Transactions of FAMENA, Vol. 43 No. 1, 2019.

Datum izdavanja: svibanj 2019.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 17. 5. 2019.
Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Contents
|
engleskipdf 111 KB
|
Kazalo
|
|
Exploring the Possibilities of Adjusting Gensets to NATO Requirements
(str.1-14)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Dejan Barešić, Željko Hederić, Miralem Hadžiselimović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A Study on the Explicit Expression of Critical Stress and Euler Stress and its Application
(str.15-28)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Zhixin Xiong, Peilin Luo, Xiaochuan Yu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Tooth Surface Reconstruction and Tooth Profile Geometric Analysis of Circular Arc Tooth Trace Cylindrical Gears
(str.29-44)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Dengqiu Ma, Zhenhuan Ye, Hang Yang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Wave Run-Up Phenomenon on Offshore Platforms: Part 1. Tension Leg Platform
(str.45-63)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Dong Woo Jung, Young Jun Kim, Young Jun Yang, Sun Hong Kwon
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Structural Integrity of an Aged Oil Tanker Converted Into the Port Oil Storage
(str.65-77)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Nikola Vladimir, Ivo Senjanović, Neven Alujević, Dae-Seung Cho, Jose Luis Mantari Laureano
Stručni rad
|
|
Improving the Operational Reliability Model of the “Nikola Tesla-Block A” Thermal Power Plant System by Applying an Integrated Maintenance Model
(str.79-94)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Dragan Kostić, Dragan Milošević, Slobodan Stefanović, Goran Jovanov, Radoje Cvejić
Stručni rad
|
|
Investigation Into Energy Savings in the Renewal of the Lighting System in University Campus Buildings
(str.95-104)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Ahmet Fertelli, Mehmet Balta
Stručni rad
|
|
