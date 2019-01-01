Turizam : međunarodni znanstveno-stručni časopis, Vol. 67 No. 2, 2019.

|
Datum izdavanja: lipanj 2019.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 28. 6. 2019.
A comparative analysis of medical tourism competitiveness of India, Thailand and Singapore
(str.102-115)
|
engleski
|
Ahmed Husain Ebrahim, Subhadra Ganguli
Pregledni rad
|
|
An analysis of the link between high speed transport and tourists' behaviour
(str.116-125)
|
engleski
|
Francesca Pagliara, Filomena Mauriello, Sergio Di Martino
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Resilience capacity in different types of tourism businesses
(str.126-146)
|
engleski
|
Ece Doğantan, Meryem Akoğlan Kozak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Developing a model for tourism smart card and evaluating its effect on tourism services
(str.147-158)
|
engleski
|
Amir Abbas Najafipour, Yosef Argavani Fallah, Mohammad Hossein Foroozanfar, Seyed Morteza Ziaee Adib
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Travel and distinction: The cultural currency of mobility in post-egalitarian context
(str.159-170)
|
engleski
|
Andreja Trdina, Dejan Jontes
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Second home owner's tourısm perspectıves: A case study in the Aegean region
(str.171-184)
|
engleski
|
Murat Nazlı
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Building a destination-operating model for successful transformation during adversity: The case of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt
(str.185-201)
|
engleski
|
Moustafa Ahmed Mekawy
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Applications of technology in visitor attractions: Revisiting Stipanuk's perspective of the tourism/technology interface
(str.202-214)
|
engleski
|
Ryan Jopp, Nicola Fish, Tony Nankervis
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
