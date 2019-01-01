Journal of Information and Organizational Sciences, Vol. 43 No. 1, 2019.

|
|
Časopisi po područjima
Uredništva
Autori
Politike i razmjena
|
Datum izdavanja: lipanj 2019.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 21. 6. 2019.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Cover pages
(str.I-I)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Dijana Oreški
Ostalo
|
|
From the Editor
(str.III-III)
|
engleskipdf 511 KB
|
Dijana Oreški
Uvodnik
|
|
Discretization for Naive Bayes Taking the Specifics of Heart Data into Account
(str.1-14)
|
engleskipdf 864 KB
|
Jan Bohacik, Michal Zabovsky
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Current State and Future Perspectives of the Research Information Infrastructure in Croatia
(str.15-31)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Bojan Macan, Jelka Petrak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Digital Transformation Playground - Literature Review and Framework of Concepts
(str.33-48)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Igor Pihir, Katarina Tomičić-Pupek, Martina Tomičić Furjan
Pregledni rad
|
|
Technology Acceptance Model Based Study of Students’ Attitudes Toward Use of Enterprise Resource Planning Solutions
(str.49-71)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Simona Sternad Zabukovšek, Ruben Picek, Samo Bobek, Irena Šišovska Klančnik, Polona Tominc
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Scope of the Concept of Information and the Future of Information Science
(str.73-98)
|
engleskipdf 894 KB
|
Jiří T. Stodola
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Analysis of Methods and Techniques for Prediction of Natural Gas Consumption: A Literature Review
(str.99-117)
|
engleskipdf 795 KB
|
Dario Šebalj, Josip Mesarić, Davor Dujak
Pregledni rad
|
|
Kontakt
Moj profil
Registracija novih korisnika
Promjena načina autorizacije