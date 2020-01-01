Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems, Vol. 8 No. 1, 2020.

|Sadržaj
Calculation of the Sensitivity Factors within the Defined Indexes in a
Building Level
(str.1-21)
pdf 1 MB
Hatice Sözer, Doruk Takmaz
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Life Cycle Assessment of Tyre Manufacturing Process
(str.22-34)
pdf 1 MB
Amit Shanbag, Sampatrao Manjare
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A Monte Carlo Methodology for Environmental Assessment Applied to
Offshore Processing of Natural Gas with High Carbon Dioxide Content
(str.35-55)
pdf 2 MB
Cristiane S. B. Gonzaga, Ofélia de Q. F. Araújo, José L. de Medeiros
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Deriving Low-Cost, Dwelling-Level Statistics for Exploring Urban Sustainability: Income, Land Surface Temperature, Environmental
Attitudes and Swimming Pool Ownership
(str.56-70)
pdf 1 MB
Mishka Talent
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Mitigating Carbon Dioxide Impact of Industrial Steam Methane Reformers by Acid Gas to Syngas Technology: Technical and Environmental Feasibility
(str.71-87)
pdf 1 MB
Andrea Bassani, Daniele Previtali, Carlo Pirola, Giula Bozzano, Simone Colombo, Flavio Manenti
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Sustainable Biorefineries: What was Learned from the Design, Analysis and Implementation
(str.88-117)
pdf 485 KB
Carlos A. Cardona-Alzate, Sebastian Serna-Loaiza, Mariana Ortiz-Sanchez
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Role of Coagulation-flocculation in the Pretreatment of Reverse Osmosis in Power Plant
(str.118-131)
pdf 568 KB
Luciano Dias Xavier, Lídia Yokoyama, Vanessa Reich de Oliveira, Gabriel Travagini Ribeiro, Ofélia Araújo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Chilled Water Storage Feasibility with District Cooling Chiller in Tropical Environment
(str.132-144)
pdf 683 KB
Hilal Al Quabeh, Roba Saab, Mohamed I. H. Ali
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Modelling of Temperature and Syngas Composition in a Fixed Bed Biomass Gasifier using Nonlinear Autoregressive Networks
(str.145-161)
pdf 2 MB
Robert Mikulandrić, Dorith Böhning, Dražen Lončar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Regional Analysis of Potentials of Flexibility Options in the Electricity
System for the Study Regions Prignitz in Brandenburg and Anhalt-Bitterfeld-Wittenberg in Saxony-Anhalt
(str.162-183)
pdf 793 KB
Anna Seefried, Berit Müller, Elisa Förster
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Applying the Dispa-SET Model to the Western Balkans Power System
(str.184-212)
pdf 4 MB
Matija Pavičević, Sylvain Quoilin, Andreas Zucker, Goran Krajačić, Tomislav Pukšec, Neven Duić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Maximising the Value of Natural Capital in a Changing Climate Through the Integration of Blue-Green Infrastructure
(str.213-234)
pdf 3 MB
Zahra Ghofrani, Victor Sposito, Robert Faggian
Izvorni znanstveni članak
