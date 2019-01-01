hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Turizam : međunarodni znanstveno-stručni časopis, Vol. 67 No. 2, 2019.

Turizam : međunarodni znanstveno-stručni časopis,Vol. 67 No. 2
Datum izdavanja: lipanj 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 28. 6. 2019.
A comparative analysis of medical tourism competitiveness of India, Thailand and Singapore (str.102-115) engleskipdf 171 KB
Ahmed Husain Ebrahim, Subhadra Ganguli
Pregledni rad 		 
An analysis of the link between high speed transport and tourists' behaviour (str.116-125) engleskipdf 555 KB
Francesca Pagliara, Filomena Mauriello, Sergio Di Martino
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Resilience capacity in different types of tourism businesses (str.126-146) engleskipdf 290 KB
Ece Doğantan, Meryem Akoğlan Kozak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Developing a model for tourism smart card and evaluating its effect on tourism services (str.147-158) engleskipdf 175 KB
Amir Abbas Najafipour, Yosef Argavani Fallah, Mohammad Hossein Foroozanfar, Seyed Morteza Ziaee Adib
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Travel and distinction: The cultural currency of mobility in post-egalitarian context (str.159-170) engleskipdf 131 KB
Andreja Trdina, Dejan Jontes
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Second home owner's tourısm perspectıves: A case study in the Aegean region (str.171-184) engleskipdf 230 KB
Murat Nazlı
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Building a destination-operating model for successful transformation during adversity: The case of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt (str.185-201) engleskipdf 227 KB
Moustafa Ahmed Mekawy
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Applications of technology in visitor attractions: Revisiting Stipanuk's perspective of the tourism/technology interface (str.202-214) engleskipdf 138 KB
Ryan Jopp, Nicola Fish, Tony Nankervis
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
