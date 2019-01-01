hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems, Vol. 7 No. 4, 2019.

Datum izdavanja: prosinac 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 8. 9. 2019.
Effect of Process Parameters on Bioelectricity Production, Energy and Environmental Performance (str.567-583) engleskipdf 583 KB
Claudia C. Sanchez Moore, Laíse Anton, Fernando H. Cardoso, Luiz Kulay
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Potential Phytoremediator of Native Species in Soils Contaminated by Heavy Metals in the Garbage Dump Quitasol-Imponeda Abancay (str.584-600) engleskipdf 833 KB
Carolina Soto Carrión, Wilber Jiménez Mendoza
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Techno-economic, Social and Environmental Assessment of Biomass Based District Heating in a Bioenergy Village (str.601-614) engleskipdf 289 KB
Vasil Bozhikaliev, Ilija Sazdovski, Jens Adler, Natasa Markovska
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An Integrated Approach for Analysis of Higher Penetration of Variable Renewable Energy: Coupling of the Long-Term Energy Planning Tools and Power Transmission Network Models (str.615-630) engleskipdf 548 KB
Verica Taseska-Gjorgievska, Mirko Todorovski, Natasa Markovska, Aleksandar Dedinec
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Newly Developed Direct Current Refrigeration Technique to Improve the Sustainability of Sausage Drying Process (str.631-640) engleskipdf 513 KB
Miklos Kassai
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Environmental Aspects of Total Resistance of Container Ship in the North Atlantic (str.641-655) engleskipdf 984 KB
Nastia Degiuli, Ivana Martić, Andrea Farkas
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis of Optimal Injection Ratio of Vapor Injection Heat Pump for Electric Railway Vehicles (str.656-666) engleskipdf 385 KB
Huiming Zou, Xinxin Han, Guangyan Huang, Yiyu Chen, Changqing Tian
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Cotton Industry Waste as Adsorbent for Methylene Blue (str.667-677) engleskipdf 2 MB
Maria D. Tenev, Alejandro Farías, Camila Torre, Gimena Fontana, Néstor Caracciolo, Susana P. Boeykens
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Identification and Evaluation of Cost Optimal Technology Options for Improvement of Electricity Access in Rural Kenya (str.678-701) engleskipdf 1 MB
Tabitha N. Karanja
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Potential for Waste Reduction in Activated Sludge Systems: Evaluation of the Initial Conditions of a Rapid Test with Rhamnolipid Biosurfactant (str.702-715) engleskipdf 727 KB
Verônica M. F. Alexandre, Melissa L. E. Gutarra, Denise M. G. Freire, Magali C. Cammarota
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Carbon Price Evaluation in Power Systems for Flaring Mitigation (str.716-729) engleskipdf 598 KB
Javier Tovar-Facio, Luis F. Fuentes-Cortés, José M. Ponce-Ortega
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Comparison of Data-Driven Thermal Building Models for Model Predictive Control (str.730-742) engleskipdf 804 KB
Gernot Steindl, Wolfgang Kastner, Verena Stangl
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems – Volume VII (str.743-745) engleskipdf 120 KB
Neven Duić
Uvodnik 		 
