Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems, Vol. 8 No. 1, 2020.

Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems,Vol. 8 No. 1
Datum izdavanja: ožujak 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 8. 10. 2019.
Calculation of the Sensitivity Factors within the Defined Indexes in a Building Level (str.1-21) engleskipdf 1 MB
Hatice Sözer, Doruk Takmaz
Life Cycle Assessment of Tyre Manufacturing Process (str.22-34) engleskipdf 1 MB
Amit Shanbag, Sampatrao Manjare
A Monte Carlo Methodology for Environmental Assessment Applied to Offshore Processing of Natural Gas with High Carbon Dioxide Content (str.35-55) engleskipdf 2 MB
Cristiane S. B. Gonzaga, Ofélia de Q. F. Araújo, José L. de Medeiros
Deriving Low-Cost, Dwelling-Level Statistics for Exploring Urban Sustainability: Income, Land Surface Temperature, Environmental Attitudes and Swimming Pool Ownership (str.56-70) engleskipdf 1 MB
Mishka Talent
Mitigating Carbon Dioxide Impact of Industrial Steam Methane Reformers by Acid Gas to Syngas Technology: Technical and Environmental Feasibility (str.71-87) engleskipdf 1 MB
Andrea Bassani, Daniele Previtali, Carlo Pirola, Giula Bozzano, Simone Colombo, Flavio Manenti
Sustainable Biorefineries: What was Learned from the Design, Analysis and Implementation (str.88-117) engleskipdf 485 KB
Carlos A. Cardona-Alzate, Sebastian Serna-Loaiza, Mariana Ortiz-Sanchez
The Role of Coagulation-flocculation in the Pretreatment of Reverse Osmosis in Power Plant (str.118-131) engleskipdf 568 KB
Luciano Dias Xavier, Lídia Yokoyama, Vanessa Reich de Oliveira, Gabriel Travagini Ribeiro, Ofélia Araújo
Chilled Water Storage Feasibility with District Cooling Chiller in Tropical Environment (str.132-144) engleskipdf 683 KB
Hilal Al Quabeh, Roba Saab, Mohamed I. H. Ali
Modelling of Temperature and Syngas Composition in a Fixed Bed Biomass Gasifier using Nonlinear Autoregressive Networks (str.145-161) engleskipdf 2 MB
Robert Mikulandrić, Dorith Böhning, Dražen Lončar
Regional Analysis of Potentials of Flexibility Options in the Electricity System for the Study Regions Prignitz in Brandenburg and Anhalt-Bitterfeld-Wittenberg in Saxony-Anhalt (str.162-183) engleskipdf 793 KB
Anna Seefried, Berit Müller, Elisa Förster
Applying the Dispa-SET Model to the Western Balkans Power System (str.184-212) engleskipdf 4 MB
Matija Pavičević, Sylvain Quoilin, Andreas Zucker, Goran Krajačić, Tomislav Pukšec, Neven Duić
Maximising the Value of Natural Capital in a Changing Climate Through the Integration of Blue-Green Infrastructure (str.213-234) engleskipdf 3 MB
Zahra Ghofrani, Victor Sposito, Robert Faggian
