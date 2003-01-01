hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Kinesiology, Vol. 35. No. 1., 2003.

Datum izdavanja: listopad 2003.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 15. 10. 2019.
Einfluss des Sporttreibens nach der Schule auf die intrinsische Motivation und perzipierte Lernumgebung während der Sportstunden in der Mittelschule  
The impact of sports participation after school on intrinsic motivation and perceived learning environment in secondary school physical education (str.5-13) engleskipdf 556 KB
Andre Koka, Vello Hein
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Latentna struktura testova agilnosti  
Die mittels einer Test-Batterie erhaltene latente Struktur der Gewandtheit  
Latent structure of agility obtained by a battery of tests (str.14-29) engleskipdf 540 KB
Metikoš Dušan, Goran Marković, Franjo Prot, Igor Jukić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Uporaba Rasch modela za poboljšanje kvalitativne analize bacanja iznad ramena  
Rasch-Modell-Verwendung zwecks der Verbesserung von qualitativer Analyse des Überkopfwurfes  
Using the Rasch model to improve the qualitative analysis of the overarm throw (str.30-35) engleskipdf 146 KB
Ladislav Čepička
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Antropometrijske karakteristike i uspješnost trkaša na 110m i 400m s preponama  
Anthropometrische Eigenschaften und Leistung bei den 110-m- und 400-m- Hürdenläufern  
Anthropometric characteristics and performance of 110m and 400m male hurdlers (str.36-47) engleskipdf 223 KB
Janusz Iskra, Anna Walaszczyk
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Promjene u motoriškim i morfološkim mjerama pod utjecajem programa HI-LO i step aerobike  
Die von den HI-LO- und Aerobic-Tanz-Programmen bewirkten Veränderungen in motorischen Fähigkeiten und morphologischen Eigenschaften bei jungen Frauen  
Changes in motor and morphological measures of young women induced by the HI-LO and step aerobic dance programs (str.48-58) engleskipdf 231 KB
Damir Sekulić, Nikola Rausavljević, Nataša Zenić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Uloga sporta u borbi za turiste: figuralna perspektiva razvoja sportskog turizma  
Die Rolle des Sports im Mampf um den Touristen: Entwicklung des Sport-Tourismus betrachtet von einem speziellen soziologischen Standpunkt  
The place of sport in the battle for the tourist: a figurational perspective of the development of sport tourism (str.59-71) engleskipdf 231 KB
Paul De Knop, Jo Van Hoecke
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Promocija kao element marketing-miksa u sportu i sportskom turizmu: hrvatsko iskustvo  
Promotion als Element des Marketing-Mix im Sport und Sport-Tourismus: kroatische Erfahrungen  
Promotion as an element of marketing mix in sport and sport tourism: the croatian experience (str.72-84) engleskipdf 292 KB
Mato Bartoluci, Darija Omrčen
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Studija matematičkog modela i regresijske jednadžbe za izračunavanje inercijskih parametara tjelesnih segmenata mladih kineskih žena  
Die analyse eines mathematischen Modells und der Regressionsgleichung für die berechnung inerziäller Parameter von Körperteilen in jungen Chinesinnen  
The study of a mathematical model and of the regression equation for calculating inertial parameters of body segments in young Chinese women (str.85-90) engleskipdf 173 KB
Xiukun Shi, Zhenping Gao, Yifan Li, Lue Su, Ye Chen
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Sekularne promjene u sportu  
Secular changes in sport (str.91-96) engleskipdf 161 KB
Jan Borms
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Nastava tjelesne i zdravstvene kulture i školski sport u europi – retorika i stvarnost: stanje i perspektive  
School physical education and sport in europe-rhetoric and reality: current and future perspectives (str.97-107) engleskipdf 179 KB
Kenneth Hardman
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Book review (str.108-109) engleskipdf 2 MB
Vladimir Stipetić
Vijest 		 
Letters to the Editorial Board (str.110) engleskipdf 27 KB
Jasenka Wolf-Cvitak
Pismo uredniku 		 
Editorial engleskipdf 41 KB
Uvodnik  
Contents engleskipdf 41 KB
Kazalo  
