog znanja
(str.5-22)
hrvatski
Reconstructing a Fractured Indigenous Knowledge System
(str.5-22)
engleski
Reconstruction du système de connaissances indigène morcelé
(str.5-22)
francuski
Rekonstruierung des zerbrochenen Systems von indigenem Wissen
(str.5-22)
njemački
Anselm Kole Jimoh
Prethodno priopćenje
Usmena tradicija, spoznajna ovisnost i znanje u afričkoj kulturi
(str.23-40)
hrvatski
Oral Tradition, Epistemic Dependence, and Knowledge in African Cultures
(str.23-40)
engleski
La tradition orale, la dépendance envers la connaissance et le savoir au sein de la culture africaine
(str.23-40)
francuski
Mündliche Tradition, Erkenntnissucht und Wissen in der afrikanischen Kultur
(str.23-40)
njemački
Polycarp Ikuenobe
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Rekonstruiranje afričkih razlomljenih epistemologija za afrički razvoj
(str.51-76)
hrvatski
Reconstructing African Fractured Epistemologies for African Development
(str.51-76)
engleski
Reconstruire l’épistémologie africaine morcelée pour un développement en Afrique
(str.51-76)
francuski
Rekonstruierung afrikanischer zerbrochener Epistemologien für die Entwicklung Afrikas
(str.51-76)
njemački
Wilfred Lajul
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Znanje, matrica moći i vizija afričke renesanse
(str.77-90)
hrvatski
Knowledge, Power Matrix, and the Vision of African Renaissance
(str.77-90)
engleski
Savoir, matrice du pouvoir et vision de la renaissance africaine
(str.77-90)
francuski
Wissen, Machtmatrix und die Vision der afrikanischen Renaissance
(str.77-90)
njemački
Benjamin Timi Olujohungbe
Pregledni rad
Zapadni versus afrički sustavi medicinskog znanja. Komparativna epistemološka analiza
(str.91-104)
hrvatski
Western versus African Medical Knowledge Systems. A Comparative Epistemological Analysis
(str.91-104)
engleski
Systèmes occidentaux du savoir médical versus les systèmes africains. Analyse épistémologique comparative
(str.91-104)
francuski
Westliche versus afrikanische medizinische Wissenssysteme. Vergleichende epistemologische Analyse
(str.91-104)
njemački
Alex Egodotaye Asakitikpi
Prethodno priopćenje
Afričko iskustvo, razvoj i metafizički radikalizam afričke humanistike
(str.105-121)
hrvatski
African Experience, Development, and the Metaphysical Radicalism of the African Humanities
(str.105-121)
engleski
Expérience africaine, développement et radicalisme métaphysique des sciences humaines africaines
(str.105-121)
francuski
Afrikanische Erfahrung, Entwicklung und metaphysischer Radikalismus der afrikanischen Geisteswissenschaften
(str.105-121)
njemački
Jacob Aleonote Aigbodioh
Prethodno priopćenje
O domorodačkoj afričkoj epistemologiji: mitografske predstave fenomena vještičarstva u tekstovima Ifáe
(str.123-147)
hrvatski
On Indigenous African Epistemology: Mythographic Representations of the Witchcraft Phenomenon in the Ifá Text
(str.123-147)
engleski
Sur l’épistémologie indigène africaine : la représentation mythographique du phénomène de la sorcellerie dans les textes Ifá
(str.123-147)
francuski
Zur indigenen afrikanischen Epistemologie: mythografische Darstellungen des Phänomens der Hexerei in Texten Ifás
(str.123-147)
njemački
Omotade Adegbindin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Kulturna rekonstrukcija festivala Iwa Ji u Igbo-Ukwuu i razlomljeni identitet Igboa
(str.149-164)
hrvatski
Cultural Reconstruction of Iwa Ji Festival in Igbo-Ukwu, and Fractured Igbo Identity
(str.149-164)
engleski
La reconstruction culturelle du festival Iwa Ji à Igbo-Ukwu et l’identité morcelée des Igbos
(str.149-164)
francuski
Kulturelle Rekonstruktion des Festivals Iwa Ji in Igbo-Ukwu und die zerbrochene Identität der Igb
(str.149-164)
njemački
Francesca C Ukpokolo, Obiageli C. Okoye, Olatunde B. Lawuyi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Je li afrička feministička moralna epistemologija skrbi razlomljena?
(str.165-177)
hrvatski
Is the African Feminist Moral Epistemology of Care Fractured?
(str.165-177)
engleski
L’épistémologie morale de la protection est-elle fragmentée au sein du féminisme africain ?
(str.165-177)
francuski
Ist die afrikanische feministische moralische Epistemologie der Fürsorge zerbrochen?
(str.165-177)
njemački
Elvis Imafidon
Prethodno priopćenje
Onkraj razlomljene epistemologije: rasprava o ideji sebstva i personalizma u sistemima morala Igbo i Yoruba naroda
(str.179-196)
hrvatski
Beyond Fractured Epistemology: A Discourse of the Idea of Personhood and Personalism in Igbo and Yoruba Moral System
(str.179-196)
engleski
Au-delà des épistémologies morcelées : débat sur l’idée du soi et du personnalisme au sein des systèmes de la morale des peuples Igbo et Yoruba
(str.179-196)
francuski
Jenseits der zerbrochenen Epistemologie: Diskussion zur Idee des Selbst und des Personalismus in Moralsystemen der Völker Igbo und Yoruba
(str.179-196)
njemački
Philip Edema
Pregledni rad
Ljubav kao osnova Ubuntua
(str.197-208)
hrvatski
Love as the Foundation of Ubuntu
(str.197-208)
engleski
L’amour comme fondement de l’Ubuntu
(str.197-208)
francuski
Liebe als Grundlage des Ubuntu
(str.197-208)
njemački
Mpho Tshivhase
Prethodno priopćenje
Što je bit neke biti? Uspoređivanje afro-relacijskih i zapadno-individualističkih ontologija
(str.209-224)
hrvatski
What is the Essence of an Essence? Comparing Afro-Relational and Western-Individualist Ontologies
(str.209-224)
engleski
Quelle est l’essence d’une certaine essence ? Une comparaison des ontologies africaines relationalistes et occidentales individualistes
(str.209-224)
francuski
Was ist das Wesen eines Wesens? Vergleich der afro-relationalen und westlich-individualistischen Ontologien
(str.209-224)
njemački
Thaddeus Metz
Prethodno priopćenje
Kako se afričkom epistemologijom ne valja baviti
(str.225-236)
hrvatski
How not to Do African Epistemology
(str.225-236)
engleski
Comment l’épistémologie africaine ne devrait pas être faite
(str.225-236)
francuski
Wie afrikanische Epistemologie nicht geführt werden sollte
(str.225-236)
njemački
Peter Aloysius Ikhane
Prethodno priopćenje
Bjelačka nadređenost u eurocentričnim epistemologijama: o odgovornosti Zapada za svoje filozofsko naslijeđe
(str.237-249)
hrvatski
White Supremacy in Eurocentric Epistemologies: On the West’s Responsibility for its Philosophical Heritage
(str.237-249)
engleski
Le suprémacisme blanc au sein des épistémologies eurocentriques: Sur la responsabilité de l’Occident pour son héritage philosophique
(str.237-249)
francuski
Weiße Vorherrschaft in eurozentrischen Erkenntnistheorien: Über die Verantwortung des Westens für sein philosophisches Erbe
(str.237-249)
njemački
Björn Freter
Prethodno priopćenje
Kratka povijest Protagorine filozofije
(str.251-262)
hrvatski
A Short History of Protagoras’ Philosophy
(str.251-262)
engleski
Brève histoire de la philosophie de Protagoras
(str.251-262)
francuski
Kurze Geschichte von Protagoras’ Philosophie
(str.251-262)
njemački
Janko M. Lozar
Pregledni rad
Aporije kiča
(str.263-277)
hrvatski
The Aporias of Kitsch
(str.263-277)
engleski
Les apories du kitsch
(str.263-277)
francuski
Aporien des Kitsches
(str.263-277)
njemački
Mirjana Radojičić
Pregledni rad
Dieter Hüning, Gideon Stiening, Violetta Stolz (Hrsg.): Herder und die Klassische
Deutsche Philosophie
(str.279-284)
njemački
Ljudevit Fran Ježić
Recenzija, Prikaz
Achim Lohmar: Falsches moralisches Bewusstsein. Eine Kritik der Idee der
Menschenwürde
(str.285-286)
njemački
Marcus Knaup
Recenzija, Prikaz
|