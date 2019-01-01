hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Pomorstvo, Vol. 33 No. 1, 2019.

Pomorstvo,Vol. 33 No. 1
Datum izdavanja: lipanj 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 28. 6. 2019.
Sadržaj
Using Fuzzy AHP Method to Evaluate Key Competency and Capabilities of Selecting Middle Managers for Global Shipping Logistics Service Providers (str.3-10) engleskipdf 2 MB
Ji-Feng Ding, Jung-Fong Kuo, Wen-Hui Tai
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Improving Competitiveness of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises with the Application of Quality Management System (str.11-21) engleskipdf 1 MB
Goran Kutnjak, Dejan Miljenović, Ana Mirković
Pregledni rad 		 
Floating Car Data Technology (str.22-32) engleskipdf 3 MB
Damir Budimir, Niko Jelušić, Mile Perić
Pregledni rad 		 
Analysis of Henry Ford’s contribution to production and management (str.33-45) engleskipdf 2 MB
Nikola Tomac, Radoslav Radonja, Jasminka Bonato
Pregledni rad 		 
Supply-Demand Interaction in the Formation of Freight Rates: China’s Trade Volume as Demand Side in the Dry Bulk Market (str.46-55) engleskipdf 1 MB
Kamil Özden Efes, Sadık Özlen Başer, Abdullah Açık
Pregledni rad 		 
Working with Multinational and Multicultural Crews: a Croatian Seafarers’ Perspective (str.56-62) engleskipdf 1 MB
Antonio-Džordž Galešić, Sandra Tominac Coslovich
Pregledni rad 		 
The Impact of Port Transport-logistics Infrastructure and LPI for Economic Growth: on the Example of Landlocked Countries (str.63-75) engleskipdf 909 KB
Madina Duzbaievna Sharapiyeva, Alfonz Antoni, Raikul Yessenzhigitova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Exergy analysis of marine steam turbine labyrinth (gland) seals (str.76-83) engleskipdf 4 MB
Ivan Lorencin, Nikola Anđelić, Vedran Mrzljak, Zlatan Car
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Attitudes on Introduction of Electric Ships in the Coastal Maritime Traffic of the Republic of Croatia (str.84-91) hrvatskipdf 2 MB
Antonija Mišura, Tatjana Stanivuk, Dragan Čišić
Pregledni rad 		 
Empirical research on user satisfaction with the transport and the supporting services at Croatian airports (str.92-101) engleskipdf 997 KB
Dora Naletina, Kristina Petljak, Marta Sremac
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
An Overview of the Problematic Issues in Logistics Cost Management (str.102-109) engleskipdf 1 MB
Robert Muha
Pregledni rad 		 
Comparative analysis of natural gas imports by pipelines and FSRU terminals (str.110-116) engleskipdf 1 MB
Filip Jovanović, Igor Rudan, Srđan Žuškin, Matthew Sumner
Pregledni rad 		 
