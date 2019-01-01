Tehnički glasnik, Vol. 13 No. 3, 2019.

|Sadržaj
Tensile properties of polypropylene/linear low-density polyethylene/nano-titanium dioxide nanocomposites using a two-level factorial experiment
(str.165-172)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Sajjad Daneshpayeh, Faramarz Ashenai Ghasemi, Ismail Ghasemi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Investigation of the mechanical performance of fiber-modified ceramic composites using finite element method
(str.173-179)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Majid Ahmadi, Seyed Hadi Seyedin, Seyed Vahid Seyedin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Application of a logarithmic model on a stress - deformation interdependence of the recycled tires
(str.180-183)
engleskipdf 918 KB
Anđelko Crnoja, Željko Kos, Oleg Popov
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Power regulation by couple half wave LPWM rectifier at three-phase loads
(str.184-191)
engleskipdf 991 KB
Erol Can
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Influence of an uneven surface on the vibration occurrence affecting the tractor operator
(str.192-196)
engleskipdf 383 KB
Željko Barač, Ivan Plaščak, Tomislav Jurić, Pavo Baličević, Vinko Duvnjak, Mladen Jurišić, Goran Heffer, Monika Marković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The effects of dielectric values, breast and tumor size on the detection of breast tumor
(str.197-203)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Nuşin Uncu, Emine Avşar Aydin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Design and construction of the pressure swirl nozzle and experimental investigation of spray characteristics
(str.204-212)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Seyed Hadi Seyedin, Majid Ahmadi, Seyed Vahid Seyedin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Cutting performance of deep cryogenic treated and nitrided HSS cutting tool inserts
(str.213-217)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Sanja Šolić, Zdravko Schauperl, Vlado Tropša
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The influence of printing, lamination and high pressure processing on spot color characterisation
(str.218-225)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Renata Tomerlin, Mario Tomiša, Damir Vusić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Advantages and disadvantages of Raman spectroscopy in testing paper banknotes
(str.226-229)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Gordana Jauković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Vortex cooled air turning of induction-hardened raceway on the wind turbine-bearing ring
(str.230-234)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Mladen Bošnjaković, Olivera Maglić, Dragomir Moškun, Zoran Crnac
Prethodno priopćenje
The use of cement concrete pavements for roads, depending on climatic conditions
(str.235-240)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Iryna Solonenko
Prethodno priopćenje
Finite difference solution of plate bending using Wolfram Mathematica
(str.241-247)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Katarina Pisačić, Marko Horvat, Zlatko Botak
Pregledni rad
Internet of things and smart warehouses as the future of logistics
(str.248-253)
engleskipdf 281 KB
Krešimir Buntak, Matija Kovačić, Maja Mutavdžija
Pregledni rad
Assessment of the effect of integration realisation in construction projects
(str.254-259)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Roman Trach, Marzena Lendo-Siwicka, Katarzyna Pawluk, Nina Bilous
Pregledni rad
