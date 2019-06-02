hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Rad Hrvatske akademije znanosti i umjetnosti. Medicinske znanosti, No. 537=46-47, 2019.

Rad Hrvatske akademije znanosti i umjetnosti. Medicinske znanosti,No. 537=46-47
Datum izdavanja: srpanj 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 11. 10. 2019.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
THE NEXT STEP IN THE JOURNAL RAD – MEDICAL SCIENCES (str.1-2) engleskipdf 276 KB
Marko Pećina, Vida Demarin
Uvodnik 		 
Treatment of Total Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency With Autologous Ex Vivo Cultivated Limbal Epithelial Stem Cell Graft (str.3-8) engleskipdf 1 MB
Iva Dekaris, Mirna Tominac-Trcin, Doria Gabrić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Serum Immune Markers Differentiation in Patients With Puumala or Dobrava Virus Infections (str.9-15) engleskipdf 480 KB
Alemka Markotić, Ljiljana Žmak, Alenka Gagro, Dragan Dekaris
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Aging and Senotherapeutics (str.16-24) engleskipdf 315 KB
Ivana Čepelak, Slavica Dodig
Pregledni rad 		 
Psychoneuroimmunology and Skin Diseases (str.25-36) engleskipdf 357 KB
Liborija Lugović Mihić
Pregledni rad 		 
Aortic Stenosis From the Perspective of the Current Guidelines (str.37-43) engleskipdf 208 KB
Marko Mornar Jelavić, Hrvoje Pintarić
Pregledni rad 		 
Are Multiple Primary Melanomas a Rare Entity? (str.44-47) engleskipdf 1 MB
Nika Franceschi, Marija Buljan, Mirna Šitum
Pregledni rad 		 
Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis in a 19 Year Old Female With Ulcerative Colitis: Long Term Follow-up and Review From the Literature (str.48-54) engleskipdf 485 KB
Anita Arsovska, Pietro Caliandro, Valeria Caso, Florin Scarlatescu, Marija Babunovska, Chiara Iakovelli, Dennis Dietrich
Pregledni rad 		 
Artificial Intelligence in Radiology (str.55-59) engleskipdf 161 KB
Luka Filipović-Grčić, Filip Đerke
Pregledni rad 		 
Nikola Škreb Symposium: New Platforms in Developmental Biology - Towards the Clinical Application (str.60-76) engleskipdf 526 KB
Floriana Bulić-Jakuš, Davor Solter, Davor Ježek
Sažetak sa skupa 		 
Monography Review “Healthy Lifestyle and Prevention of Stroke and Other Brain Impairments” (str.77-77) engleskipdf 155 KB
Ivica Kostović, Davor Miličić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Promotion of the Book “Governance of Dual Use Research in the Life Sciences” at the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts, Zagreb, Croatia (str.78-78) engleskipdf 769 KB
Alemka Markotić, Katherine Bowman, Jo Husbands, Frances Sharples
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Symposium “Neuroscience of Learning and Memory” and 17th Scientific Meeting on Brain’s Disturbances “Disorders of Learning and Memory” (str.79-79) engleskipdf 473 KB
Ivica Kostović
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Mind & Brain 59th International Neuropsychiatric Congress, Pula, May 30th – June 2nd, 2019. (str.80-81) engleskipdf 196 KB
Hrvoje Budinčević, Vida Demarin
Kratko priopćenje 		 
30th Dubrovnik Summer Stroke School: Healthy Lifestyle and Prevention of Stroke and Other Brain Impairments (str.82-84) engleskipdf 2 MB
Vida Demarin, Hrvoje Budinčević, Anita Arsovska
Kratko priopćenje 		 
 
Ivica Kostović, Davor Miličić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Posjeta: 0 *