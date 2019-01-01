hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Rudarsko-geološko-naftni zbornik, Vol. 34 No. 3, 2019.

Datum izdavanja: srpanj 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 18. 11. 2019.
The simultaneous effect of moisture and pyrite on coal spontaneous combustion using CPT and R70 test methods engleskiPDF 676 KB
Amir Saffari, Farhang Sereshki, Mohammad Ataei
The Study of the Reservoir Inter-architecture Structure and Remaining Oil in the Eastern Part of Sabei Ⅱ District engleskiPDF 1 MB
Huabin Wei, Huanlai Zhu, Hengshuang Li, Shangming Shi, Senlin Gan, Zhiwei Zhai
Conceptual development of the transition from drill and blast excavation to non-blasting methods for the preparation of mined rock in surface mining engleskiPDF 328 KB
Boris Sobko, Oleksii Lozhnikov, Volodymyr Levytskyi, Galyna Skyba
Application of machine learning models in predicting initial gas production rate from tight gas reservoirs engleskiPDF 1 MB
Princewill Maduabuchi Ikpeka, Ugwumba Chrisangelo Amaechi, Ma Xianlin, Johnson Obunwa Ugwu
Identification and detection of a void under highway cement concrete pavement slabs based on finite element analysis engleskiPDF 618 KB
Tao Zhang, Yongming Ren
Examination of the role of moisture content on the spontaneous combustion of coal (SCC) engleskiPDF 736 KB
Amir Saffari, Mohammad Ataei, Farhang Sereshki
Evaluation of the spontaneous combustion of coal (SCC) by using the R70 test method based on the correlation among intrinsic coal properties (Case study: Tabas Parvadeh coal mines, Iran) engleskiPDF 958 KB
Amir Saffari, Mohammad Ataei, Farhang Sereshki
Recovery of waste expanded polystyrene in lightweight concrete production engleskiPDF 516 KB
Gordan Bedeković, Ivana Grčić, Aleksandra Anić Vučinić, Vitomir Premur
IN MEMORIAM:  Prof. Dr. Davorin Kovačić, grad. civ. eng. (Mar. 29th, 1945 – Feb. 17th, 2019) engleskiPDF 267 KB
Biljana Kovačević-Zelić
An image-based method to determine the particle size distribution (PSD) of fine-grained soil engleskiPDF 621 KB
Saman Tabrizi-Zarringhabaei, Reza Goli Ejlali, Mikaeil Yousefzadeh Fard, Sayyedjavad Sayyedfattahi
