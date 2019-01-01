hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Ekonomski vjesnik : Review of Contemporary Entrepreneurship, Business, and Economic Issues, Vol. 32 No. 1, 2019.

Ekonomski vjesnik : Review of Contemporary Entrepreneurship, Business, and Economic Issues,Vol. 32 No. 1
Datum izdavanja: lipanj 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 1. 7. 2019.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Importance of promoting quality of life of elderly people under the influence of globalization (str.9-21) engleskipdf 238 KB
Silvija Hinek, Ivana Stanić, Jadranka Škarica
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Entrepreneurial education - exploring teachers’ creativity in 11 countries (str.23-35) engleskipdf 225 KB
Mia Hocenski, Ljerka Sedlan-König, Sofija Turjak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The impact of globalization on the economy of the Republic of Croatia (str.37-53) engleskipdf 556 KB
Dražen Holmik
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Financial management as a tool for sustainable development of non-proﬁt sports organizations – analysis of futsal competitions in Eastern Croatia (str.55-67) engleskipdf 428 KB
Tvrtko Galić, Zdravko Tolušić, Marija Baban Bulat
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Beliefs about effects of organic products and their impact on intention to purchase organic food (str.69-80) engleskipdf 231 KB
Marija Ham
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Market orientation and entrepreneurial effect of winemakers (str.83-92) engleskipdf 222 KB
Sanja Jelić Milković
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Limitations and development opportunities of dental tourism: The case of Croatia (str.93-104) engleskipdf 235 KB
Doris Peručić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The impact of the application of the accounting concept of fair value on the quality of ﬁnancial statements of business entities in Bosnia and Herzegovina (str.105-116) engleskipdf 482 KB
Selma Novalija Islambegović, Erna Delić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Predicting students unethical behaviour: Do attitudes lead towards intentions? (str.117-127) engleskipdf 267 KB
Helena Štimac, Ana Pap, Marija Ham
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Multi-objective optimization for the integrated supply and production planning in olive oil industry (str.129-138) engleskipdf 338 KB
Silvija Vlah Jerić, Kristina Šorić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Debtors' asset size and practitioners’ appointments within insolvency procedures in Croatia (str.139-149) engleskipdf 302 KB
Domagoj Sajter
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Imovina dužnika i imenovanja upravitelja u stečajnim postupcima u Republici Hrvatskoj (str.151-161) hrvatskipdf 300 KB
Domagoj Sajter
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Job satisfaction of accountants and their professional ethics (str.165-177) engleskipdf 240 KB
Andrijana Rogošić, Danica Bakotić
Pregledni rad 		 
The impact of packaging design on functional fruit juice consumers’ behaviour (str.179-193) engleskipdf 304 KB
Željka Zavišić, Marinko Jurčević, Neven Šipić
Pregledni rad 		 
Implications of the new accounting model for leases (str.195-207) engleskipdf 446 KB
Ivan Čevizović, Ivo Mijoč
Pregledni rad 		 
Croatian adjustment to the freedom of movement for workers and its effect in the period after accession to the European Union (str.209-218) engleskipdf 205 KB
Mirko Pešić, Sanja Pešić
Pregledni rad 		 
Digital trade as an impetus for new regulatory initiatives (str.219-228) engleskipdf 217 KB
Sanja Franc
Pregledni rad 		 
Internationalisation of small and medium-sized enterprises in the EU-28 (str.229-242) engleskipdf 2 MB
Martina Harc
Pregledni rad 		 
Book review "Pricing. The New Frontier" (str.245-246) engleskipdf 72 KB
Mirna Leko Šimić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Obljetnička Kreativna riznica zaokružila sektore kreativne industrije (str.249-253) hrvatskipdf 3 MB
Lucija Mršo
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Posjeta: 0 *