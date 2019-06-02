Rad Hrvatske akademije znanosti i umjetnosti. Medicinske znanosti, No. 537=46-47, 2019.

|Sadržaj
THE NEXT STEP IN THE JOURNAL RAD – MEDICAL SCIENCES
Marko Pećina, Vida Demarin
Uvodnik
Treatment of Total Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency With Autologous Ex Vivo Cultivated Limbal Epithelial Stem Cell Graft
Iva Dekaris, Mirna Tominac-Trcin, Doria Gabrić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Serum Immune Markers Differentiation in Patients With Puumala or Dobrava Virus Infections
Alemka Markotić, Ljiljana Žmak, Alenka Gagro, Dragan Dekaris
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Aging and Senotherapeutics
Ivana Čepelak, Slavica Dodig
Pregledni rad
Psychoneuroimmunology and Skin
Diseases
Liborija Lugović Mihić
Pregledni rad
Aortic Stenosis From the Perspective of the Current Guidelines
Marko Mornar Jelavić, Hrvoje Pintarić
Pregledni rad
Are Multiple Primary Melanomas a Rare Entity?
Nika Franceschi, Marija Buljan, Mirna Šitum
Pregledni rad
Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis in a 19 Year Old Female With Ulcerative Colitis: Long Term Follow-up and Review From the Literature
Anita Arsovska, Pietro Caliandro, Valeria Caso, Florin Scarlatescu, Marija Babunovska, Chiara Iakovelli, Dennis Dietrich
Pregledni rad
Artificial Intelligence in Radiology
Luka Filipović-Grčić, Filip Đerke
Pregledni rad
Nikola Škreb Symposium: New Platforms in Developmental Biology - Towards the Clinical Application
Floriana Bulić-Jakuš, Davor Solter, Davor Ježek
Sažetak sa skupa
Monography Review “Healthy Lifestyle and Prevention of Stroke and Other Brain Impairments”
Ivica Kostović, Davor Miličić
Recenzija, Prikaz
Promotion of the Book “Governance of Dual Use Research in the Life Sciences” at the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts, Zagreb, Croatia
Alemka Markotić, Katherine Bowman, Jo Husbands, Frances Sharples
Recenzija, Prikaz
Symposium “Neuroscience of Learning and Memory” and 17th Scientific Meeting on Brain’s Disturbances “Disorders of Learning and Memory”
Ivica Kostović
Kratko priopćenje
Mind & Brain
59th International Neuropsychiatric Congress,
Pula, May 30th – June 2nd, 2019.
Hrvoje Budinčević, Vida Demarin
Kratko priopćenje
30th Dubrovnik Summer Stroke School: Healthy Lifestyle and Prevention of Stroke and Other Brain Impairments
Vida Demarin, Hrvoje Budinčević, Anita Arsovska
Kratko priopćenje
Ivica Kostović, Davor Miličić
Recenzija, Prikaz
