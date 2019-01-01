Pomorstvo, Vol. 33 No. 1, 2019.

|Sadržaj
Using Fuzzy AHP Method to Evaluate Key Competency and Capabilities of Selecting Middle Managers for Global Shipping Logistics Service Providers
(str.3-10)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Ji-Feng Ding, Jung-Fong Kuo, Wen-Hui Tai
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Improving Competitiveness of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises with the Application of Quality Management System
(str.11-21)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Goran Kutnjak, Dejan Miljenović, Ana Mirković
Pregledni rad
Floating Car Data Technology
(str.22-32)
engleskipdf 3 MB
Damir Budimir, Niko Jelušić, Mile Perić
Pregledni rad
Analysis of Henry Ford’s contribution to production
and management
(str.33-45)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Nikola Tomac, Radoslav Radonja, Jasminka Bonato
Pregledni rad
Supply-Demand Interaction in the Formation of Freight Rates: China’s Trade Volume as Demand Side in the Dry Bulk Market
(str.46-55)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Kamil Özden Efes, Sadık Özlen Başer, Abdullah Açık
Pregledni rad
Working with Multinational and Multicultural Crews:
a Croatian Seafarers’ Perspective
(str.56-62)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Antonio-Džordž Galešić, Sandra Tominac Coslovich
Pregledni rad
The Impact of Port Transport-logistics Infrastructure and LPI
for Economic Growth: on the Example of Landlocked Countries
(str.63-75)
engleskipdf 909 KB
Madina Duzbaievna Sharapiyeva, Alfonz Antoni, Raikul Yessenzhigitova
Prethodno priopćenje
Exergy analysis of marine steam turbine labyrinth (gland) seals
(str.76-83)
engleskipdf 4 MB
Ivan Lorencin, Nikola Anđelić, Vedran Mrzljak, Zlatan Car
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Attitudes on Introduction of Electric Ships in the Coastal Maritime Traffic of the Republic of Croatia
(str.84-91)
hrvatskipdf 2 MB
Antonija Mišura, Tatjana Stanivuk, Dragan Čišić
Pregledni rad
Empirical research on user satisfaction with the transport and the supporting services at Croatian airports
(str.92-101)
engleskipdf 997 KB
Dora Naletina, Kristina Petljak, Marta Sremac
Prethodno priopćenje
An Overview of the Problematic Issues in Logistics Cost Management
(str.102-109)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Robert Muha
Pregledni rad
Comparative analysis of natural gas imports by pipelines and FSRU terminals
(str.110-116)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Filip Jovanović, Igor Rudan, Srđan Žuškin, Matthew Sumner
Pregledni rad
