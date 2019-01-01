Public Sector Economics, Vol. 43 No. 2, 2019.

|
|
Časopisi po područjima
Uredništva
Autori
Politike i razmjena
|
Datum izdavanja: lipanj 2019.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 10. 6. 2019.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Tax mimicking in Spanish municipalities: expenditure spillovers, yardstick competition, or tax competition?
(str.115-139)
|
engleskipdf 458 KB
|
Francisco Bastida, Bernardino Benito, María-Dolores Guillamón, Ana-María Ríos
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A proposal for a simple average-based progressive taxation system
(str.141-165)
|
engleskipdf 454 KB
|
Dirk-Hinnerk Fischer, Simona Ferraro
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Social welfare dynamics in post-socialist countries: unveiling the secrets of success
(str.167-194)
|
engleskipdf 724 KB
|
Sergii Slukhai, Tetiana Borshchenko
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
State ownership and performance of firm: evidence from India
(str.195-217)
|
engleskipdf 416 KB
|
Ombir Singh
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Structural reforms for growth and cohesion: lessons and challenges for CESEE countries and a modern Europe / Ewald Nowotny, Doris Ritzberger-Gruenwald and And Helene Schuberth (eds.). London: Edward Elgar Publishing, 2018.
(str.219-223)
|
engleskipdf 197 KB
|
Maja Vehovec
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Kontakt
Moj profil
Registracija novih korisnika
Promjena načina autorizacije