Transactions of FAMENA, Vol. 43 No. 1, 2019.

Transactions of FAMENA,Vol. 43 No. 1
Datum izdavanja: svibanj 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 17. 5. 2019.
Exploring the Possibilities of Adjusting Gensets to NATO Requirements (str.1-14) engleskipdf 1 MB
Dejan Barešić, Željko Hederić, Miralem Hadžiselimović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Study on the Explicit Expression of Critical Stress and Euler Stress and its Application (str.15-28) engleskipdf 2 MB
Zhixin Xiong, Peilin Luo, Xiaochuan Yu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Tooth Surface Reconstruction and Tooth Profile Geometric Analysis of Circular Arc Tooth Trace Cylindrical Gears (str.29-44) engleskipdf 2 MB
Dengqiu Ma, Zhenhuan Ye, Hang Yang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Wave Run-Up Phenomenon on Offshore Platforms: Part 1. Tension Leg Platform (str.45-63) engleskipdf 2 MB
Dong Woo Jung, Young Jun Kim, Young Jun Yang, Sun Hong Kwon
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Structural Integrity of an Aged Oil Tanker Converted Into the Port Oil Storage (str.65-77) engleskipdf 2 MB
Nikola Vladimir, Ivo Senjanović, Neven Alujević, Dae-Seung Cho, Jose Luis Mantari Laureano
Stručni rad 		 
Improving the Operational Reliability Model of the “Nikola Tesla-Block A” Thermal Power Plant System by Applying an Integrated Maintenance Model (str.79-94) engleskipdf 2 MB
Dragan Kostić, Dragan Milošević, Slobodan Stefanović, Goran Jovanov, Radoje Cvejić
Stručni rad 		 
Investigation Into Energy Savings in the Renewal of the Lighting System in University Campus Buildings (str.95-104) engleskipdf 1 MB
Ahmet Fertelli, Mehmet Balta
Stručni rad 		 
