Kinesiology, Vol. 33. No. 2., 2001.

Odnos bazalnih razina endogenog testosterona prema nemasnoj tjelesnoj masi aktivnih sportaša mlaðe i srednje dobi
Wechselbeziehungen zwischen endogenem veränderlichen Testosteronspiegel und fettfreiem Körpergehalt bei Jungen und Älteren Sportlern
Relationship of endogenous testosterone levels to lean body mass in the young and middle-aged physically active - sportsmen
(str.123-128)
engleskipdf 84 KB
A. C. Hackney, Kristin Polzien, Kelli Dutrow
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Dinamika aktivnosti ili međumišićna koordinacija nožnih mišića pri sunožnom odrivu
The functions of the lower extremity muscles during the double-leg push-off
(str.129-136)
engleskipdf 157 KB
Grega Hočevar, Vojko Strojnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Učestalost i distribucija ozljeda u natjecateljskom nekontaktnom karateu
The prevalence and distribution of injuries in karate (kumite)
(str.137-145)
engleskipdf 110 KB
Jelena Macan, Danijela Bundalo, Goran Romis
Prethodno priopćenje
Istraživanja prividne stvarnosti: od tehnologije do kineziologije
Virtual reality research - from technology to kinesiology
(str.146-158)
engleskipdf 495 KB
Darko Katović, Nataša Viskić-Štalec
Pregledni rad
Visokofrekventni umor nakon skokova maksimalne snage
hrvatskipdf 241 KB
High frequency fatigue appearing after maximal hopping
(str.159-167)
Blaž Jereb, Vojko Strojnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Prijedlog modela strukture napada vrhunskih košarkaških muških ekipa
Proposed offence structure model of elite men’s basketball teams
(str.168-181)
engleskipdf 151 KB
Stanislovas Stonkus
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Učenje plivanja prsnom tehnikom: usporedba triju programa
Comparison of three breaststroke swimming instruction programmes for 8 to 9 year old children
(str.182-190)
engleskipdf 98 KB
Gregor Jurak, Venceslav Kapus, Marjeta Kovač
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Mogućnost predviđanja uspješnosti u judu na temelju procjena nekih motoričkih sposobnosti i tehničkog znanja
Possible judo performance prediction based on certain motor abilities and technical knowledge (skills) assessment
(str.191-2006)
engleskipdf 173 KB
Ivo Banović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Modeli ekspertnih sustava i sustava odlučivanja za učinkovitu procjenu potencijalne i stvarne kvalitete košarkaša
hrvatskipdf 123 KB
Models of expert system and decision-making systems for efficient assessment of potential and actual quality of basketball players
(str.207-215)
Brane Dežman, Slavko Trninić, Dražan Dizdar
Stručni rad
Djelomični pregled poželjnih mogućih implikacija sudjelovanja djece predškolske dobi u igraonicama sa sportskim sadržajima
Fragmentary overview of desirable potential implications of participation of pre-school children in playgroups with sport programmes
(str.216-225)
engleskipdf 85 KB
Joško Sindik
Stručni rad
In the dawn of the new millennium: 10th world congress of sport psychology
(str.226-226)
engleskipdf 28 KB
Renata Barić
Vijest
Perspectives and profiles, the 6th annual congress of the ecss
(str.227-227)
engleskipdf 30 KB
Lana Ružić
Vijest
Unity, friendship and progress of humanity through the university sport : 21st FISU I CESU Conference
(str.228-228)
engleskipdf 31 KB
Romana Caput-Jogunica
Vijest
Measurement of human locomotion
(str.228-228)
engleskipdf 63 KB
Stanko Tonković
Recenzija, Prikaz
Urban tribes – the sociology of subcultures in croatia
engleskipdf 85 KB
Zoran Žugić
Recenzija, Prikaz
