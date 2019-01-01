hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Public Sector Economics, Vol. 43 No. 2, 2019.

Public Sector Economics,Vol. 43 No. 2
Datum izdavanja: lipanj 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 10. 6. 2019.
Sadržaj
Tax mimicking in Spanish municipalities: expenditure spillovers, yardstick competition, or tax competition? (str.115-139) engleskipdf 458 KB
Francisco Bastida, Bernardino Benito, María-Dolores Guillamón, Ana-María Ríos
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A proposal for a simple average-based progressive taxation system (str.141-165) engleskipdf 454 KB
Dirk-Hinnerk Fischer, Simona Ferraro
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Social welfare dynamics in post-socialist countries: unveiling the secrets of success (str.167-194) engleskipdf 724 KB
Sergii Slukhai, Tetiana Borshchenko
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
State ownership and performance of firm: evidence from India (str.195-217) engleskipdf 416 KB
Ombir Singh
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Structural reforms for growth and cohesion: lessons and challenges for CESEE countries and a modern Europe / Ewald Nowotny, Doris Ritzberger-Gruenwald and And Helene Schuberth (eds.). London: Edward Elgar Publishing, 2018. (str.219-223) engleskipdf 197 KB
Maja Vehovec
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
