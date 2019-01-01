Ekonomski vjesnik : Review of Contemporary Entrepreneurship, Business, and Economic Issues, Vol. 32 No. 1, 2019.

|Sadržaj
Importance of promoting quality of life of elderly people under the influence of globalization
(str.9-21)
engleski
Silvija Hinek, Ivana Stanić, Jadranka Škarica
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Entrepreneurial education - exploring teachers’ creativity in 11 countries
(str.23-35)
engleski
Mia Hocenski, Ljerka Sedlan-König, Sofija Turjak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The impact of globalization on the economy of the Republic of Croatia
(str.37-53)
engleski
Dražen Holmik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Financial management as a tool for sustainable development of non-proﬁt sports organizations – analysis of futsal competitions in Eastern Croatia
(str.55-67)
engleski
Tvrtko Galić, Zdravko Tolušić, Marija Baban Bulat
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Beliefs about effects of organic products and their impact on intention to purchase organic food
(str.69-80)
engleski
Marija Ham
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Market orientation and entrepreneurial effect of winemakers
(str.83-92)
engleski
Sanja Jelić Milković
Prethodno priopćenje
Limitations and development opportunities of dental tourism: The case of Croatia
(str.93-104)
engleski
Doris Peručić
Prethodno priopćenje
The impact of the application of the accounting concept of fair value on the quality of ﬁnancial statements of business entities in Bosnia and Herzegovina
(str.105-116)
engleski
Selma Novalija Islambegović, Erna Delić
Prethodno priopćenje
Predicting students unethical behaviour: Do attitudes lead towards intentions?
(str.117-127)
engleski
Helena Štimac, Ana Pap, Marija Ham
Prethodno priopćenje
Multi-objective optimization for the integrated supply and production planning in olive oil industry
(str.129-138)
engleski
Silvija Vlah Jerić, Kristina Šorić
Prethodno priopćenje
Debtors' asset size and practitioners’ appointments within insolvency procedures in Croatia
(str.139-149)
engleski
Domagoj Sajter
Prethodno priopćenje
Imovina dužnika i imenovanja upravitelja u stečajnim postupcima u Republici Hrvatskoj
(str.151-161)
hrvatski
Domagoj Sajter
Prethodno priopćenje
Job satisfaction of accountants and their professional ethics
(str.165-177)
engleski
Andrijana Rogošić, Danica Bakotić
Pregledni rad
The impact of packaging design on functional fruit juice consumers’ behaviour
(str.179-193)
engleski
Željka Zavišić, Marinko Jurčević, Neven Šipić
Pregledni rad
Implications of the new accounting model for leases
(str.195-207)
engleski
Ivan Čevizović, Ivo Mijoč
Pregledni rad
Croatian adjustment to the freedom of movement for workers and its effect in the period after accession to the European Union
(str.209-218)
engleski
Mirko Pešić, Sanja Pešić
Pregledni rad
Digital trade as an impetus for new regulatory initiatives
(str.219-228)
engleski
Sanja Franc
Pregledni rad
Internationalisation of small and medium-sized enterprises in the EU-28
(str.229-242)
engleski
Martina Harc
Pregledni rad
Book review "Pricing. The New Frontier"
(str.245-246)
engleski
Mirna Leko Šimić
Recenzija, Prikaz
Obljetnička Kreativna riznica zaokružila sektore kreativne industrije
(str.249-253)
hrvatski
Lucija Mršo
Recenzija, Prikaz
