Agriculturae Conspectus Scientificus, Vol. 84 No. 3, 2019.

Datum izdavanja: rujan 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 25. 9. 2019.
Comparison of Long-term Genomic Response under Restricted Inbreeding in Conventional and Modern Molecular Breeding Schemes: Review article (str.219-229) engleskipdf 554 KB
Shiva Mafakheri, Navid Ghavi Hossein-Zadeh, Abdol Ahad Shadparvar, Rostam Abdollahi-Arpanahi
Pregledni rad 		 
The Genetic Background of the Muscle Development of the Rabbit (str.231-237) engleskipdf 513 KB
Virág Ács, Zsolt Gerencsér, István Nagy
Pregledni rad 		 
Heavy Metals Concentration in Greenhouse Soil Used in Intensive Cucumber Production (Cucumis sativus L.) (str.239-243) engleskipdf 496 KB
Senad Murtić, Ćerima Zahirović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Selection of Promising Early Ripening Progenies and Assessment of Earliness Heritability in the Breeding Program of Apple (str.245-256) engleskipdf 2 MB
Hassan Hajnajari, Hamid Kohneshine Leily, Davood Bakhshi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Post-harvest Management of Prunus persica Stones and the Effects on Seed and Seedling Quality (str.257-261) engleskipdf 525 KB
Aline das Graças Souza, Oscar José Smiderle, Claudiomar Fischer, Valmor João Bianchi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Flowering, Physiological and Biochemical Responses of Two Echinacea Species to Drought Stress (str.263-270) engleskipdf 777 KB
Salim Heidari, Reza Fotouhi, Mohsen Zavareh, Mohsen Kafi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Chemical Composition and Biological Activities of Essential Oils of Phagnalon sordidum (L.) Rchb. (Asteraceae) from Algeria (str.271-281) engleskipdf 668 KB
Ilyas Chikhi, Hocine Allali, Jean Costa
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Chemical Analysis of the Essential Oils of Three Cistus Species Growing in North-West of Algeria (str.283-293) engleskipdf 2 MB
Karima Bechlaghem, Hocine Allali, Houcine Benmehdi, Nadia Aissaoui, Guido Flamini
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Anti-Oxidant and Anti-Microbial Activities of the Root and Leaf Extracts of Ageratum conyzoides L. (str.295-304) engleskipdf 2 MB
Ouwafemi Akinsola Omole, John Olubunmi Oladipo, Benjamin Olawale Orimolade, Oluwatoyin Ola Ajetomobi, Kehinde Stephen Olorunmaiye, Omotayo Olutota Dosumu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Genetic Diversity of zyxin and TNFRSF1A genes in Nigerian Local Chickens and Nera Black Chickens (str.305-311) engleskipdf 561 KB
Adeyemi Sunday Adenaike, Sunday Olusola Peters, Adeboye Olusesan Fafiolu, Matthew Adeleke Adeleke, Micheal Irewole Takeet, Mathew Wheto, Olufunmilayo Ayoka Adebambo, Christian Obiora N. Ikeobi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
