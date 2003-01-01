Kinesiology, Vol. 35. No. 1., 2003.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Einfluss des Sporttreibens nach der Schule auf die intrinsische Motivation und perzipierte Lernumgebung während der Sportstunden in der Mittelschule
|
|
The impact of sports participation after school on intrinsic motivation and perceived learning environment in secondary school physical education
(str.5-13)
|
engleskipdf 556 KB
|
Andre Koka, Vello Hein
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Latentna struktura testova agilnosti
|
|
Die mittels einer Test-Batterie erhaltene latente Struktur der Gewandtheit
|
|
Latent structure of agility obtained by a battery of tests
(str.14-29)
|
engleskipdf 540 KB
|
Metikoš Dušan, Goran Marković, Franjo Prot, Igor Jukić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Uporaba Rasch modela za poboljšanje kvalitativne analize bacanja iznad ramena
|
|
Rasch-Modell-Verwendung zwecks der Verbesserung von qualitativer Analyse des Überkopfwurfes
|
|
Using the Rasch model to improve the qualitative analysis of the overarm throw
(str.30-35)
|
engleskipdf 146 KB
|
Ladislav Čepička
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Antropometrijske karakteristike i uspješnost trkaša na 110m i 400m s preponama
|
|
Anthropometrische Eigenschaften und Leistung bei den 110-m- und 400-m- Hürdenläufern
|
|
Anthropometric characteristics and performance of 110m and 400m male hurdlers
(str.36-47)
|
engleskipdf 223 KB
|
Janusz Iskra, Anna Walaszczyk
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Promjene u motoriškim i morfološkim mjerama pod utjecajem programa HI-LO i step aerobike
|
|
Die von den HI-LO- und Aerobic-Tanz-Programmen bewirkten Veränderungen in motorischen Fähigkeiten und morphologischen Eigenschaften bei jungen Frauen
|
|
Changes in motor and morphological measures of young women induced by the HI-LO and step aerobic dance programs
(str.48-58)
|
engleskipdf 231 KB
|
Damir Sekulić, Nikola Rausavljević, Nataša Zenić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Uloga sporta u borbi za turiste: figuralna perspektiva razvoja sportskog turizma
|
|
Die Rolle des Sports im Mampf um den Touristen: Entwicklung des Sport-Tourismus betrachtet von einem speziellen soziologischen Standpunkt
|
|
The place of sport in the battle for the tourist: a figurational perspective of the development of sport tourism
(str.59-71)
|
engleskipdf 231 KB
|
Paul De Knop, Jo Van Hoecke
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Promocija kao element marketing-miksa u sportu i sportskom turizmu: hrvatsko iskustvo
|
|
Promotion als Element des Marketing-Mix im Sport und Sport-Tourismus: kroatische Erfahrungen
|
|
Promotion as an element of marketing mix in sport and sport tourism: the croatian experience
(str.72-84)
|
engleskipdf 292 KB
|
Mato Bartoluci, Darija Omrčen
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Studija matematičkog modela i regresijske jednadžbe za izračunavanje inercijskih parametara tjelesnih segmenata mladih kineskih žena
|
|
Die analyse eines mathematischen Modells und der Regressionsgleichung für die berechnung inerziäller Parameter von Körperteilen in jungen Chinesinnen
|
|
The study of a mathematical model and of the regression equation for calculating inertial parameters of body segments in young Chinese women
(str.85-90)
|
engleskipdf 173 KB
|
Xiukun Shi, Zhenping Gao, Yifan Li, Lue Su, Ye Chen
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Sekularne promjene u sportu
|
|
Secular changes in sport
(str.91-96)
|
engleskipdf 161 KB
|
Jan Borms
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Nastava tjelesne i zdravstvene kulture i školski sport u europi – retorika i stvarnost: stanje i perspektive
|
|
School physical education and sport in europe-rhetoric and reality: current and future perspectives
(str.97-107)
|
engleskipdf 179 KB
|
Kenneth Hardman
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Book review
(str.108-109)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Vladimir Stipetić
Vijest
|
|
Letters to the Editorial Board
(str.110)
|
engleskipdf 27 KB
|
Jasenka Wolf-Cvitak
Pismo uredniku
|
|
Editorial
|
engleskipdf 41 KB
|
Uvodnik
|
|
Contents
|
engleskipdf 41 KB
|
Kazalo
|