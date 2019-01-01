Agriculturae Conspectus Scientificus, Vol. 84 No. 3, 2019.

|
|
Datum izdavanja: rujan 2019.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 25. 9. 2019.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Comparison of Long-term Genomic Response under Restricted Inbreeding in Conventional and Modern Molecular Breeding Schemes: Review article
(str.219-229)
|
engleskipdf 554 KB
|
Shiva Mafakheri, Navid Ghavi Hossein-Zadeh, Abdol Ahad Shadparvar, Rostam Abdollahi-Arpanahi
Pregledni rad
|
|
The Genetic Background of the Muscle Development of the Rabbit
(str.231-237)
|
engleskipdf 513 KB
|
Virág Ács, Zsolt Gerencsér, István Nagy
Pregledni rad
|
|
Heavy Metals Concentration in Greenhouse Soil Used in Intensive Cucumber Production (Cucumis sativus L.)
(str.239-243)
|
engleskipdf 496 KB
|
Senad Murtić, Ćerima Zahirović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Selection of Promising Early Ripening Progenies and Assessment of Earliness Heritability in the Breeding Program of Apple
(str.245-256)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Hassan Hajnajari, Hamid Kohneshine Leily, Davood Bakhshi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Post-harvest Management of Prunus persica Stones and the Effects on Seed and Seedling Quality
(str.257-261)
|
engleskipdf 525 KB
|
Aline das Graças Souza, Oscar José Smiderle, Claudiomar Fischer, Valmor João Bianchi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Flowering, Physiological and Biochemical Responses of Two Echinacea Species to Drought Stress
(str.263-270)
|
engleskipdf 777 KB
|
Salim Heidari, Reza Fotouhi, Mohsen Zavareh, Mohsen Kafi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Chemical Composition and Biological Activities of Essential Oils of Phagnalon sordidum (L.) Rchb. (Asteraceae) from Algeria
(str.271-281)
|
engleskipdf 668 KB
|
Ilyas Chikhi, Hocine Allali, Jean Costa
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Chemical Analysis of the Essential Oils of Three Cistus Species Growing in North-West of Algeria
(str.283-293)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Karima Bechlaghem, Hocine Allali, Houcine Benmehdi, Nadia Aissaoui, Guido Flamini
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Anti-Oxidant and Anti-Microbial Activities of the Root and Leaf Extracts of Ageratum conyzoides L.
(str.295-304)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Ouwafemi Akinsola Omole, John Olubunmi Oladipo, Benjamin Olawale Orimolade, Oluwatoyin Ola Ajetomobi, Kehinde Stephen Olorunmaiye, Omotayo Olutota Dosumu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Genetic Diversity of zyxin and TNFRSF1A genes in Nigerian Local Chickens and Nera Black Chickens
(str.305-311)
|
engleskipdf 561 KB
|
Adeyemi Sunday Adenaike, Sunday Olusola Peters, Adeboye Olusesan Fafiolu, Matthew Adeleke Adeleke, Micheal Irewole Takeet, Mathew Wheto, Olufunmilayo Ayoka Adebambo, Christian Obiora N. Ikeobi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
